Daily Covid-19 pandemic roundup: April 12

Miami Desk, Apr 12 (efe-epa).- Here's a roundup of stories around the world related to the novel coronavirus pandemic:

US: The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Florida has increased to 19,895, with 461 fatalities, according to the state's health department, with Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach Counties being the hardest-hit areas with 7,058, 2,945 and 1,640 cases, respectively. The fatalities in the three southeastern counties total Miami-Dade 97, Broward 76 and Palm Beach 81. Schools and non-essential businesses have been shut down and residents ordered to remain at home in Florida since April 3.

FRANCE: France's nuclear-powered aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle and the frigate that accompanies it docked Sunday at the military port of Toulon, on the Mediterranean coast, to evacuate the 1,900 sailors on board and place them in quarantine after 50 cases of Covid-19 were detected among the crew.

FRANCE: A total of at least 14,393 people have died in France from Covid-19, with 561 of them succumbing within the past 24 hours, French health authorities reported.

ITALY: A total of 431 people died in Italy from Covid-19 within the past 24 hours, bringing the country's death toll to 19,899, although the hike in fatalities was the lowest daily total in the past three weeks, according to Civil Protection chief Angelo Borrelli. A total of 102,253 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in Italy to date, 1,984 more than on Saturday.

BRAZIL: The Brazilian Health Ministry reported Sunday that the coronavirus death toll stands at 1,223 with 22,169 confirmed cases having been reported. The hardest-hit region is Sao Paulo state, where 40 percent of Brazil's population - or 44 million people - live, with 8,755 confirmed cases and 588 deaths.

CHILE: Chilean President Sebastian Piñera announced Sunday that 286 new cases of Covid-19 were registered in Chile in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases to 7,213 and the number of fatalities to 80.

MEXICO: The president of the Mexican Stock Exchange's advisory council, Jaime Ruiz Sacristan, died Sunday from complications of Covid-19, the institution reported in a statement. Mexico has suffered at least 273 deaths among the 4,219 confirmed cases of Covid-19 detected since mid-March.

COLOMBIA: In its daily report on the coronavirus epidemic, Colombia reported that 2,776 confirmed cases have been detected and 109 people have died. Bogota has been the main focus of the epidemic so far with 1,186 cases, almost half the national total, followed by Valle del Cauca province with about 500.

CUBA: The Cuban Public Health Ministry on Sunday reported that a total of 669 people have tested positive for the coronavirus and 18 have died. Authorities said that 2,302 people remain hospitalized exhibiting symptoms of the virus while 8,348 are being monitored in their homes via community health programs.

COSTA RICA: Costa Rica, on Easter Sunday, reported that a total of 595 confirmed cases of coronavirus have been reported nationwide.

WHO: The World Health Organization said 102,193 had died globally of Covid-19 and that 97% of fatalities have been recorded outside China were the coronavirus first emerged. The global number of infected people rose to 1,654,247 on Sunday.

UNITED KINGDOM: The number of Covid-19 deaths recorded in UK hospitals has exceeded 10,000 with 737 fatalities in the last 24 hours bringing the death toll to 10,612, the Health Ministry reported on Sunday.

DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF CONGO: An Air France plane that was on a rescue mission to repatriate some 100 French nationals was shot twice after landing in Point-Noire airport. The alleged shooter was a member of the airport gendarme and was on duty at the time.

BELGIUM: A 19-year-old died when he drove into a police car in Brussels after authorities tried to stop him over his movements amid a lockdown, but he instead fled. The news prompted several young people to onto the street who then clashed with police resulting in 45 arrests.