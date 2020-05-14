14 de mayo de 2020
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS:
Buscar
980x112
980x112
MENU
Hispanic World
Volver a "Hispanic World"

Scientist: US to have virus vaccine scarcity if we don't take measures now

Washington, May 14 (efe-epa).- The United States will suffer from a scarcity of Covid-19 vaccine if measures are not taken immediately to increase the country's capacity to produce it if one becomes available, Dr. Rick Bright, who was fired last month from his post as the head of the entity tasked with developing a vaccine against the coronavirus, warned on Thursday.

14 de mayo de 2020
20:08
  • Dr. Richard Bright, former director of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, leaves a House Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Health hearing to discuss protecting scientific integrity in response to the coronavirus outbreak, in Washington, DC on 14 May 2020. EFE/EPA/Greg Nash / POOL

    Dr. Richard Bright, former director of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, leaves a House Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Health hearing to discuss protecting scientific integrity in response to the coronavirus outbreak, in Washington, DC on 14 May 2020. EFE/EPA/Greg Nash / POOL

  • Dr. Richard Bright, former director of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, testifies during a House Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Health hearing to discuss protecting scientific integrity in response to the coronavirus outbreak, in Washington, DC on 14 May 2020. EFE/EPA/Greg Nash / POOL

    Dr. Richard Bright, former director of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, testifies during a House Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Health hearing to discuss protecting scientific integrity in response to the coronavirus outbreak, in Washington, DC on 14 May 2020. EFE/EPA/Greg Nash / POOL

Washington, May 14 (efe-epa).- The United States will suffer from a scarcity of Covid-19 vaccine if measures are not taken immediately to increase the country's capacity to produce it if one becomes available, Dr. Rick Bright, who was fired last month from his post as the head of the entity tasked with developing a vaccine against the coronavirus, warned on Thursday.

Bright testified before a House of Representatives committee and warned that the Donald Trump administration lacks a "standard, centralized, coordinated plan" to manufacture tens of millions of doses of any prospective vaccine.

He said that there is no US company that can produce enough doses of a vaccine for this country or for the world, adding that the authorities need to develop a strategy right now to ensure that not only will work on a vaccine proceed quickly but also that it can be produced and distributed fairly.

Bright was abruptly fired in April by the administration from the top spot within the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, an organization within the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and which, among other things, is supervising research into a Covid-19 vaccine.

He said he believed he was transferred to another position with less responsibility at the National Institutes of Health after he resisted the administration's efforts to increase access to hydroxychloroquine, an anti-malarial drug Trump has strenuously promoted as a possible treatment for Covid-19 but for which no hard evidence of its value exists.

Bright subsequently filed a whistleblower complaint alleging he was ousted from the HHS in retaliation for his views.

In his congressional testimony on Thursday, Bright warned that the Covid-19 pandemic could be worse than the devastating 1918 flu outbreak, which killed more than 50 million people worldwide.

This year, he said, the US could experience the "darkest winter in modern history" if the country's leaders fail to undertake a more coordinated response to contain the pandemic.

"Our window of opportunity is closing," Bright said. "Without better planning, 2020 could be the darkest winter in modern history."

Bright also said that the Trump administration's goal of turning out a vaccine in 12-18 months is overly optimistic, calling it "an aggressive schedule" and noting that it usually takes up to 10 years to make a vaccine. "My concern is if we rush too quickly, and consider cutting out critical steps, we may not have a full assessment of the safety of that vaccine," he said, adding "So, it's still going to take some time."

He also said that it will not be possible to return to the "normal" state of affairs preceding the pandemic, arguing that caution must be maintained to avoid an "unlimited" number of Covid-19 deaths.

Bright's appearance on Capitol Hill on Thursday sparked heated controversy in the US, where arch-conservatives see him as a traitor to Trump and the left considers him to be a hero.

On Thursday, Trump lashed out at Bright, tweeting: "I don't know the so-called Whistleblower Rick Bright, never met him or even heard of him."

"But to me he is a disgruntled employee, not liked or respected by people I spoke to and who, with his attitude, should no longer be working for our government!" Trump wrote.

At the same time, HHS said in a statement that "His whistleblower complaint is filled with one-sided arguments and misinformation. HHS is reviewing the complaint and strongly disagrees with the allegations and characterizations made by Rick Bright."

Although Bright initially wore a facemask into the hearing room, he removed it during his testimony, although he did wear rubber gloves.

"First and foremost, we need to be truthful with the American people" he said. "The truth must be based on science."

Before he was reassigned, Bright had received an "outstanding" performance review at HHS.

The US continues to be the worldwide epicenter of the pandemic in absolute terms with almost 1.4 million confirmed cases so far and at least 84,000 deaths, according to the ongoing tally being kept by The Johns Hopkins University.

