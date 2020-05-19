Daily COVID-19 pandemic roundup: May 18

Miami Desk, May 18 (efe-epa).- Here's a roundup of stories around the world related to the novel coronavirus pandemic:

US: The United States on Monday surpassed the 90,000 threshold for fatalities from Covid-19 and the 1.5 million mark for confirmed coronavirus cases, according to figures compiled by The Johns Hopkins University. New York remains the hardest-hit state with 28,232 deaths, followed by New Jersey with 10,363 deaths and Massachusetts with 5,797.

US: The first coronavirus vaccine tested on humans has obtained a "positive" result during the first phase of experimentation, showing "potential" in preventing Covid-19, the pharmaceutical firm Moderna Inc. announced Monday, taking advantage of the news to launch a public stock offering valued at $1.25 billion to finance the possible manufacture and marketing of the drug around the end of this year, provided that further trials prove to be successful.

US: New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said Monday that he hopes to meet the state's requirements to begin reopening the city during the first half of June, and he ruled out a gradual return to normal before that date amid the lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

BRAZIL: Brazil on Monday became the third-hardest-hit country amid the Covid-19 pandemic, surpassing the United Kingdom in numbers of confirmed cases, and the caseload and death toll trends in the South American giant will continue growing at an exponential rate until at least July, when the peak of the curves is expected, according to the Health Ministry.

ARGENTINA: Argentina confirmed 303 new coronavirus cases on Monday, bringing the total confirmed caseload to 8,371, while 9 more people died from the virus within the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll so far to 382.

EL SALVADOR: The Salvadoran Supreme Court on Monday temporarily suspended the state of emergency decreed by the Nayib Bukele administration, which had taken the measure without the approval of Congress, calling the move by the president unconstitutional.

PERU: Peru on Monday began its 10th week of quarantine, reporting 141 deaths from Covid-19 on Sunday, the highest daily toll since the emergency began, while the number of confirmed virus cases now stands at some 95,000, 2,600 of them detected within the past 24 hours. The caseload and death toll have been increasing nationwide for the past two weeks, causing the health care system to collapse under the burden in certain parts of the country, such as Lima, Lambayeque, Piura and Loreto.

COLOMBIA: Colombian health authorities on Monday confirmed 721 new coronavirus cases and 18 deaths, bringing the total caseload to 16,295 and the death toll to 592. The hardest hit area of the country has been the capital, Bogota.

ECUADOR: Ecuador on Monday reported that, so far, the Covid-19 official death toll stands at 2,799, while another 1,667 people have "probably" died from complications of the disease and 33,582 confirmed cases have been detected.

EFE