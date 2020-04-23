US House approves new $484 billion coronavirus rescue plan
Washington, Apr 23 (efe-epa).- The US House of Representatives on Thursday approved a new coronavirus stimulus package valued at $484 billion which includes loans for small business, increased funding for virus testing and assistance to hospitals.
Photo provided by the New York state government showing Gov. Andrew Cuomo giving his daily coronavirus press conference in Albany on April 22, 2020.
US President Donald J. Trump, joined by members of the Coronavirus Task Force, delivers remarks on the COVID-19 pandemic in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 23 April 2020.
The vote came amid a tense atmosphere in which Democrats and Republicans exchanged reproaches as discussions went on for several hours longer than expected because lawmakers had to vote in shifts to avoid gathering in large groups as a precaution against contracting or spreading the virus.
To become law, the package needs only the signature of President Donald Trump, who has already said that he is ready to sign it quickly.
During the debate on the bill, Democratic Congresswoman Maxine Waters of California, wearing a facemask and black gloves, gave emotional remarks in which she said she was dedicating the legislation to her sister, who she said is presently dying of Covid-19 in a St. Louis, Missouri, hospital.
The required number of votes to pass the measure was obtained at 5:30 pm, although not all the 435 legislators in the lower house had yet voted.
The package received the overwhelming support of 388 lawmakers, including Democrats and Republicans, with just five lawmakers voting against it, including Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who represents part of the New York City boroughs of The Bronx and Queens, the US areas hardest-hit by the pandemic.
Ocasio-Cortez, the youngest congressperson in US history, believes that the initiative does not go far enough because, for example, it does not include aid for people who are having difficulty paying their rent or mortgage.
The bill includes $321 billion in low-interest loans for small and medium businesses, $75 billion for hospitals and $25 billion to increase the number of Covid-19 tests on the national level.
At first, Republicans wanted to ensure that the proposal only helped small businesses, but Democrats were able to get funds for hospitals and virus tests included in the final text.
This is the fourth coronavirus rescue or stimulus plan approved by Congress, and so far almost $3 trillion has been earmarked by lawmakers to mitigate the economic disruption caused by the pandemic.
Also on Thursday, the Department of Labor announced that more than 26 million people have applied for unemployment in the last five weeks, a sign of the seriousness of the pandemic's economic impact, which has eliminated - temporarily, at least - all of the jobs created after the 2008 economic crisis.
In recent weeks, the US has become the world epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic with more than 856,200 confirmed cases and 47,272 deaths, according to The Johns Hopkins University.
Confirmed US Covid-19 cases near 1 mn; Trump focuses on easing economic pain
Washington, Apr 23 (efe-epa).- The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the United States climbed Thursday to more than 860,000, although amid catastrophic job losses President Donald Trump's administration is eying a gradual reopening of the world's largest economy and has announced a temporary suspension on the issuance of green cards for applicants outside the US.
The latest statistics from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine indicate that 864,415 people in the US have been infected with the coronavirus.
The US accounts for roughly 32 percent of all cases worldwide and has more than four times the number of cases registered in the second-most infected country (Spain).
The real figure on US infections, however, is likely far higher, according to a study that was carried out in New York state and whose preliminary results were announced by Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Thursday.
That study conducted at grocery stores and other businesses in 19 counties found that 15.9 percent of men and 12 percent of women had Covid-19 anti-bodies, meaning they had contracted that respiratory disease at some time.
Based on those percentages, roughly 2.7 million people in New York state alone are believed to have been infected with the coronavirus; those numbers also mean the Covid-19 mortality rate in that state is around 0.5 percent (as opposed to the 1.8 percent rate indicated by the official figures).
That evidence comes less than a week after the Trump administration laid out guidelines for reopening the economy in three phases.
The president's plan puts the burden on state governors to decide the right timing for the re-openings, but it recommends that states allow movie theaters, restaurants and gyms to start operating once again (with strict social distancing rules) once they have seen a downward trend in coronavirus cases over a period of two weeks.
During that phase-one period, individuals particularly vulnerable to Covid-19 such as the elderly and people with serious pre-existing health conditions should continue to shelter in place.
Non-essential travel and classes at schools could reopen and bars could resume in phase two, while in phase three the Trump administration envisions states allowing people to visit senior-care facilities and hospitals and return to their workplaces without special coronavirus protocols and vulnerable people resuming public interactions.
