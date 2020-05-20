20 de mayo de 2020
Daily COVID-19 pandemic roundup: May 19

Miami Desk, May 19 (efe-epa).- Here's a roundup of stories around the world related to the novel coronavirus pandemic:

20 de mayo de 2020
00:12
  • President Donald J. Trump delivers remarks as he holds a Cabinet meeting in the East Room at the White House in Washington on 19 May 2020. EFE/EPA/KEVIN DIETSCH / POOL

  • Mexico's consul general in New York, Jorge Islas, meets with local activist Maria Guadalupe Martinez during the preparation of food baskets for needy families in The Bronx on May 19, 2020. EFE-EPA/Ruth E. Hernandez

  • Students and workers take part in a demonstration in Quito, Ecuador, on May 18, 2020. EFE-EPA/ Jose Jacome

  • A police officer monitors a protest held near a cemetery during a funeral in Sao Gonçalo, Brazil, on May 19, 2020. EFE-EPA/Antonio Lacerda

US: The New York Metropolitan Museum of Art, one of the most important cultural institutions in the world, announced Tuesday that it intends to reopen to the public in mid-August or perhaps a few weeks later, although it confirmed the cancellation of the Met Gala for this year, which up to now had been postponed indefinitely.

US: Shares of the Moderna pharmaceutical firm, which on Monday sent hopes soaring on Wall Street after announcing hopeful results regarding its experimental coronavirus vaccine, plunged 10 percent on Tuesday amid calls from experts to be cautious about getting hopes for a vaccine in the near term too high.

US: President Donald Trump said Tuesday that he is thinking about banning the entry into the US of foreigners coming from Brazil, the Latin American nation with the most Covid-19 cases, adding that he would like to eliminate the ban on travel from Europe "as soon as possible."

BRAZIL: On Tuesday, Brazil for the first time registered more than 1,000 deaths from the coronavirus - 1,179 - within the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll so far to 17,971 with 271,628 confirmed cases.

COLOMBIA: The Colombian Health Ministry on Tuesday confirmed 640 new cases of the coronavirus and 21 deaths, bringing the confirmed caseload to 16,935 and the death toll so far to 613.

MEXICO: The Mexican government announced Tuesday an agreement with the US to extend for an additional 30 days the restrictions on non-essential land travel across the mutual border in a move to continue to try and limit the spread of the coronavirus.

NICARAGUA: Nicaragua's health ministry said Tuesday that 25 new cases of the coronavirus were detected in the past 24 hours along with 8 additional deaths, bringing the caseload to 254 and the death toll to 17.

ECUADOR: Ecuadorian health authorities on Tuesday reported that a total of 34,151 confirmed coronavirus cases have been detected nationwide, along with 2,839 confirmed Covid-19 deaths and 1,692 "probable" deaths from the virus.

 

EFE
Daily COVID-19 pandemic roundup: May 19

