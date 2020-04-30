Daily COVID-19 pandemic roundup: April 29

Miami Desk, Apr 29 (efe-epa).- Here's a roundup of stories around the world related to the novel coronavirus pandemic:

WHO: World Health Organization director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebeyesus announced Wednesday that the WHO Emergency Committee for the Covid-19 pandemic will meet on Thursday to analyze the evolution of the crisis and examine a possible updating of health recommendations.

US: The US Food and Drug Administration is scheduled to issue authorization to allow the emergency use of the drug remdesivir, developed by Gilead, to treat Covid-19, The New York Times reported Wednesday. The drug could be the first to be approved to treat coronavirus patients.

US: Florida's Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach Counties, the portions of the state hardest hit by the coronavirus, will begin the first phase of a gradual reopening starting on May 4, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Wednesday. He said that protecting the most vulnerable residents - the elderly and the chronically ill - will be the priority and the state will reopen in an "intelligent" and "safe" manner. To date, Florida has registered 33,193 confirmed Covid-19 cases and 1,218 deaths.

BRAZIL: The coronavirus crisis is getting worse in Brazil, with hospitals in some regions that are being overwhelmed with patients, while President Jair Bolsonaro is washing his hands of responsibility for the situation and putting dealing with the pandemic in the hands of governors and mayors. So far, Brazil has 78,162 confirmed virus cases and 5,466 deaths, the Health Ministry reported.

BRAZIL: Brazil's Sao Paulo state, the country's most populated region and the one hardest-hit by the coronavirus pandemic, announced Wednesday that starting next week all users of public transportation will be required to wear facemasks to try and limit the spread of the disease.

GUATEMALA: The Guatemalan government on Wednesday extended for the second time the state of emergency decreed over the coronavirus crisis, which has infected 557 people and killed 16 in the Central American country. The quarantine will be extended for another month.

COSTA RICA: Costa Rican authorities on Wednesday reported a total of 713 confirmed Covid-19 cases, saying that the infection curve is trending downwards, while police have arrested 226 people who were found to be violating health restrictions. So far, 6 people have died from virus-related health problems.

BOLIVIA: Bolivian authorities extended the coronavirus quarantine until May 10, although after that date they said that restrictions will be eased by zones depending on how the pandemic evolves, although the borders will remain closed, along with Bolivian air space, until May 31.

EL SALVADOR: El Salvador registered 32 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, the highest one-day increase so far, bringing the total confirmed cases to 377, while nine people have died.

DOMINICAN REPUBLIC: The Dominican Senate on Wednesday approved extending by 17 days the national emergency declared on March 19 due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has resulted in 6,652 confirmed virus cases and 293 deaths here.

CHILE: The Chilean Health Ministry reported Wednesday that 520 new coronavirus cases had been detected in the last 24 hours bringing the total to 14,885, while 216 people have died.

COLOMBIA: Colombia's health ministry on Wednesday announced that 6,207 confirmed coronavirus cases have been detected and 278 people have died. A total of 1,411 people are deemed to have recovered from the virus.

EFE