07 de mayo de 2020
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS:
Buscar
980x112
980x112
MENU
Hispanic World
Volver a "Hispanic World"

Ex-premier, former IACHR rapporteur on Facebook's independent content court

San Francisco, May 6. (efe-epa).- Former Danish Prime Minister Helle Thorning-Schmidt and the former special rapporteur for freedom of expression for the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR), Catalina Botero Marino will be part of the "Supreme Court" that will moderate content on Facebook and Instagram, the company announced on Wednesday.

06 de mayo de 2020
20:08
Photo showing former Danish Prime Minister Helle Thorning-Schmidt, who will be one of the four heads of the Facebook

Photo showing former Danish Prime Minister Helle Thorning-Schmidt, who will be one of the four heads of the Facebook "supervisory board" that will be the final arbiter in moderating content on the social network. EFE-EPA/Cati Cladera/File

San Francisco, May 6. (efe-epa).- Former Danish Prime Minister Helle Thorning-Schmidt and the former special rapporteur for freedom of expression for the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR), Catalina Botero Marino will be part of the "Supreme Court" that will moderate content on Facebook and Instagram, the company announced on Wednesday.

Thorning-Schmidt and Colombia's Botero will head, along with two US law professors - Michael McConnell and Jamal Greene - a team that initially will be made up to 20 people and which will be the court of last resort in deciding which content may be published and which may not on the social networks.

This type of high court, to which any user may turn after their case has gone through all lower levels within Facebook, will begin hearing cases "in the coming months," will operate independently of the firm and its decisions will be "binding."

Thorning-Schmidt, a member of the Danish social democratic party, was premier of the Scandanavian nation from 2011-2015 and since 2016 she has been the head of the non-profit organization Save The Children, which focuses on the fight against childhood poverty.

Meanwhile, Botero is the dean of the law school at the Universidad de Los Andes in Bogota and from 2008-2014 she was the special rapporteur for freedom of expression within the IACHR, an autonomous organ of the Organization of American States.

Thorning-Schmidt and Botero on Wednesday offered a joint telephone press conference with McConnell and Greene, and they said that the "supervisory board" - as the court has been dubbed - will operate absolutely independently from Facebook.

"It was a question of choosing people with character - people who are capable of saying no to the company, who don't want to please the company but whose only duty is to the users and the principles we believe in," said Botero, adding that Facebook has promised to abide by the board's decisions and, if it does not, because those decisions will be made public it could suffer a very high cost to its reputation.

The creation of an independent supervisory board was announced in 2018 by Facebook CEO and co-founder Mark Zuckerberg to provide a response to criticism of abuse of power by the world's biggest social network platform and arbitrariness in the monitoring and moderation of content.

Facebook and Instagram (which is owned by Facebook) have usage guidelines that limit what content can be shared on the platform - for instance, messages inciting violence, sexually explicit images and other such content are prohibited - and when the firm feels that these rules have been violated it can remove the offensive content.

However, the inevitably subjective nature of many of these decisions has made many users feel that the firm is merely limiting content according to its own discretion and not by adhering to strict standards.

Currently, when a user removes a message they have shared on Facebook or Instagram because human or artificial intelligence observers determine that it violates the usage rules, they can appeal the decision and a new "court" can consider it, but that has always been handled within the company, until now.

The idea of the supervisory board is, once this lower-level appeals route has been exhausted, to provide a forum whereby users who feel their content has been banned unjustly may turn to this ultimate arbiter, whose ruling will be final for Facebook except if implementing it would be against the law.

When each case is considered and a decision is rendered, the board will take into account both the company's usage policies and "international human rights norms" governing freedom of expression, as well as "the impact on users and society."

To guarantee the cultural diversity and the experience of the board members, the 20 members (although in the future it will be expanded to 40 members) come from the US and Canada (25 percent), Latin America and the Caribbean (10 percent), Europe (20 percent), Asia and Oceania (25 percent) and Africa (20 percent).

Facebook has allocated an irrevocable $130 million fund for the operation of the board, and its members (who are not employees of Facebook or of the board itself) will receive economic compensation and will be required to devote themselves only part-time to their board duties.

