Daily COVID-19 pandemic roundup: May 24

Miami Desk, May 24 (efe-epa).- Here's a roundup of stories around the world related to the novel coronavirus pandemic:

WORLD: The Geneava-based World Health Organization on Sunday said that 5.2 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, while 337,736 have died, with almost 110,000 cases being confirmed in the past 24 hours. The US continues to be the epicenter of the pandemic with some 1.6 million confirmed cases, while Brazil is experiencing an alarming exponential increase in its caseload with 350,000 confirmed cases so far.

US: President Donald Trump on Sunday banned the entry into the US of foreigners coming from Brazil, the country hardest hit by the coronavirus in South America, the White House announced, although the president's press secretary, Kayleigh McEnany, said that the prohibition would not affect the flow of trade between the two countries.

US: New York State has had a resurgence in the number of coronavirus cases on Sunday, registering 109 confirmed cases in the past 24 hours, 25 more than the day before, but local authorities added to the number of newly reopened areas for public recreation and economic activity around the state, the only area still not permitted to relax lockdown measures being New York City, the former epicenter of the pandemic in the US.

US: Over the past 24 hours, Florida has registered 740 newly confirmed coronavirus cases, bringing the total caseload since March 1 to 50,867 and the death toll to 2,237. Over the past week, the state tabulated 5,479 new cases, and although the number of daily deaths has been gradually falling the average number of new cases still remains above 500 per day.

US: The New York Times on Sunday devoted its entire front page to a huge list of obituaries of 1,000 of the fatalities from the coronavirus so far, this as the US death toll climbs quickly toward 100,000. The hard-hitting image of the prestigious daily's front page and the six-column list of the obituaries was shared countless times on the social media, with the paper calling the deaths an "incalculable loss."

BRAZIL: On Sunday, Brazil's health ministry reported that the country's confirmed coronavirus case total now stands at 363,211, with 15,813 of those cases being detected in the last 24 hours, while the death toll so far is 22,666, with 653 people dying in the last 24 hours.

MEXICO: Despite the fact that 13,061 Mexicans who found themselves abroad when quarantines and travel restrictions were imposed around the world due to the coronavirus pandemic have been repatriated to date, at least 2,819 citizens of Mexico remain stranded abroad, according to the Foreign Relations Secretariat, with 362 of them in Barbados and 316 in Argentina, both of which have cut off all international flights. Mexico has detected 65,856 coronavirus cases within its national territory and 7,179 people have died.

CUBA: Starting on Monday, Havana will limit access to the tourist seaside resort of Varadero as part of the measures being implemented to limit the spread of the coronavirus. Only employees of the tourist facilities in the enclave 140 km (87 mi.) east of Havana will be allowed to remain with an eye toward maintaining the tourist infrastructure and eventually resuming economic activities there.

CUBA: Cuba on Sunday confirmed 10 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total caseload to 1,941, although this past week saw the smallest number of new cases. Eighty-two people have died from Covid-19 on the communist island so far.

ECUADOR: Ecuadorian health authorities said Sunday that 500 coronavirus cases were detected and 12 people died in the past 24 hours, bringing the caseload to 36,756 and the death toll to 3,108, although another 1,929 people who were never tested are suspected of dying from Covid-19.

CHILE: Chilean President Sebastian Piñera said that the country's health system is "very close to the limit" in dealing with coronavirus cases, as health authorities said that 3,709 new cases were detected, bringing the caseload to 69,201. So far, 718 people have died in the country of seven million, where a strict quarantine remains in effect until at least May 29.

BOLIVIA: The Bolivian government on Sunday asked for help from the World Health Organization in "setting up" a hospital in the Amazon region of Beni to treat coronavirus cases expected to arise there after provincial authorities there declared a health emergency due to the collapse of the health care system as a result of the pandemic.

PERU: A delegation of Chinese doctors arrived in Peru to advise local authorities regarding the spread of the coronavirus, which has infected at least 115,754 people and killed 3,372 in Peru, the Peruvian Health Ministry said Sunday.

EFE