07 de abril de 2020
Heading toward summer without movie ticket sales due to coronavirus?

By David Villafranca.

20:08
  File photo released April 7, 2020, showing US actor Bradley Cooper upon his arrival for the screening of the film

    File photo released April 7, 2020, showing US actor Bradley Cooper upon his arrival for the screening of the film "Avengers: Endgame" in Los Angeles. EFE-EPA/ Etienne Laurent

  File photo dated April 6, 2017, showing actor Vin Diesel during the screening of the film

    File photo dated April 6, 2017, showing actor Vin Diesel during the screening of the film "Fast & Furious 8" in Madrid, Spain. EFE-EPA/FERNANDO ALVARADO

Los Angeles, Apr 7 (efe-epa).- After a spring without new movies, summer is not looking much better. The film studios keep postponing the screenings and only a few are daring to come out with their latest productions in August, something that would leave Hollywood without the profitable summer months when they usually release most what they hope will be their blockbusters.

This summer had nothing particular on the horizon like last year's "Avengers: Endgame," which became the biggest box office success in history, not taking inflation into account.

But that doesn't mean there weren't a handful of pretty good films coming down the pipe, like "F9" (the latest in the Fast & Furious franchise), "Wonder Woman 1984," "Top Gun: Maverick" and "Black Widow," the release of all of which is now up in the air due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has infected at least 1.2 million people and killed 67,000 worldwide so far.

For many people, summer is synonymous with vacations, the beach, sun and relaxation.

But for the film industry, these are the "blockbuster" months, where enormous sums of money are at stake.

Traditionally, the summer movie season runs in the US and Canada from May 1 through Sept. 1 and during that time about 40 percent of the yearly box office receipts are raked in, although it could be more.

According to Comscore, of the more than $11.8 billion in "domestic" box office receipts for 2019, about $5 billion was brought in just during the summer.

This includes "Avengers: Endgame," which - like its (2018) predecessor "Avengers: Infinity War" - hit theaters in the last week of April.

But the world box office take has grown continuously in recent years, according to figures from the Motion Picture Association of America (MPAA): about $40.5 billion in 2015, $40.7 billion in 2016, $42.4 billion in 2017, $43.3 billion in 2019 and $43.7 billion in 2019, the last figure being a new record.

The "domestic" box office take has behaved a little more erratically, rising only marginally over the last five years around the $12.3 billion level, but the impact of a movie-less summer in the US could be catastrophic for the sector.

The dilemma for Hollywood film studios is a big one: risk their necks on an uncertain summer scenario or chalk up the year as a loss and look ahead to 2021 for better luck?

The studios don't necessarily need all possible theaters to remain open, but the question is can they be operating at an acceptable profit given the social distancing requirements, the need for people to wear facemasks and the overarching fear among the public of gathering in large groups?

Sony, for instance, doesn't think so and has been one of the companies that has been most decisive about writing off this summer, delaying the release of "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" and "Morbius" from this July until March 2021.

One of the most optimistic firms has been Warner Bros., which has postponed "Wonder Woman 1984" from its original June 5 release date until Aug. 14, a date that many still consider to be quite premature, given the uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus situation.

The list goes on with Disney's "Black Widow" being delayed from May 1 until Nov. 6, and "Mulan" from March 27 to July 24, although the latter has always been expected to reap a large part of its profits in the Chinese market and the pandemic appears to be in remission there.

It appears that August will be the main time frame in which Hollywood will release many of its likely prospects, including "Wonder Woman 1984," "Infinite" (with Mark Wahlberg), Disney's "The One and Only Ivan" and "The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard" (with Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson), all of which constitute the ammunition the film industry is using to try and avoid a "cashless" summer season.

 

EFE
