Daily COVID-19 pandemic roundup: May 27

Miami Desk, May 27 (efe-epa).- Here's a roundup of stories around the world related to the novel coronavirus pandemic:

WORLD: The World Health Organization reported Wednesday that 349,095 people have died from Covid-19 worldwide and 5.48 million confirmed cases of the coronavirus have been detected, with almost 2.5 million of them in the Western Hemisphere.

US: The United States on Wednesday surpassed the 100,000 threshold for coronavirus deaths, according to The Johns Hopkins University's unofficial ongoing tally. The university also said that 1,695,776 confirmed virus cases have been detected in the US, along with 391,222 in Brazil, 370,680 in Russia and 268,616 in the United Kingdom.

US: US aircraft manufacturer Boeing will fire 6,770 employees in the US this week, another 700 outside the country and will detach another 5,520 employees from the firm in the coming weeks in pre-negotiated buyout offers, as the Covid-19 pandemic has paralyzed air traffic - and aircraft sales - around the world.

US: Florida health authorities reported 70 Covid-19 deaths within the past 24 hours and the detection of 379 new virus cases, bringing the death toll in the Sunshine State to 2,319 and the caseload to 52,634.

BRAZIL: Brazilian health authorities on Wednesday reported 1,086 coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 25,598 so far, with 411,821 confirmed Covis-19 cases nationwide.

BRAZIL: Brazilian families' consumption plans plunged 13.1 percent in the past month, the largest monthly drop in 10 years, as a result of the economic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, according to the National Trade Confederation.

MEXICO: Mexico is intending to gradually resume its social and economic activities starting on June 1 although confirmed Covid-19 cases and deaths continue to rise with 8,134 deaths and 74,560 cases reported, according to government figures.

COLOMBIA: Hundreds of bus transport workers took to the streets to protest in Colombia's main cities on Wednesday, calling on the government to reactivate their economic sector with all possible speed, with coronavirus movement restrictions having paralyzed bus travel since mid-March.

CHILE: Chile on Wednesday reported 82,289 confirmed coronavirus cases - 4,328 of them in the past 24 hours - and 841 deaths, 35 of them in the past day. The vast majority of the cases and deaths have occurred in the greater Santiago area.

HONDURAS: Hundreds of taxi drivers used their vehicles to block the access points to the major cities in Honduras to demand that the government allow them to resume their business activities after being idled due to coronavirus movement and economic restrictions since mid-March.

PERU: The coronavirus quarantine ordered in Peru 73 days ago is breaking down faster and faster, with thousands of people pouring into the streets despite the fact that on Wednesday another 6,154 new cases were detected bringing the caseload to 135,905, and 3,983 people have died.

ECUADOR: The Ecuadorian Health Ministry on Wednesday reported 38,103 confirmed coronavirus cases and 3,275 official deaths, along with 2,144 probable Covid-19 deaths. Guayas province, of which the port city of Guayaquil is the capital, has reported the most cases and deaths of any province so far.

EFE