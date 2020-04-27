27 de abril de 2020
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS:
Buscar
980x112
980x112
MENU
Hispanic World
Volver a "Hispanic World"

Gangs show muscle, disrupting authorities' fight vs. COVID-19 in El Salvador

By Hugo Sanchez

27 de abril de 2020
22:10
  • Salvadoran Prison Director Osiris Luna speaks at a press conference at the Prison Complex in Izalco, El Salvador, on April 27, 2020. EFE-EPA/Rodrigo Sura

    Salvadoran Prison Director Osiris Luna speaks at a press conference at the Prison Complex in Izalco, El Salvador, on April 27, 2020. EFE-EPA/Rodrigo Sura

  • Barrio 18 gangmembers in a cell at the Prison Complex in Izalco, El Salvador, on April 27, 2020. EFE-EPA/Rodrigo Sura

    Barrio 18 gangmembers in a cell at the Prison Complex in Izalco, El Salvador, on April 27, 2020. EFE-EPA/Rodrigo Sura

  • Barrio 18 gangmembers in a cell at the Prison Complex in Izalco, El Salvador, on April 27, 2020. EFE-EPA/Rodrigo Sura

    Barrio 18 gangmembers in a cell at the Prison Complex in Izalco, El Salvador, on April 27, 2020. EFE-EPA/Rodrigo Sura

By Hugo Sanchez

 

San Salvador, Apr 27 (efe-epa).- Salvadoran gangs on the weekend put the fight against Covid-19 and the government's security strategy in jeopardy in a show of force and control of turf characteristic of the violent groups, which are responsible for most of the murders in this country, considered to be one of the most violent in the world.

The scale of the violence, without precedent during the Nayib Bukele government, spurred authorities to isolate imprisoned gangmembers, who are said to have orchestrated the attacks, and to authorize police and soldiers to use "lethal force" for self defense or to defend the public.

The Attorney General's Office confirmed to EFE that on Friday there were 24 violent deaths, 12 on Saturday and 22 on Sunday.

The resurgence in murders is a double blow for the Bukele administration since it diverts the security forces assigned to monitor compliance with the generalized quarantine to limit the spread of Covid-19 and reveals possible gaps in the government's "territorial control" strategy.

"The gangs are taking advantage of the fact that almost all our public (security) forces are dealing with the pandemic. We will have to move resources to fight them," Bukele said on the social networks on Sunday.

He added that the police and the armed forces "will have to prioritize safeguarding their lives, (those of) their colleagues and the esteemed citizenry," although he did not specify the forces that will be reassigned to halt the wave of violence.

The government has about 23,000 police and more than 7,000 troops on the streets to combat the violence, a phenomenon inherited from the 12-year civil war that left more than 75,000 dead and 8,000 missing.

Initially, the security authorities said that the Covid-19 pandemic, which has taken the lives of eight people in this country, had contributed to a noteworthy reduction in murders in March, during which 65 people died violent deaths.

"By a great deal, it's the lowest figure since El Salvador has kept records," said Bukele on April 1, while the director of the police, Mauricio Arriaza, said a few days earlier that Covid-19 had contributed to a drop in violence.

No official, not even Bukele, has suggested why the gangs have stepped up their murders at this point, and it is not at all clear whether they have changed their tactics and/or strategy of demanding, on pain of death, that residents of the zones they control respect the quarantine.

Moreover, it is not known if these murders are being committed because of that latter threat.

Celia Medrano, the director of regional programs for the humanitarian organization Cristosal, said that the murders "highlight a situation that refutes the effectiveness of the reduction in (violent) acts by the gangs and organized criminal groups" that is attributed to the government's "territorial control" plan.

She said, in remarks to EFE, that "They call into question whether in reality the control of these groups on the territorial level is diminishing," given that they have been able to commit this wave of murders with the great majority of the public under quarantine and all state security forces deployed to lock down the country.

Medrano also criticized the fact that the measures taken initially by Bukele to counteract the violence have been focused on the prisons in that he has decreed states of emergency to isolate the imprisoned gangmembers amid the "humiliation" of media scrutiny.

"It will be very difficult for these actions to be able to reduce this level (of violence) given that it is evident that the gangs' control of turf and their actions have not been reduced despite the fact that officially that has been the result of the territorial control plan," she said.

For various sectors, the security strategy employed by the current government is an unknown, although it resumes measures used by Bukele's predecessors and has achieved, the government says, better results.

Bukele has ordered two measures similar to those taken by the last government of his opponents, the leftist Farabundo National Liberation Front, to combat the gangs, namely tightening the prison regime and escalating direct confrontation.

The first move made by Bukele on Friday evening was to order a "maximum emergency" in the prisons on the basis of "intelligence information about orders for murders issued from there."

On Sunday, he said that "the use of lethal force is authorized for self-defense or for the defense of the lives of Salvadorans" and that the government would take charge of defending those who were accused of excesses while carrying out those instructions.

