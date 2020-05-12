12 de mayo de 2020
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS:
Buscar
980x112
980x112
MENU
Hispanic World
Volver a "Hispanic World"

Uruguay gov't: We're showing world what we can do in difficult times

Montevideo, May 12 (efe-epa).- Uruguayan Foreign Minister Ernesto Talvi said Tuesday that the evacuation procedure for the crew of the Australian cruise ship Greg Mortimer, many of whom are infected with the coronavirus, is "showing the world" what Uruguay can do in complicated situations.

12 de mayo de 2020
20:08
  • The bus that was dispatched to take crewmembers from the Australian cruise ship Greg Mortimer to a hotel where they will be quarantined in Montevideo, Uruguay, on 12 May 2020. Many of the crew have become infected with Covid-19 and will remain in quarantine for two weeks until they can be given a clear bill of health. EFE-EPA /Raul Martinez

    The bus that was dispatched to take crewmembers from the Australian cruise ship Greg Mortimer to a hotel where they will be quarantined in Montevideo, Uruguay, on 12 May 2020. Many of the crew have become infected with Covid-19 and will remain in quarantine for two weeks until they can be given a clear bill of health. EFE-EPA /Raul Martinez

  • Crewmembers from the Australian cruise ship Greg Mortimer arrive at a hotel where they will be quarantined in Montevideo, Uruguay, on 12 May 2020. Many of the crew have become infected with Covid-19 and will remain in quarantine for two weeks until they can be given a clear bill of health. EFE-EPA / Federico Anfitti

    Crewmembers from the Australian cruise ship Greg Mortimer arrive at a hotel where they will be quarantined in Montevideo, Uruguay, on 12 May 2020. Many of the crew have become infected with Covid-19 and will remain in quarantine for two weeks until they can be given a clear bill of health. EFE-EPA / Federico Anfitti

  • Crewmembers from the Australian cruise ship Greg Mortimer arrive at a hotel where they will be quarantined in Montevideo, Uruguay, on 12 May 2020. Many of the crew have become infected with Covid-19 and will remain in quarantine for two weeks until they can be given a clear bill of health. EFE-EPA / Federico Anfitti

    Crewmembers from the Australian cruise ship Greg Mortimer arrive at a hotel where they will be quarantined in Montevideo, Uruguay, on 12 May 2020. Many of the crew have become infected with Covid-19 and will remain in quarantine for two weeks until they can be given a clear bill of health. EFE-EPA / Federico Anfitti

  • Crewmembers from the Australian cruise ship Greg Mortimer arrive at a hotel where they will be quarantined in Montevideo, Uruguay, on 12 May 2020. Many of the crew have become infected with Covid-19 and will remain in quarantine for two weeks until they can be given a clear bill of health. EFE-EPA / Federico Anfitti

    Crewmembers from the Australian cruise ship Greg Mortimer arrive at a hotel where they will be quarantined in Montevideo, Uruguay, on 12 May 2020. Many of the crew have become infected with Covid-19 and will remain in quarantine for two weeks until they can be given a clear bill of health. EFE-EPA / Federico Anfitti

Montevideo, May 12 (efe-epa).- Uruguayan Foreign Minister Ernesto Talvi said Tuesday that the evacuation procedure for the crew of the Australian cruise ship Greg Mortimer, many of whom are infected with the coronavirus, is "showing the world" what Uruguay can do in complicated situations.

"Uruguay is showing the world that in difficult (situations), when things get hot the country responds. You see that in countries, as in people, during difficulties," Talvi told reporters who had gathered at the Port of Montevideo to cover the event.

Remaining on board the vessel, anchored 20 kilometers (12.5 miles) off the Uruguayan coast, are about 90 members of the crew after more than 120 passengers were evacuated and returned to their homelands on two medical flights that departed from Montevideo on April 10 and 15, carrying 112 people to Australia and 15 to the United States, Canada and several European countries.

Twenty "Covid-negative" crewmembers will remain on board the ship as a "minimal" security crew, Talvi said, adding that four additional crewmembers had been dispatched to the vessel by the Australian cruise company Aurora Expeditions, which owns the Greg Mortimer, while the rest will remain in quarantine in two Montevideo hotels with the 36 who have tested positive for Covid-19 being separated from those who have tested negative.

"The prefecture will monitor things. They're going to disinfect to eliminate the virus, so that the people who are negative will stay negative," Talvi said.

The Uruguayan official emphasized that all the crewmembers are "asymptomatic," and so no "later difficulties" are anticipated by the authorities.

In any case, he said, the crew will undergo the "necessary medical checks" and, if needed, will receive the "necessary attention."

After spending 14 days in quarantine, in "total and complete isolation" and after a second negative Covid-19 test, the non-essential crewmembers will be able to return to their countries via the air connection between Montevideo and Sao Paulo, Brazil, maintained by Uruguay's Amaszonas airline, Talvi said.

Once all the ship's essential personnel test negative and the disinfection is completed, Uruguay will authorize the vessel to set sail for Las Palmas, Spain, its original destination.

