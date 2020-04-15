15 de abril de 2020
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS:
Buscar
980x112
980x112
MENU
Hispanic World
Volver a "Hispanic World"

Huge pro-Trump demonstration demands end to stay-home order in Michigan

By Laura Barros

15 de abril de 2020
22:10
  • Protesters participate in

    Protesters participate in "Operation Gridlock" near the state capitol in Lansing, Michigan, on 15 April 2020, to demand an end to the state's stay-home order and other measures designed to limit the spread of the coronavirus. EFE/EPA/JEFFREY SAUGER

  • Protesters participate in

    Protesters participate in "Operation Gridlock" near the state capitol in Lansing, Michigan, on 15 April 2020, to demand an end to the state's stay-home order and other measures designed to limit the spread of the coronavirus. EFE/EPA/JEFFREY SAUGER

  • Protesters participate in

    Protesters participate in "Operation Gridlock" near the state capitol in Lansing, Michigan, on 15 April 2020, to demand an end to the state's stay-home order and other measures designed to limit the spread of the coronavirus. EFE/EPA/JEFFREY SAUGER

  • Protesters participate in

    Protesters participate in "Operation Gridlock" near the state capitol in Lansing, Michigan, on 15 April 2020, to demand an end to the state's stay-home order and other measures designed to limit the spread of the coronavirus. EFE/EPA/JEFFREY SAUGER

  • Protesters participate in

    Protesters participate in "Operation Gridlock" near the state capitol in Lansing, Michigan, on 15 April 2020, to demand an end to the state's stay-home order and other measures designed to limit the spread of the coronavirus. EFE/EPA/JEFFREY SAUGER

  • Protesters participate in

    Protesters participate in "Operation Gridlock" near the state capitol in Lansing, Michigan, on 15 April 2020, to demand an end to the state's stay-home order and other measures designed to limit the spread of the coronavirus. EFE/EPA/JEFFREY SAUGER

By Laura Barros

 

Washington, Apr 15 (efe-epa).- Thousands of Michigan residents, most of them evidently supporters of President Donald Trump, on Wednesday staged a protest driving their vehicles into the state capital of Lansing to demand their right to "liberty," calling for an end to the stay-home order implemented by state Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a Democrat, which they called "excessive."

A huge caravan of thousands of vehicles sounding their horns and festooned with US flags and Trump election banners and other signs drove through the streets of Lansing as part of the "Operation Gridlock" protest organized by the Michigan Conservative Coalition and convened via the social networks.

The private and commercial vehicles converged on the area around the state capitol building, with the drivers coming from the most conservative parts of the state to express their discontent with the self-isolation measures implemented by Whitmer and designed to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

Some of the signs read "Liberty once lost is lost forever," "Recall Whitmer" and "Reopen Michigan now," and one group of protesters who stationed themselves at the capitol entrance displayed another sign reading "Security without liberty is called prison."

Very few of the protesters - who had on heavy coats, caps and gloves against the cold weather - were wearing the facemasks recommended to prevent the spread of the coronavirus and many were not keeping the recommended six-foot distance between each other, although drivers who remained in their cars encouraging and shouting to one another were said by local police to be doing a pretty good job of maintaining social distancing.

The demonstration, which began about midday, had been previously scheduled and many vehicles, mainly pickup trucks and SUVs, began gathering early in the day in the area.

The Michigan Conservative Coalition on its Facebook page said that Gov. Whitmer and her allies are "infecting ALL of us with their radical, progressive agenda."

The group's Facebook message went on to say: "People always say: "Conservatives never protest because they are too busy working." Well, guess what. You're not working - so it's time to PROTEST."

"We can get this rally done and stay within the social distancing guidelines," said Michigan Conservative Coalition co-founder Marian Sheridan in a statement, adding, "Citizens are frankly tired of being treated like babies. As adults, we now know what needs to be done to stay safe."

Among the measures that have irritated some Michigan residents is the ban on traveling to vacation homes and using motorized boats and the closure of areas considered to be non-essential in large stores, like the furniture, garden and paint departments.

In addition, Michigan authorities have instructed all stores to limit the number of people allowed inside and any establishment violating the requirements could face fines or misdemeanor charges.

Whitmer had instructed Michigan residents on March 23 to stay at home and maintain social distancing, and those instructions had been scheduled to remain in effect until last Thursday, although she decided to extend them to April 30 and to tighten them.

In remarks to local media, Whitmer said Wednesday that her state is in third place among US states in terms of confirmed Covid-19 cases despite the fact that it is nowhere near the third largest state in population.

That fact indicates that the state is experiencing a unique crisis that demands a unique solution, she asserted.

According to Michigan government figures, 28,059 confirmed coronavirus cases have been detected in the state and 1,921 people have died.

