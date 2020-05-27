Daily COVID-19 pandemic roundup: May 26

Miami Desk, May 26 (efe-epa).- Here's a roundup of stories around the world related to the novel coronavirus pandemic:

WORLD: The World Health Organization on Tuesday reported that the official international coronavirus death toll stands at 344,454 while the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases worldwide is now at 5.37 million, 80 percent of them in Europe and the Americas.

US: At least 10 US states have registered significant resurgences in the number of confirmed coronavirus cases and hospitalizations for Covid-19 in the past week, with the spike intensifying doubts about the pace of reopening around the country, where the pandemic death toll is approaching 100,000.

AMERICAS: The Americas have confirmed more than 2.45 million Covid-19 cases and more than 143,700 deaths, most of them in the United States, making the hemisphere the area of the planet hardest hit by the pandemic.

CANADA: General Motors on Tuesday began manufacturing 10 million facemasks "at cost" for the Canadian government as the country redoubles its efforts to obtain protection materials for health workers and the public amid a significant shortage of such equipment to battle the Covid-19 pandemic.

MERCOSUR: The Mercosur trading bloc - consisting of Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay - should adopt the strategy of encouraging intra-bloc travel to help reactivate tourist activity among the member nations amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to Paraguay's National Tourism Secretariat.

BRAZIL: Brazilian law enforcement authorities raided the Rio de Janeiro state governor's residence on the hunt for evidence of embezzlement and misallocation of coronavirus funding, and authorities are also eyeing similar corruption linked to the pandemic in the states of Sao Paulo, Ceara and Santa Catarina

ARGENTINA: Argentina confirmed on Tuesday 600 new coronavirus cases, bringing the caseload to 13,228, while the death toll now stands at 490 after another 19 people died in the past 24 hours.

PERU: Given the absence of official figures, indigenous organizations in Peru have begun making their own tallies of Covid-19 cases and deaths as the coronavirus continues to spread through native communities along the banks of Peru's Amazon tributaries.

NICARAGUA: Nicaraguan health authorities on Tuesday raised the Covid-19 death toll to 35 and the number of confirmed cases detected so far to 759, although the independent Citizens Covid-19 Observatory says that so far at least 2,323 cases have been detected and 465 deaths have occurred.

PARAGUAY: Paraguay reported 12 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours on Tuesday, bringing the total official caseload to 484, while 11 deaths have been recorded.

ECUADOR: The Ecuadorian Public Health Ministry on Tuesday reported that 37,656 confirmed coronavirus cases have been detected nationwide and 3,221 people have died from Covid-19, although another 2,055 probable virus deaths are also on the books.

CHILE: Chilean health authorities said Tuesday that in the past 24 hours another 3,964 coronavirus cases were detected, bringing the total caseload so far to 77,961, while the death toll stands at 806.

CHILE: Chile's energy minister, Juan Carlos Jobet, on Tuesday became the second cabinet-level official within Sebastian Piñera's government to test positive for the coronavirus, the first being Public Works Minister Alfredo Moreno. In addition, Assistance Networks undersecretary Arturo Zuñiga, who holds daily meetings with the president, on Tuesday entered into preventive isolation after potentially being exposed to the virus.

CUBA: Cuba reported 16 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, although no new deaths were registered. The official caseload on the communist island now stands at 1,963 and the Covid-19 death toll at 82.