Although some Democratic governors have slammed Trump's guidelines and his support for protesters demanding an end to the lockdowns, Republican governors have been broadly supportive.
But one GOP governor, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, was rebuked by Trump for setting out a faster-than-recommended timeline and announcing that businesses such as hair salons, barbershops, gyms and tattoo parlors could reopen on Friday as long as mitigation measures are in place.
Separately, Trump on Wednesday signed an executive order aimed at reducing immigration to the US and helping American workers, some 26 million of whom have needed to apply for unemployment benefits over the past five weeks due to the impact of the nearly nationwide coronavirus lockdowns.
Though the president suggested Monday that he planned to pause all immigration for 60 days, the executive order applies only to those applying for US permanent residence from abroad and even there exceptions will be made for health-care personnel and other "essential" workers.
"We have a solemn duty to ensure these unemployed Americas regain their jobs and their livelihoods. Therefore, in order to protect American workers, I will be issuing a temporary suspension of immigration into the United States," Trump said Tuesday during the daily Covid-19 briefing at the White House. EFE-EPA
Study: 13.9 pct. of New York state residents have contracted Covid-19
New York, Apr 23 (efe-epa).- Some 13.9 percent of New York state residents - or 2.7 million people - have been infected with the coronavirus, according to preliminary data from a study announced Thursday by Gov. Andrew Cuomo that emphasized the Hispanic and black communities have been the most heavily affected.
Cuomo said that taking this study into account along with the state's death toll from Covid-19 so far, which stands at some 15,500, the mortality index from the virus has been around 0.5 percent.
The governor acknowledged that the statistics do not include people who died in their homes most probably from Covid-19, although the cause of death has not yet been confirmed.
According to The Johns Hopkins University, taking into account these home deaths, the overall fatality toll in New York state currently stands at 19,453.
The figures, which were prepared from antibody tests performed at random over two days in grocery stores and other businesses in 40 New York towns and 19 counties, 15.9 percent of the men tested had coronavirus antibodies in their bloodstreams and thus had been infected with the virus at some point in the past, compared with 12 percent of the women.
By regions, New York City had the highest number of infected residents, 21.2 percent of the people tested. Besides New York City, testing on Long Island found that 16.7 percent of the residents have been infected, and in the counties of Westchester and Rockland, north of New York City, 11.7 percent of the public tested positive. These regions suffered one of the first big outbreaks of the disease in the state.
In the rest of New York state, however, just 3.6 percent of the population has been infected, according to the study.
Cuomo's announcement came shortly after New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said at his daily press conference that "The coronavirus is alive and well and living in New York City," adding that 2,519 new virus cases and 320 deaths had been tallied in the last 24 hours in the city, although there has been a slight decline in the number of hospitalizations.
De Blasio said that it is possible that "half" of all New York City residents may have been infected with the coronavirus at some point, while the city's top health official, Oxiris Barbot, said that it would not surprise him if at this point in the pandemic more than a million New Yorkers might have been exposed to the virus.
By communities, the study confirms that Latin Americans have been the most heavily affected (22.5 percent), followed by African Americans (22.1 percent) and Asians (11.7 percent). Whites, at 9.1 percent so far, constitute the population segment that has suffered least from the disease, at least in New York.
At his daily coronavirus press conference, Cuomo said that several factors are at work in the fact that Hispanics and blacks are suffering in greater percentages from Covid-19, including health disparities, comorbidities, underlying illnesses, diabetes and the like. He also said that the higher percentage of Hispanics and blacks among essential workers contributes to the higher percentages of the disease among those groups.
The governor said that authorities will continue testing those communities, including working with churches to transform them into testing centers.
Along those lines, Cuomo emphasized that while many other people have the chance to isolate themselves, essential workers have to come in contact with other people to be able to provide the essential services that allow the majority of the public to remain at home.
The New York governor also said that the Covid-19 death toll in the state over the past 24 hours was 438, the lowest figure in the past seven days, and the number of new hospitalizations was 1,359, the lowest in the past month.
He emphasized the progressive reduction in deaths, hospitalizations and the admittance of patients into intensive care units, but he admitted that those numbers are not declining "as quickly as we would like."
