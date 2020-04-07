Daily COVID-19 pandemic roundup: April 6

(Adds US, UK, Italy, Denmark, Morocco and Latin America)

Here's a roundup of stories around the world related to the novel coronavirus pandemic:

US: US multinational Facebook announced Monday that it has created a series of maps from anonymous user data that reflect personal movements and connections with the aim of using it as a tool to help in the efforts to limit the spread of the Covid-19 virus. The international data is intended for use by researchers and universities, the social network giant said on its official blog.

US: An Indian member of the crew of the Costa Cruises vessel Favolosa, died Saturday in a Miami hospital from Covid-19, the company announced on Monday. The man is the second cruise ship crewmember to die on board vessels that have arrived in Florida carrying infected people.

UK: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been placed in the intensive care unit of a London hospital after his health worsened, a spokesperson with his office reported. Johnson, 55, tested positive for the coronavirus 11 days ago and on Sunday evening was admitted to St. Thomas Hospital experiencing persistent symptoms of Covid-19, which resemble those of the flu.

ITALY: The Italian government on Monday approved a decree guaranteeing up to 90 percent of the loans provided to companies valued at up to $200 billion euros ($224 billion), a measure aimed at providing economic liquidity amid the coronavirus pandemic.

DENMARK: Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen announced Monday that Denmark will reopen nursery and elementary schools starting April 15 if the figures of infections and deaths from the coronavirus remain stable. The measure is part of the first phase of a "controlled" and "prudent" economic reopening after the measures implemented a month ago to deal with the pandemic, and private sector employees may also be able to return to work, if that can be justified from a health perspective.

MOROCCO: The Moroccan government announced that wearing facemasks will be obligatory for everyone going out in public, which people may do only to buy food or get medical help.

CUBA: Cuba on Monday received a check for $200,000 from China along with the first shipment of healthcare materials and supplies from Beijing to deal with the coronavirus epidemic.

CUBA: Cuban health authorities have begun supplying a new homeopathic remedy to the at-risk public to raise their defenses against the coronavirus, although they warned that the product "does not prevent infection or replace preventive measures" like washing hands and social distancing.

COLOMBIA: Colombian scientists have managed to isolate the coronavirus in a Medellin laboratory, a step that will allow them to do research on medications and treatments to combat the Covid-19 pandemic. The achievement will allow scientists to "cultivate the virus in the laboratory," after isolating a sample of it from an anonymous patient.

COLOMBIA: Colombia on Monday reported that the coronavirus death toll in the country has risen to 46 with 11 new fatalities in the past 24 hours, and authorities confirmed 94 new cases, bringing the total known cases to 1,579.

COLOMBIA: Calls to Colombia's gender violence hotline totaled 1,221 between March 22 and April 5, since the start of the quarantine decreed by the government to limit the spread of the coronavirus, a 103 percent hike over the previous two-week period.

ECUADOR: Ecuador on Monday completed three weeks of social isolation, with the number of confirmed cases standing at 3,747 and the death toll at 191. According to different reports, between 417 and "more than 1,600" healthcare workers have either been diagnosed with Covid-19 or are showing symptoms of the disease.

DOMINICAN REPUBLIC: More than 655,000 workers, about 28 percent of the Dominican Republic's formal employees (as opposed to workers in the informal economy) have temporarily been suspended from their jobs since mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic, authorities said Monday.

DOMINICAN REPUBLIC: The president of the Dominican Republic's lower house of Congress, Radhames Camacho, announced Monday that he has tested positive for the coronavirus and will self-isolate at his home.

CHILE: The number of requests from women seeking help from the authorities to deal with domestic violence from family members increased in Chile by 70 percent during the first weekend (March 27-29) of obligatory quarantine in a portion of Santiago, the Women's Ministry reported Monday. Domestic violence hotline calls rose from 532 on March 20-23 to 907 on March 27-29.

BOLIVIA: Bolivian police on Monday halted a citizens' mobilization staged to break the quarantine established in the town of Yapacani in eastern Santa Cruz province, where 97 of the confirmed 183 cases of coronavirus in Bolivia are concentrated. Police broke up the march begun by dozens of people after it had been convened on the social networks.

BRAZIL: Brazilian researchers say they have verified that Atazanavir, a drug used to treat AIDS patients, can help inhibit the replication of the coronavirus, scientific authorities reported Monday.

BRAZIL: The coronavirus death toll in Brazil rose to 553 on Monday and the number of confirmed cases reached 12,056, the Jair Bolsonaro government - headed by the ultrarightist who has consistently tried to downplay the impact of Covid-19 in the country - said.

BRAZIL: Sao Paulo, Brazil's most populous state, will extend the quarantine implemented to halt the spread of the coronavirus by 15 days until April 22. Sao Paulo has 22 percent of Brazil's population, 4,861 of the more than 12,000 coronavirus cases confirmed to date and 304 of the country's 553 deaths from Covid-19.

SPORTS: The mother of Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola has died after contracting coronavirus, the club said in a statement: "The Manchester City family are devastated to report the death today of Pep's mother Dolors Sala Carrió in Manresa, Barcelona after contracting Corona Virus. She was 82-years-old."

UNITED KINGDOM: The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country on Monday hit 51,608 overall, with 5,373 of those patients having died.

FRANCE: Some 833 COVID-19 patients died in the last 24 hours in France, bringing the total to 8,911. With over 7,000 in ICUs across the country, health minister Olivier Véran warned of a "long road" ahead.

TURKEY: President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has banned the sale of masks in Turkey and said the government would provide them for free.

AUSTRIA: The Austrian government said small businesses would be able to open again from 14 April, albeit with extra health and safety limits and customer restriction in place, offering a glimmer of hope that the lockdown in the Alpine country will be partially lifted.

WHO: The World Health Organization expressed its concern over the widespread use of masks in the general public amid shortages in the health sector.

JAPAN: United States Forces Japan commander Lt. Gen. Kevin Schneider on Monday declared a public health emergency for its bases in Kanto region until May 5 "due to the steady increase in COVID-19 cases in the Tokyo area" to enforce health protection measures. The country has experienced a 220 percent increase in the spread of the new coronavirus since Mar. 24 with 3,654 confirmed cases Sunday.

INDIA: The number of COVID -19 cases in India has doubled within a week to stand at 4,067, with 109 total deaths as of Monday, while the previous 24 hours saw the biggest single-day rise in deaths with 32, also marking the fourth consecutive day with more than 500 new cases.

THAILAND: The government announced 51 new cases for a total of 2,220, with three new deaths for a total of 26, while 23 people are in critical condition and 793 patients have been discharged.

CHINA: For the first time since January, the number of "active" coronavirus cases in China has dropped below 1,300, sitting at 1,299, the National Health Commission said Monday, adding 39 new cases (38 imported).

