29 de abril de 2020
Hispanic World
Apple, Google open up COVID-19 tracking technology to developers

29 de abril de 2020
20:08
Apple and Google on April 29, 2020, opened up to certain software developers with links to health authorities in different parts of the world access to contact tracking technology databases on which they are working jointly to battle the Covid-19 pandemic. EFE-EPA/Emilio Naranjo/File

San Francisco, Apr 29 (efe-epa).- Apple and Google on Wednesday opened up to certain software developers with links to health authorities in different parts of the world access to contact tracking technology databases on which they are working jointly to battle the Covid-19 pandemic.

The tech giants reported in a statement that the aim of the move is twofold: on one hand, to enable them to test their joint application programming interface (API) before its official launch in mid-May and, on the other, to obtain comments and evaluations that will allow them to improve the product.

The two firms surprised the tech world in early April by announcing an unprecedented alliance in an environment where great competition in the tech industry exists, revealing that they are working together on a project to use personal mobility data in the fight against the coronavirus.

The idea is to take advantage of the ubiquity of the iOS operating system for Apple mobile phones and Android for Google devices to collect and place at the disposal of health authorities around the world mobility and contact data among individuals that will allow experts to better track and forecast Covid-19 infections.

This is a plan that is already under way in Asian countries like China and South Korea but which poses serious doubts regarding maintaining the privacy of user information, something that Apple and Google say they have been able to deal with using Bluetooth and less invasive geolocation technology, as well as with the "voluntary" nature of the programs.

The alliance between the owners of the world's two biggest mobile operating systems will have two elements: first, both countries in May will release an API that is compatible with both Android and iOS.

APIs are the computing interfaces to a software component or a system that define how other components or systems can use it. They define the kinds of calls or requests that can be made, how to make them, the data formats that should be used, the conventions to follow, and so on.

The new API that will come out in May, however, will allow fluid communication between Android and iOS with the aim of enabling the official apps created by different health authorities to be downloaded into iOS and Android and the information collected there to be added without regard for the original computer language of any given device.

Meanwhile, Apple and Google "in the coming months" will create a platform that will allow interactions and contacts between individuals to be followed via Bluetooth technology - which is present in most mobile telephones - and which should provide a more "robust" solution than that of the API.

Thus, for example, if a person comes into contact with someone who has tested positive for the coronavirus or who after the contact tests positive, he could receive an announcement on his telephone to that effect and quarantine himself until he determines if he has been infected.

 

EFE
Histórico de noticias
29 de abril de 2020
No beer here: Mexico's beer sector suffering during Covid-19 crisis

By Eduard Ribas i Admetlla

29 de abril de 2020
Hillary Clinton endorses Biden

Washington, Apr 28 (efe-epa).- Former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton on Tuesday endorsed ex-Vice President Joe Biden in the 2020 race,...

28 de abril de 2020
Daily COVID-19 pandemic roundup: April 28

(Update: Includes WHO, UN, US, Turkey, Russia, Latin America, Caribbean)

28 de abril de 2020
WhatsApp boosts from 4 to 8 the number of participants on videocalls

San Francisco, Apr 28 (efe-epa).- The popular messaging platform WhatsApp, owned by Facebook, on Tuesday increased from four to eight the number of people...

28 de abril de 2020
Homeless Mexicans avoiding hunger thanks to transgender group's support

By Ines Amarelo

28 de abril de 2020
Gangs show muscle, disrupting authorities' fight vs. COVID-19 in El Salvador

By Hugo Sanchez

27 de abril de 2020
Demand jumps at New York food banks amid coronavirus pandemic

New York, Apr 27 (efe-epa).- The economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic is causing demand to skyrocket at New York food banks, state Gov. Andrew Cuomo...

27 de abril de 2020
Argentina extends lockdown amid controversy over easing some restrictions

Buenos Aires, Apr 27 (efe-epa).- On Monday, Argentina began a new phase in its battle against the coronavirus, extending until May 10 the nationwide...

27 de abril de 2020
Daily COVID-19 pandemic roundup: April 27

(Update: Adds US, EU, Russia, Latin America)

27 de abril de 2020
Trump lashes out on Twitter against media after disinfectant controversy

Washington, Apr 26 (efe-epa).- President Donald Trump on Sunday once again took to Twitter, his favorite communication medium, to defend his actions against...

26 de abril de 2020
Some California beaches full as US approaches 1 million coronavirus cases

Los Angeles/Washington, Apr 26 (efe-epa).- Several California beaches seemed to be overflowing on Sunday after local authorities lifted some of the...

26 de abril de 2020
With tacos, frijoles Mexicans are showing their solidarity amid crisis

Mexico City, Apr 26 (efe-epa).- With food like tacos, beans and rice, Mexicans are showing their solidarity amid the coronavirus crisis in a country that...

26 de abril de 2020
Going to the movies during the pandemic's easy ... if you have a car

By David Villafranca

26 de abril de 2020
Daily COVID-19 pandemic roundup: April 26

(Updates: Adds WHO, US, Tourism, Gaza, Saudi Arabia, France, Italy, Latin America)

26 de abril de 2020
Study: 13.9 pct. of New York state residents have contracted Covid-19

Washington, Apr 23 (efe-epa).- The US House of Representatives on Thursday approved a new coronavirus stimulus package valued at $484 billion which includes...

23 de abril de 2020
Junot Diaz: Power reinvents itself with every crisis

By Alfonso Fernandez

23 de abril de 2020
Daily COVID-19 pandemic roundup: April 23

(Update: Adds Turkey, Latin America)

23 de abril de 2020
Ecuador under magnifying glass over recent crude oil spills in Amazonia

By Daniela Brik

22 de abril de 2020
Mass graves, hospitals full: Virus-hit Brazilian city on verge of collapse

By Raphael Alves

22 de abril de 2020

By Jorge Fuentelsaz

22 de abril de 2020
Daily COVID-19 pandemic roundup: April 22

(Updates: Adds US, Latin America)

22 de abril de 2020
World's largest sea turtles arrive on Puerto Rico beaches amid pandemic

By Alfonso Rodriguez

21 de abril de 2020
ECLAC estimates 5.3 pct. economic contraction in LatAm in 2020 from COVID-19

Santiago, Apr 21 (efe-epa).- Latin America will undergo a 5.3 economic contraction in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic, with some 11.6 million new...

21 de abril de 2020