 

EFE
Histórico de noticias
Scientist: US to have virus vaccine scarcity if we don't take measures now

Washington, May 14 (efe-epa).- The United States will suffer from a scarcity of Covid-19 vaccine if measures are not taken immediately to increase the...

14 de mayo de 2020
Mexican prisoners at serious risk for Covid-19

By Eduard Ribas i Admetlla

14 de mayo de 2020
Daily COVID-19 pandemic roundup: May 13

Miami Desk, May 13 (efe-epa).- Here's a roundup of stories around the world related to the novel coronavirus pandemic:

14 de mayo de 2020
Uber to require drivers, passengers to wear facemasks

San Francisco, May 13 (efe-epa).- The Uber ride-hailing service announced Wednesday that starting next Monday it will require all drivers and passengers to...

13 de mayo de 2020
Virus impact on Brazil prolonging confrontation between Bolsonaro, governors

Sao Paulo, May 13 (efe-epa).- With more than 12,400 deaths from the coronavirus so far, Brazil - the Latin American epicenter of the pandemic - is facing...

13 de mayo de 2020
Hundreds of buses deluge Washington, drivers calling for help for sector

Washington, May 13 (efe-epa).- Hundreds of private buses from all over the United States on Wednesday flooded into the streets of Washington as their...

13 de mayo de 2020
Daily COVID-19 pandemic roundup: May 12

Miami Desk, May 12 (efe-epa).- Here's a roundup of stories around the world related to the novel coronavirus pandemic:

12 de mayo de 2020
California county orders closure of Tesla plant

Washington, May 12 (efe-epa).- California's Alameda County on Tuesday ordered automanufacturer Tesla to halt production at its plant in Fremont after...

12 de mayo de 2020
Uruguay gov't: We're showing world what we can do in difficult times

Montevideo, May 12 (efe-epa).- Uruguayan Foreign Minister Ernesto Talvi said Tuesday that the evacuation procedure for the crew of the Australian cruise...

12 de mayo de 2020
US prices show biggest drop since 2008 in April due to pandemic

By Alfonso Fernandez

12 de mayo de 2020
Daily COVID-19 pandemic roundup: May 11

Miami Desk, May 11 (efe-epa).- Here's a roundup of stories around the world related to the novel coronavirus pandemic:

11 de mayo de 2020
New York state to begin reopening in three areas on Friday

New York, May 11 (efe-epa).- The state of New York is preparing to begin the first phase of economic reopening later this week in three upstate areas that...

11 de mayo de 2020
Biggest slum in Buenos Aires, "one big family" against adversity

By Rodrigo Garcia

11 de mayo de 2020
Daily COVID-19 pandemic roundup: May 10

Miami Desk, May10 (efe-epa).- Here's a roundup of stories around the world related to the novel coronavirus pandemic:

10 de mayo de 2020
Indigenous weavers in Oaxaca producing facemasks

By Jose de Jesus Cortes

10 de mayo de 2020
A Doctor's Diary: "I can't believe he's gone" - the lives lost to COVID-19

(The sixth installment of a special EFE series featuring the first-hand account of pediatric surgeon Colleen Fitzpatrick, who offered her support to an ICU...

10 de mayo de 2020
Daily COVID-19 pandemic roundup: May 7

Miami Desk, May 7 (efe-epa).- Here's a roundup of stories around the world related to the novel coronavirus pandemic:

07 de mayo de 2020
Trump orders daily virus testing at White House after aide gets Covid-19

By Alfonso Fernandez

07 de mayo de 2020
Bikes, scooters, mopeds and skateboards plying NYC's virus-emptied streets

By Helen Cook

07 de mayo de 2020
Leaving Africa, one gave birth in Honduras, the other lost her baby in Panama

By German Reyes

07 de mayo de 2020
Daily COVID-19 pandemic roundup: May 6

Miami Desk, May 6 (efe-epa).- Here's a roundup of stories around the world related to the novel coronavirus pandemic:

07 de mayo de 2020
Trump backtracks on plan to dismantle coronavirus task force

By Lucia Leal

06 de mayo de 2020
Ex-premier, former IACHR rapporteur on Facebook's independent content court

San Francisco, May 6. (efe-epa).- Former Danish Prime Minister Helle Thorning-Schmidt and the former special rapporteur for freedom of expression for the...

06 de mayo de 2020
New York closing subway at night to disinfect cars, shelter 139 homeless

New York, May 6 (efe-epa).- The New York subway, which has regularly offered uninterrupted 24/7 service, closed on Tuesday night for the first time for...

06 de mayo de 2020
ALIANZA METROPOLITAN NEWS Copyright © 2004-2019