 

EFE
Histórico de noticias
Daily COVID-19 pandemic roundup: May 6

Miami Desk, May 6 (efe-epa).- Here's a roundup of stories around the world related to the novel coronavirus pandemic:

07 de mayo de 2020
Trump backtracks on plan to dismantle coronavirus task force

By Lucia Leal

06 de mayo de 2020
Ex-premier, former IACHR rapporteur on Facebook's independent content court

San Francisco, May 6. (efe-epa).- Former Danish Prime Minister Helle Thorning-Schmidt and the former special rapporteur for freedom of expression for the...

06 de mayo de 2020
New York closing subway at night to disinfect cars, shelter 139 homeless

New York, May 6 (efe-epa).- The New York subway, which has regularly offered uninterrupted 24/7 service, closed on Tuesday night for the first time for...

06 de mayo de 2020
Daily COVID-19 pandemic roundup: May 5

Miami Desk, May 5 (efe-epa).- Here's a roundup of stories around the world related to the novel coronavirus pandemic:

05 de mayo de 2020
Trump planning to dismantle COVID-19 task force despite rising death toll

By Lucia Leal

05 de mayo de 2020
Lawsuit filed against US gov't for discrimination in pandemic aid

Washington, May 5 (efe-epa).- A lawsuit filed Tuesday in federal court in the name of seven children of immigrants accuses the Donald Trump administration...

05 de mayo de 2020
Mexico: We have flattened coronavirus infection curve

Mexico City, May 5 (efe-epa).- Mexico has managed to "flatten" the coronavirus infection curve thanks to the measures implemented by the national government...

05 de mayo de 2020
Daily COVID-19 pandemic roundup: May 4

Miami Desk, May 4 (efe-epa).- Here's a roundup of stories around the world related to the novel coronavirus pandemic:

04 de mayo de 2020
Virtual Met Gala setting aside elitism this year

By Helen Cook

04 de mayo de 2020
Working until you die to guarantee US meat supply

By Beatriz Pascual Macias

04 de mayo de 2020
Daily COVID-19 pandemic roundup: May 3

Miami Desk, May 3 (efe-epa).- Here's a roundup of stories around the world related to the novel coronavirus pandemic:

04 de mayo de 2020
USA GILEAD PANDEMIC CORONAVIRUS COVID19

By Lucia Leal

03 de mayo de 2020
Maduro gov't denounces sea 'invasion,' opposition declares it a 'set-up'

(Update adds details throughout)

03 de mayo de 2020
Daily COVID-19 pandemic roundup: April 30

Miami Desk, Apr 30 (efe-epa).- Here's a roundup of stories around the world related to the novel coronavirus pandemic:

30 de abril de 2020
US spy agencies reject idea virus is man-made, but Trump suspects China

Washington, Apr 30 (efe-epa).- US intelligence agencies on Thursday rejected the hypothesis that the coronavirus could be man-made or genetically modified...

30 de abril de 2020
Musk, Bezos win contracts to build next spacecraft to put men on Moon

Washington, Apr 30 (efe-epa).- NASA on Thursday awarded three contracts - to Blue Origin, owned by the world's richest man, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, to Elon...

30 de abril de 2020
Historic Uruguayan wines preparing to hit world market despite pandemic

By Raul Martinez

30 de abril de 2020
Daily COVID-19 pandemic roundup: April 29

Miami Desk, Apr 29 (efe-epa).- Here's a roundup of stories around the world related to the novel coronavirus pandemic:

30 de abril de 2020
Bolsonaro bows to Brazil high court, withdraws pick for nat'l police chief

By Maria Angelica Troncoso

29 de abril de 2020
Apple, Google open up COVID-19 tracking technology to developers

San Francisco, Apr 29 (efe-epa).- Apple and Google on Wednesday opened up to certain software developers with links to health authorities in different parts...

29 de abril de 2020
No beer here: Mexico's beer sector suffering during Covid-19 crisis

By Eduard Ribas i Admetlla

29 de abril de 2020
Hillary Clinton endorses Biden

Washington, Apr 28 (efe-epa).- Former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton on Tuesday endorsed ex-Vice President Joe Biden in the 2020 race,...

28 de abril de 2020
WhatsApp boosts from 4 to 8 the number of participants on videocalls

San Francisco, Apr 28 (efe-epa).- The popular messaging platform WhatsApp, owned by Facebook, on Tuesday increased from four to eight the number of people...

28 de abril de 2020
ALIANZA METROPOLITAN NEWS Copyright © 2004-2019