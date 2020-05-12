12 de mayo de 2020
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS:
Buscar
980x112
980x112
MENU
Hispanic World
Volver a "Hispanic World"

US prices show biggest drop since 2008 in April due to pandemic

By Alfonso Fernandez

12 de mayo de 2020
19:07
If one excludes the prices of food and fuel, which are the most volatile areas, underlying inflation in April fell by 0.4 percent, the most abrupt drop since 1957, according to economic figures released by the US Department of Labor on May 12,2020. EFE-EPA/Jason Szenes/File

If one excludes the prices of food and fuel, which are the most volatile areas, underlying inflation in April fell by 0.4 percent, the most abrupt drop since 1957, according to economic figures released by the US Department of Labor on May 12,2020. EFE-EPA/Jason Szenes/File

By Alfonso Fernandez

 

Washington, May 12 (efe-epa).- The falloff in consumer demand due to the coronavirus pandemic has caused the US consumer price index to plunge by 0.8 percent in April, the largest monthly drop since 2008, and the pace of inflation over the past 12 months slowed to 0.3 percent last month, down from 1.5 percent in March and 2.5 percent at the start of this year.

The inflation indicator released on Tuesday by the US Department of Labor shows how the US economy has virtually come to a halt amid the Covid-19 health emergency.

If one excludes the prices of food and fuel, which are the most volatile areas, underlying inflation in April fell by 0.4 percent, the most abrupt drop since 1957.

The yearly increase in the so-called core inflation rate dropped to 1.4 percent from its previous level of 2.1 percent, the lowest rate since 2011.

The biggest price drop was in gasoline, which plunged by 20.6 percent, although prices for other goods and services such as clothing, air tickets and auto insurance also registered sharp declines.

Meanwhile, food prices rose by 1.5 percent, while the figure for foods consumed at home rose 2.6 percent last month, the largest hike since 1974 due to the fact that Americans opted to buy and store food products.

Some foods, such as those affected by the closures of meat processing plants, rose by a noteworthy amount, with pork prices climbing 6.8 percent, veal by 7.5 percent and chicken by 6.3 percent.

The fall in consumer prices overall, however, reflects the shutdown in US economic activity due to home confinement orders, the closing of non-essental businesses and movement restrictions implemented to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

To alleviate the economic impact, the Federal Reserve employed its full arsenal of monetary tools, making massive injections of liquidity into the financial markets, purchasing huge amounts of debt and lowering interest rates practically to zero, while Congress approved several fiscal stimulus programs valued at some $3 trillion.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell had said in late April that the US central bank was in no hurry to relax or halt its monetary stimulus measures and would wait until it was sure that the economy is on the road to recovery before making any changes in its policy.

The virus has had an impact on the economy unprecedented in recent times, according to the preliminary indicators that have been made public.

The initial calculation during the first quarter of 2020 was that the GDP contracted by 4.8 percent, but the figure for the second quarter is expected to be much more dramatic.

Unemployment shot up in April by 10.3 percent to 14.7 percent as a result of the wave of layoffs.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump is anxious to reopen the US economy although medical experts are advising caution and saying that lifting quarantine restrictions should not be done hastily.

The US continues to be the world epicenter for the coronavirus pandemic with 1.3 million confirmed cases and more than 80,000 deaths, according to the unofficial running tally being kept by The Johns Hopkins University.

 

EFE
Histórico de noticias
US prices show biggest drop since 2008 in April due to pandemic

By Alfonso Fernandez

12 de mayo de 2020
New York state to begin reopening in three areas on Friday

New York, May 11 (efe-epa).- The state of New York is preparing to begin the first phase of economic reopening later this week in three upstate areas that...

11 de mayo de 2020
Daily COVID-19 pandemic roundup: May 11

Miami Desk, May 11 (efe-epa).- Here's a roundup of stories around the world related to the novel coronavirus pandemic:

11 de mayo de 2020
Biggest slum in Buenos Aires, "one big family" against adversity

By Rodrigo Garcia

11 de mayo de 2020
Indigenous weavers in Oaxaca producing facemasks

By Jose de Jesus Cortes

10 de mayo de 2020
Daily COVID-19 pandemic roundup: May 10

Miami Desk, May10 (efe-epa).- Here's a roundup of stories around the world related to the novel coronavirus pandemic:

10 de mayo de 2020
A Doctor's Diary: "I can't believe he's gone" - the lives lost to COVID-19

(The sixth installment of a special EFE series featuring the first-hand account of pediatric surgeon Colleen Fitzpatrick, who offered her support to an ICU...

10 de mayo de 2020
Daily COVID-19 pandemic roundup: May 7

Miami Desk, May 7 (efe-epa).- Here's a roundup of stories around the world related to the novel coronavirus pandemic:

07 de mayo de 2020
Trump orders daily virus testing at White House after aide gets Covid-19

By Alfonso Fernandez

07 de mayo de 2020
Bikes, scooters, mopeds and skateboards plying NYC's virus-emptied streets

By Helen Cook

07 de mayo de 2020
Leaving Africa, one gave birth in Honduras, the other lost her baby in Panama

By German Reyes

07 de mayo de 2020
Daily COVID-19 pandemic roundup: May 6

Miami Desk, May 6 (efe-epa).- Here's a roundup of stories around the world related to the novel coronavirus pandemic:

07 de mayo de 2020
Trump backtracks on plan to dismantle coronavirus task force

By Lucia Leal

06 de mayo de 2020
Ex-premier, former IACHR rapporteur on Facebook's independent content court

San Francisco, May 6. (efe-epa).- Former Danish Prime Minister Helle Thorning-Schmidt and the former special rapporteur for freedom of expression for the...

06 de mayo de 2020
New York closing subway at night to disinfect cars, shelter 139 homeless

New York, May 6 (efe-epa).- The New York subway, which has regularly offered uninterrupted 24/7 service, closed on Tuesday night for the first time for...

06 de mayo de 2020
Daily COVID-19 pandemic roundup: May 5

Miami Desk, May 5 (efe-epa).- Here's a roundup of stories around the world related to the novel coronavirus pandemic:

05 de mayo de 2020
Trump planning to dismantle COVID-19 task force despite rising death toll

By Lucia Leal

05 de mayo de 2020
Lawsuit filed against US gov't for discrimination in pandemic aid

Washington, May 5 (efe-epa).- A lawsuit filed Tuesday in federal court in the name of seven children of immigrants accuses the Donald Trump administration...

05 de mayo de 2020
Mexico: We have flattened coronavirus infection curve

Mexico City, May 5 (efe-epa).- Mexico has managed to "flatten" the coronavirus infection curve thanks to the measures implemented by the national government...

05 de mayo de 2020
Daily COVID-19 pandemic roundup: May 4

Miami Desk, May 4 (efe-epa).- Here's a roundup of stories around the world related to the novel coronavirus pandemic:

04 de mayo de 2020
Virtual Met Gala setting aside elitism this year

By Helen Cook

04 de mayo de 2020
Working until you die to guarantee US meat supply

By Beatriz Pascual Macias

04 de mayo de 2020
Daily COVID-19 pandemic roundup: May 3

Miami Desk, May 3 (efe-epa).- Here's a roundup of stories around the world related to the novel coronavirus pandemic:

04 de mayo de 2020
USA GILEAD PANDEMIC CORONAVIRUS COVID19

By Lucia Leal

03 de mayo de 2020
ALIANZA METROPOLITAN NEWS Copyright © 2004-2019