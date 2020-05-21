21 de mayo de 2020
Daily COVID-19 pandemic roundup: May 20

Miami Desk, May 20 (efe-epa).- Here's a roundup of stories around the world related to the novel coronavirus pandemic:

20 de mayo de 2020
23:11
  • View of an avenue in the city of Guayaquil, Ecuador, which began its reactivation process on May 20, 2020, allowing the opening of shops and the resumption of public transport services, among other activities. EFE-EPA/Marcos Pin

    View of an avenue in the city of Guayaquil, Ecuador, which began its reactivation process on May 20, 2020, allowing the opening of shops and the resumption of public transport services, among other activities. EFE-EPA/Marcos Pin

  • Two people wearing facemasks move along a street in Mexico City on May 20, 2020. EFE-EPA/ Jose Mendez

    Two people wearing facemasks move along a street in Mexico City on May 20, 2020. EFE-EPA/ Jose Mendez

  • View of the gigantic statue of Jesus Christ overlooking Rio de Janeiro illuminated in green on May 20, 2020, in keeping with the Solidarity Connection campaign amid the coronavirus pandemic. EFE-EPA/Marcelo Sayão

    View of the gigantic statue of Jesus Christ overlooking Rio de Janeiro illuminated in green on May 20, 2020, in keeping with the Solidarity Connection campaign amid the coronavirus pandemic. EFE-EPA/Marcelo Sayão

WORLD: Governments all over the world should push for "energetic action" against those people perpetrating the growing number of attacks on nurses in many countries amid the coronavirus pandemic, the head of the International Council of Nurses, Howard Catton, said Wednesday in a statement.

BRAZIL: On Wednesday, Brazil registered 888 coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of fatalities so far during the pandemic to 18,859, while the daily number of newly confirmed cases increased by 19,951 to 291,579, Brasilia announced.

ECUADOR: The Ecuadorian government announced Wednesday that it has requested urgent technical assistance from the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) to help mitigate the economic effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

PERU: The Peruvian Health Ministry said Wednesday that the country has surpassed the 100,000 case threshold - with 104,020 confirmed cases being detected so far - an increase of 4,537 in the past 24 hours, while the Covid-19 death toll now stands at 3,024, with 110 of those deaths coming in the past day.

 

EFE
20 de mayo de 2020
