20 de mayo de 2020
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS:
Buscar
980x112
980x112
MENU
Hispanic World
Volver a "Hispanic World"

UN: Pandemic will cause 1st reversal in development since 1990

United Nations, May 20 (efe-epa).- The coronavirus pandemic this year could result in the first reversal in the Human Development Index, an indicator prepared by the United Nations since 1990 to measure the global progress on education, healthcare and living standards.

20 de mayo de 2020
18:06
Several unemployed men on May 19, 2020, in Los Angeles, California. EFE-EPA/Etienne Laurent

Several unemployed men on May 19, 2020, in Los Angeles, California. EFE-EPA/Etienne Laurent

United Nations, May 20 (efe-epa).- The coronavirus pandemic this year could result in the first reversal in the Human Development Index, an indicator prepared by the United Nations since 1990 to measure the global progress on education, healthcare and living standards.

Up to now, no crisis in the last 30 years has caused the HDI to backtrack on the world level, but that rising trend will clearly reverse in 2020, according to a report presented Wednesday by the UN Development Program.

Among other things, the UNDP expected that progress in life expectancy will be halted, with Covid-19 so far having caused more than 300,000 direct deaths and resulting in thousands of children dying "indirectly" and from preventable causes over the coming months.

"The estimates we have on indirect effects of this crisis tell us that between 250,000 and more than a million children under age 5 could die. Why? Because they are not receiving the attention they need," Heriberto Tapia, a senior researcher for the UNDP and one of the report's authors, told EFE.

The closing of schools is another of the factors weighing on development progress, given that despite efforts to continue education "outside the classroom" and at a distance, many students do not have access to the Internet - where online classes are provided - above all in countries with fewer resources.

According to UNDP calculations, about 60 percent of the world's children in elementary school are not receiving education right now, a level not seen since the 1980s.

To all of this must be added a significant economic recession, with a fall of 4 percent in the global per capita GDP.

"It's a crisis that it hitting us on different fronts and so this time, for the first time since the concept was created for the world as a whole, we're seeing an unprecedented drop," Tapia said.

He also emphasized the rapid advance of the "multisystemic crisis" and, in addition, the significant uncertainty that lies ahead, given that it is "reasonable to suppose that the problems are going to continue" at a minimum through the second half of the year.

The response, Tapia emphasized, is even more complicated than in earlier shocks, for example economic crises for which there were well-established recipes, including aid packages to stimulate the economy.

"In this case, that doesn't necessarily work, because we can't stimulate the economy if, at the same time, we're asking people to remain at home for their health. There are additional restrictions in this crisis that make it especially harmful for human development," he said.

Although the report does not offer a specific analysis by region, Tapia said that Latin America is being very hard hit by the crisis, with a "very significant recession" under way and countries like Brazil experiencing a very large number of coronavirus cases.

In addition, in the education sector, the sharp inequality in Latin America must be noted, with some students who have been able to continue with their classes and others who have no access to virtual classrooms at all.

According to the latest figures from the World Health Organization, 4.69 million confirmed coronavirus cases have been detected globally so far and 315,131 people have died from the Covid-19 pneumonia the virus sometimes causes.

 

EFE
Histórico de noticias
UN: Pandemic will cause 1st reversal in development since 1990

United Nations, May 20 (efe-epa).- The coronavirus pandemic this year could result in the first reversal in the Human Development Index, an indicator...

20 de mayo de 2020
Daily COVID-19 pandemic roundup: May 19

Miami Desk, May 19 (efe-epa).- Here's a roundup of stories around the world related to the novel coronavirus pandemic:

20 de mayo de 2020
US Treasury secretary warns of long-term damage if lockdowns are extended

Washington, May 19 (efe-epa).- The US gross domestic product will fall by an annualized 38 percent during the second quarter of this year due to the social...

