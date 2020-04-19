Daily COVID-19 pandemic roundup: April 16

(Update: Adds WHO, US, G20, Latin America)

Miami Desk, Apr 16 (efe-epa).- Here's a roundup of stories around the world related to the novel coronavirus pandemic:

WHO: The World Health Organization on Thursday reported a resurgence of new coronavirus cases worldwide, with a total so far of more than 2 million confirmed cases and about 131,000 deaths. The WHO reported 80,000 new cases on Thursday and 7,800 deaths.

US: Protests are spreading in the US to pressure President Donald Trump and state governors to "reopen" the economy and lift the stay-home orders to limit the spread of the coronavirus, amid the severe economic downturn and spike in unemployment caused by the health crisis. Protests have been held in Virginia, Kentucky, Utah, Michigan and Ohio - as well as other states.

US: The number of people jailed in New York City has fallen to its lowest level since 1946 as authorities have been releasing prisoners who are not considered to be reoffender risks or who have served most of their sentences for minor crimes with an eye toward limiting the spread of the coronavirus among the prison population.

US: Seven additional governors in the Midwest have joined nine other Democratic state leaders, announcing Thursday that they will coordinate their plans to gradually reopen their economies while giving priority to protecting their populations from an increase in the spread of the coronavirus, this in contrast to President Trump's oft-stated desire to open up the economy as soon as possible.

US: The Florida state government on Thursday revealed for the first time the number of people (both residents and staff) infected with the coronavirus in nursing homes, saying that 1,394 people in those facilities have tested positive for the virus and 126 have died.

US: The New Jersey Attorney General's Office announced Thursday that it has launched an investigation of the recent deaths of residents of a nursing home in Andover, where 17 bodies were found after a tip was sent authorities.

G20: Saudi Arabia, which currently occupies the presidency of the G20, promised Thursday to allocate $500 million to certain international organizations to help fund the fight against Covid-19, the move coming a day after the US withdrew its financial support for the WHO.

LATAM AIRLINES: Latin American and Caribbean airlines are projected to lose up to $18 billion this year due to the coronavirus crisis, industry representatives said Thursday.

BRAZIL: At least 3,876 healthcare workers - 4.8 percent of the total - in the city of Sao Paulo, Brazil's largest, are currently out sick with Covid-19, a figure of great concern because experts say the peak of the pandemic is still a month or two away. So far, 11 healthcare workers have died in Sao Paulo.

BRAZIL: Brazil's Health Ministry reported Thursday that 30,245 confirmed coronavirus cases have been detected nationwide and 1,924 people have died.

ARGENTINA: Buenos Aires on Thursday launched at one of its public transport stations a rapid body temperature measurement system that, using infrared light, analyzes people's faces and determines if they have a fever, one of the symptoms of the coronavirus.

COLOMBIA: The Colombian Health Ministry reported Thursday that 3,233 confirmed coronavirus cases have been detected so far and 144 people have died.

ECUADOR: Authorities in Guayas province - Ecuador's epicenter of the coronavirus - said Thursday that the health situation could be much worse than the government has acknowledged after deaths during the first two weeks of April exceeded the normal level of around 2,000 (from non-Covid causes) by some 5,700. In all, Ecuador has experienced 8,225 confirmed cases of Covid-19 and an official toll of 403 deaths.

PARAGUAY: 3D printers at the FabLab in the University of Asuncion's Architecture, Design and Art Department are working 24 hours a day to produce facemasks to alleviate the shortage of such PPE for healthcare workers in Paraguay.

PANAMA: The International Monetary Fund on Thursday approved an emergency request by Panama for $515 million to help the country meet its urgent balance of payment needs resulting from its fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

PANAMA: Panama built a 100-bed modular hospital in less than 30 days to serve patients seriously ill with Covid-19. So far, about 3,800 confirmed cases of the coronavirus have been detected and 103 people have died, Panamanian President Laurentino Cortizo reported on Thursday.

WHO: More than 1 million coronavirus cases have been reported across Europe, the World Health Organization said.

ITALY: The number of fatalities linked to the coronavirus in Italy rose to 22,170 with 525 more recorded in the last 24 hours, which is inline with a downward trend in daily deaths. The number of people in hospital, including ICUs, has also dropped and 40,164 of the 168,941 cases detected so far have gone on to recover.

ECB: The president of the European Central Bank, Christine Lagarde, said the entity would do "everything necessary" to help the euro area through the economic crisis brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, saying: "It is fully prepared to increase the size of its asset purchase program and adjust their composition."

RUSSIA: The Kremlin is set to delay the commemoration of the 75th anniversary of the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany, which was due to take place on Moscow's Red Square, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

INDONESIA: The country registered another 27 deaths Thursday, taking the total toll to 496. A further 380 people also tested positive, pushing the total to 5,516, of which 548 have recovered, 102 of those on Wednesday.

BANGLADESH: Bangladesh today reported 341 new cases of coronavirus in 24 hours taking the total number to 1572. A total of 10 deaths also have been reported during this period - the first double-digit death figure in a day - which took the total death figure to 60.

SOUTH KOREA: South Korea's new coronavirus cases stayed below 30 for the fourth day Thursday, with 22 (11 "imported," and down from 27 new cases a day earlier) for a total 10,613 cases, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The death toll rose four to to total 229, while 141 more patients were discharged for a total of 7,757. Just over 140 people who had been declared cured have tested positive for COVID-19 again.

THAILAND: Health authorities recorded 29 new cases to total 2,672 (1,349 in Bangkok) with three new deaths to total 46, and 96 people discharged to total 1,593. The low number of new cases in past days were attributed to a 10 pm to 4 am curfew that began 14 days ago, while 25 of the country's 76 provinces have not registered any new cases for 14 days and nine provinces remain free of infections.

CHINA: China registered 46 new cases, the same number as the previous day, of which 34 were "imported" to bring the total to 82,341 cases registered since the beginning of the outbreak, the National Health Commission reported, adding that there were no new deaths (the total stands at 3,342) and 76 patients were discharged for a total of 77,892.