The Johns Hopkins University said Wednesday that 613,187 confirmed coronavirus cases have been detected in the US as a whole, and 27,085 people have died, putting the country in first place worldwide in both of those grim categories.

 

EFE
Histórico de noticias
Huge pro-Trump demonstration demands end to stay-home order in Michigan

By Laura Barros

15 de abril de 2020
Indigenous refugee camp in Mexico City: We don't believe in coronavirus

By Eduard Ribas i Admetlla

15 de abril de 2020
G20 backs temporary suspension of debt payments by poorest countries

Washington, Apr 15 (efe-epa).- The G20 on Wednesday gave its support to suspending debt service payments by the world's poorest countries until the end of...

15 de abril de 2020
US coronavirus death toll passes 25,000

New York, Apr 14 (efe-epa).- The Covid-19 coronavirus has claimed more than 25,000 lives in the United States and the number of infections is approaching...

14 de abril de 2020
Daily COVID-19 pandemic roundup: April 14

(Update adds information from: the US, G7, Canada, Spain, France and Latin America)

14 de abril de 2020
JLo, Taylor Swift, Springsteen, Bon Jovi join together for Covid-19 concerts

Los Angeles, Apr 14 (efe-epa).- Taylor Swift, Jennifer Lopez, Sam Smith, Celine Dion and Shawn Mendes are just some of the artists who have joined forces...

14 de abril de 2020
Apple follows Google, creates Web site for monitoring mobility amid lockdowns

San Francisco, Apr 14 (efe-epa).- Apple on Tuesday opened to the general public a Web site on which people can consult mobility statistics by country,...

14 de abril de 2020
Florida reports 20,601 virus cases, 470 deaths, Miami-Dade County in the lead

Miami, Apr 13 (efe-epa).- Miami-Dade County has 7,241 of Florida's 20,601 confirmed coronavirus cases, along with 97 of the state's 470 deaths, the state...

13 de abril de 2020
16 dead in Mississippi, Georgia in series of tornadoes

(Update: Revises casualty count, adds info)

13 de abril de 2020
Daily COVID-19 pandemic roundup: April 13

(Update: Adds the WHO, the US, France, Italy and Latin America)

13 de abril de 2020
US expresses cautious optimism as New York approaches 10,000 deaths

By Helen Cook

12 de abril de 2020
OPEC+ agrees to cut world oil production by 9.7 mn barrels a day

Vienna/Nur Sultan, Apr 12 (efe-epa).- The oil-producing countries of the OPEC+ alliance - which includes Russia - on Sunday agreed to cut their crude...

12 de abril de 2020
More than 102,000 worldwide deaths from coronavirus so far

By Isabel Saco

12 de abril de 2020
Daily Covid-19 pandemic roundup: April 12

Miami Desk, Apr 12 (efe-epa).- Here's a roundup of stories around the world related to the novel coronavirus pandemic:

12 de abril de 2020
God, amulets and saints being enlisted to battle coronavirus

Dakar/Mexico City/Managua/Sao Paulo, Apr 9 (efe-epa).- When authorities in Senegal decided in mid-March to close the churches and mosques to prevent the...

09 de abril de 2020
Daily COVID-19 pandemic roundup: April 9

(Update 1: Adds UN, EU, US and Latin America)

09 de abril de 2020
Soyuz rocket launches with new ISS crew

(Update: Adds info about spacecraft docking with ISS)

09 de abril de 2020
US surpasses 400K coronavirus cases, 13,000 Covid-19 deaths

New York/Washington, Apr 8 (efe-epa).- The United States on Wednesday surpassed 400,000 confirmed cases of Covid-19 and 13,000 deaths, with the disease...

08 de abril de 2020
Brazil captures images of moment when coronavirus infects a cell

Sao Paulo, Apr 8 (efe-epa).- Brazilian scientists have captured images of the exact moment when the coronavirus infects a cell, Brazil's Oswaldo Cruz...

08 de abril de 2020
Online porn booming amid quarantines

By Macarena Soto and Javier Romualdo

08 de abril de 2020
Daily COVID-19 pandemic roundup: April 8

(Update: Includes the US, Brazil, Chile, Colombia and other Latin American countries)

08 de abril de 2020
New York seeing hopeful signs despite largest daily virus death toll

New York/Washington, Apr 7 (efe-epa).- New York state experienced its highest daily Covid-19 death toll on Tuesday - 731 - but at the same time confirmed...

07 de abril de 2020
Heading toward summer without movie ticket sales due to coronavirus?

By David Villafranca.

07 de abril de 2020
Daily COVID-19 pandemic roundup: April 7

(Update: Adds the WHO, Spain, Puerto Rico, Latin America, China)

07 de abril de 2020
ALIANZA METROPOLITAN NEWS Copyright © 2004-2019