The government of Salvador Sanchez Ceren (2014-2019) implemented the so-called "extraordinary measures" in the prisons, which in practice included a tightening of the anti-gang strategy like that ordered by Bukele.

Sanchez Ceren also instituted direct confrontation with the gangs after the failure of a truce with those groups sponsored by his predecessor, Mauricio Funes (2009-2014), after which the highest levels of violence in El Salvador's recent history and a number of alleged extrajudicial executions were registered.

Before the upsurge in murders, assorted international organizations were focusing on the Central American country because of the confrontations between Bukele, Parliament and the Supreme Court of Justice.

"We urge the opposition to place themselves on the side of the esteemed public and the institutions they control to stop protecting those who murder our people," said the president in a message similar to those used at other critical junctures.

The conflicts with state forces, which include the invasion of Congress last February by armed troops and police, have resulted in harsh criticism of Bukele on the social networks and even hashtags and threads in which he is called a "dictator."

 

EFE
Histórico de noticias
Gangs show muscle, disrupting authorities' fight vs. COVID-19 in El Salvador

By Hugo Sanchez

27 de abril de 2020
Demand jumps at New York food banks amid coronavirus pandemic

New York, Apr 27 (efe-epa).- The economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic is causing demand to skyrocket at New York food banks, state Gov. Andrew Cuomo...

27 de abril de 2020
Argentina extends lockdown amid controversy over easing some restrictions

Buenos Aires, Apr 27 (efe-epa).- On Monday, Argentina began a new phase in its battle against the coronavirus, extending until May 10 the nationwide...

27 de abril de 2020
Some California beaches full as US approaches 1 million coronavirus cases

Los Angeles/Washington, Apr 26 (efe-epa).- Several California beaches seemed to be overflowing on Sunday after local authorities lifted some of the...

26 de abril de 2020
Daily COVID-19 pandemic roundup: April 26

(Updates: Adds WHO, US, Tourism, Gaza, Saudi Arabia, France, Italy, Latin America)

26 de abril de 2020
Trump lashes out on Twitter against media after disinfectant controversy

Washington, Apr 26 (efe-epa).- President Donald Trump on Sunday once again took to Twitter, his favorite communication medium, to defend his actions against...

26 de abril de 2020
With tacos, frijoles Mexicans are showing their solidarity amid crisis

Mexico City, Apr 26 (efe-epa).- With food like tacos, beans and rice, Mexicans are showing their solidarity amid the coronavirus crisis in a country that...

26 de abril de 2020
Going to the movies during the pandemic's easy ... if you have a car

By David Villafranca

26 de abril de 2020
Study: 13.9 pct. of New York state residents have contracted Covid-19

Washington, Apr 23 (efe-epa).- The US House of Representatives on Thursday approved a new coronavirus stimulus package valued at $484 billion which includes...

23 de abril de 2020
Junot Diaz: Power reinvents itself with every crisis

By Alfonso Fernandez

23 de abril de 2020
Daily COVID-19 pandemic roundup: April 23

(Update: Adds Turkey, Latin America)

23 de abril de 2020
Ecuador under magnifying glass over recent crude oil spills in Amazonia

By Daniela Brik

22 de abril de 2020
Mass graves, hospitals full: Virus-hit Brazilian city on verge of collapse

By Raphael Alves

22 de abril de 2020

By Jorge Fuentelsaz

22 de abril de 2020
Daily COVID-19 pandemic roundup: April 22

(Updates: Adds US, Latin America)

22 de abril de 2020
World's largest sea turtles arrive on Puerto Rico beaches amid pandemic

By Alfonso Rodriguez

21 de abril de 2020
ECLAC estimates 5.3 pct. economic contraction in LatAm in 2020 from COVID-19

Santiago, Apr 21 (efe-epa).- Latin America will undergo a 5.3 economic contraction in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic, with some 11.6 million new...

21 de abril de 2020
Daily COVID-19 pandemic roundup: April 21

(Update: Adds US, Puerto Rico, Latin America)

21 de abril de 2020
Photographer Beard's family announces death a month after he disappeared

New York, Apr 20 (efe-epa).- The family of well-known wildlife photographer Peter Beard, famous for having documented the beauty of Africa with his work,...

20 de abril de 2020
Authorities raise death toll to 19 in Canadian shooting spree

By Julio Cesar Rivas

20 de abril de 2020
COVID-19, a windless hurricane in the Florida Keys

By Alberto Domingo Carreiro

20 de abril de 2020
Daily COVID-19 pandemic roundup: April 20

(Update: adds info from WHO, the US, France, Italy, Latin Amercia)

20 de abril de 2020
US virus deaths at 40K, NY deaths drop as Cuomo says antibody tests to begin

Washington, Apr 19 (efe-epa).- The United States on Sunday surpassed the 40,000 threshold for coronavirus deaths with 755,553 confirmed cases so far, as it...

19 de abril de 2020
Mexico City periphery, where quarantine is not an option

By Eduard Ribas i Admetlla

19 de abril de 2020
ALIANZA METROPOLITAN NEWS Copyright © 2004-2019