A "similar process" will be followed with the two passengers who are still hospitalized in Montevideo, accompanied by their spouses, and "as they are cured" they will be released and may leave the country on commercial flights, Uruguay's top diplomat said.

The Uruguayan government decided to evacuate the crew after verifying that the disease outbreak on board the ship would not diminish and, thus, authorities could not authorize the ship to set sail.

The Greg Mortimer departed from Ushuaia, Argentina, en route for the Canary Islands and arrived at Montevideo after one of the people on board, the first to be evacuated on March 31, developed health problems and no other nearby port would allow anyone to disembark from the ship.

Since that time, the ship has remained in the "service zone" about 20 km offshore.

On April 17, a 48-year-old Filipino crewmember died in Montevideo after being admitted to a local hospital with respiratory problems.

 

EFE
Histórico de noticias
Uruguay gov't: We're showing world what we can do in difficult times

Montevideo, May 12 (efe-epa).- Uruguayan Foreign Minister Ernesto Talvi said Tuesday that the evacuation procedure for the crew of the Australian cruise...

12 de mayo de 2020
US prices show biggest drop since 2008 in April due to pandemic

By Alfonso Fernandez

12 de mayo de 2020
New York state to begin reopening in three areas on Friday

New York, May 11 (efe-epa).- The state of New York is preparing to begin the first phase of economic reopening later this week in three upstate areas that...

11 de mayo de 2020
Daily COVID-19 pandemic roundup: May 11

Miami Desk, May 11 (efe-epa).- Here's a roundup of stories around the world related to the novel coronavirus pandemic:

11 de mayo de 2020
Biggest slum in Buenos Aires, "one big family" against adversity

By Rodrigo Garcia

11 de mayo de 2020
Indigenous weavers in Oaxaca producing facemasks

By Jose de Jesus Cortes

10 de mayo de 2020
Daily COVID-19 pandemic roundup: May 10

Miami Desk, May10 (efe-epa).- Here's a roundup of stories around the world related to the novel coronavirus pandemic:

10 de mayo de 2020
A Doctor's Diary: "I can't believe he's gone" - the lives lost to COVID-19

(The sixth installment of a special EFE series featuring the first-hand account of pediatric surgeon Colleen Fitzpatrick, who offered her support to an ICU...

10 de mayo de 2020
Daily COVID-19 pandemic roundup: May 7

Miami Desk, May 7 (efe-epa).- Here's a roundup of stories around the world related to the novel coronavirus pandemic:

07 de mayo de 2020
Trump orders daily virus testing at White House after aide gets Covid-19

By Alfonso Fernandez

07 de mayo de 2020
Bikes, scooters, mopeds and skateboards plying NYC's virus-emptied streets

By Helen Cook

07 de mayo de 2020
Leaving Africa, one gave birth in Honduras, the other lost her baby in Panama

By German Reyes

07 de mayo de 2020
Daily COVID-19 pandemic roundup: May 6

Miami Desk, May 6 (efe-epa).- Here's a roundup of stories around the world related to the novel coronavirus pandemic:

07 de mayo de 2020
Trump backtracks on plan to dismantle coronavirus task force

By Lucia Leal

06 de mayo de 2020
Ex-premier, former IACHR rapporteur on Facebook's independent content court

San Francisco, May 6. (efe-epa).- Former Danish Prime Minister Helle Thorning-Schmidt and the former special rapporteur for freedom of expression for the...

06 de mayo de 2020
New York closing subway at night to disinfect cars, shelter 139 homeless

New York, May 6 (efe-epa).- The New York subway, which has regularly offered uninterrupted 24/7 service, closed on Tuesday night for the first time for...

06 de mayo de 2020
Daily COVID-19 pandemic roundup: May 5

Miami Desk, May 5 (efe-epa).- Here's a roundup of stories around the world related to the novel coronavirus pandemic:

05 de mayo de 2020
Trump planning to dismantle COVID-19 task force despite rising death toll

By Lucia Leal

05 de mayo de 2020
Lawsuit filed against US gov't for discrimination in pandemic aid

Washington, May 5 (efe-epa).- A lawsuit filed Tuesday in federal court in the name of seven children of immigrants accuses the Donald Trump administration...

05 de mayo de 2020
Mexico: We have flattened coronavirus infection curve

Mexico City, May 5 (efe-epa).- Mexico has managed to "flatten" the coronavirus infection curve thanks to the measures implemented by the national government...

05 de mayo de 2020
Daily COVID-19 pandemic roundup: May 4

Miami Desk, May 4 (efe-epa).- Here's a roundup of stories around the world related to the novel coronavirus pandemic:

04 de mayo de 2020
Virtual Met Gala setting aside elitism this year

By Helen Cook

04 de mayo de 2020
Working until you die to guarantee US meat supply

By Beatriz Pascual Macias

04 de mayo de 2020
Daily COVID-19 pandemic roundup: May 3

Miami Desk, May 3 (efe-epa).- Here's a roundup of stories around the world related to the novel coronavirus pandemic:

04 de mayo de 2020
ALIANZA METROPOLITAN NEWS Copyright © 2004-2019