19 de mayo de 2020
12 hours, 62 burials: A gravedigger's workday at Brazil's largest cemetery

By Carlos Meneses Sanchez

19 de mayo de 2020
Mexico begins pilot reopening program amid widespread misgivings

By Jose de Jesus Cortes and Pedro Pablo Cortes

18 de mayo de 2020
GM, Ford, Fiat Chrysler resume production in US

Washington, May 18 (efe-epa).- The three main US automakers - General Motors (GM), Ford and Fiat Chrysler (FCA) - on Monday began resuming production of...

18 de mayo de 2020
Daily COVID-19 pandemic roundup: May 18

Miami Desk, May 18 (efe-epa).- Here's a roundup of stories around the world related to the novel coronavirus pandemic:

18 de mayo de 2020
Dog helping medical personnel at Mexican hospital relieve stress

Mexico City, May 18 (efe-epa).- A small 3-year-old dog, a pug, is playing an important role at a Mexican hospital to help healthcare personnel relieve the...

18 de mayo de 2020
Daily COVID-19 pandemic roundup: May 17

Miami Desk, May 17 (EFE).- Here's a roundup of stories around the world related to the novel coronavirus pandemic:

17 de mayo de 2020
Fed's Powell: Post-coronavirus recovery could last into 2021

Washington, May 17 (efe-epa).- A full US economic recovery from the multifaceted crisis caused by the coronavirus could last until the end of 2021 and may...

17 de mayo de 2020
Brazil heading for perfect storm: coronavirus, flu, dengue and measles

By Carlos Meneses Sanchez

17 de mayo de 2020
Daily COVID-19 pandemic roundup: May 14

Miami Desk, May 14 (efe-epa).- Here's a roundup of stories around the world related to the novel coronavirus pandemic:

14 de mayo de 2020
Virtual campaigning replacing political rallies in the COVID-19 era in US

By Jairo Mejia

14 de mayo de 2020
Scientist: US to have virus vaccine scarcity if we don't take measures now

Washington, May 14 (efe-epa).- The United States will suffer from a scarcity of Covid-19 vaccine if measures are not taken immediately to increase the...

14 de mayo de 2020
Mexican prisoners at serious risk for Covid-19

By Eduard Ribas i Admetlla

14 de mayo de 2020
Daily COVID-19 pandemic roundup: May 13

Miami Desk, May 13 (efe-epa).- Here's a roundup of stories around the world related to the novel coronavirus pandemic:

14 de mayo de 2020
Uber to require drivers, passengers to wear facemasks

San Francisco, May 13 (efe-epa).- The Uber ride-hailing service announced Wednesday that starting next Monday it will require all drivers and passengers to...

13 de mayo de 2020
Hundreds of buses deluge Washington, drivers calling for help for sector

Washington, May 13 (efe-epa).- Hundreds of private buses from all over the United States on Wednesday flooded into the streets of Washington as their...

13 de mayo de 2020
Virus impact on Brazil prolonging confrontation between Bolsonaro, governors

Sao Paulo, May 13 (efe-epa).- With more than 12,400 deaths from the coronavirus so far, Brazil - the Latin American epicenter of the pandemic - is facing...

13 de mayo de 2020
Daily COVID-19 pandemic roundup: May 12

Miami Desk, May 12 (efe-epa).- Here's a roundup of stories around the world related to the novel coronavirus pandemic:

12 de mayo de 2020
California county orders closure of Tesla plant

Washington, May 12 (efe-epa).- California's Alameda County on Tuesday ordered automanufacturer Tesla to halt production at its plant in Fremont after...

12 de mayo de 2020
Uruguay gov't: We're showing world what we can do in difficult times

Montevideo, May 12 (efe-epa).- Uruguayan Foreign Minister Ernesto Talvi said Tuesday that the evacuation procedure for the crew of the Australian cruise...

12 de mayo de 2020
US prices show biggest drop since 2008 in April due to pandemic

By Alfonso Fernandez

12 de mayo de 2020
Daily COVID-19 pandemic roundup: May 11

Miami Desk, May 11 (efe-epa).- Here's a roundup of stories around the world related to the novel coronavirus pandemic:

11 de mayo de 2020
ALIANZA METROPOLITAN NEWS Copyright © 2004-2019