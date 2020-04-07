07 de abril de 2020
Wisconsin's primary gets under way with in-person voting despite Covid-19

Washington, Apr 7 (efe-epa).- Pollworkers wearing facemasks and voters keeping their distance from one another were at the polling places on Tuesday in Wisconsin for the primary election after the courts invalidated the decree issued by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers to postpone the vote until June 9.

07 de abril de 2020
18:06
  • Voters line up on foot and in vehicles to cast their ballots in the Wisconsin presidential primary election at Marshall High School in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on 07 April 2020. EFE/EPA/TANNEN MAURY

    Voters line up on foot and in vehicles to cast their ballots in the Wisconsin presidential primary election at Marshall High School in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on 07 April 2020. EFE/EPA/TANNEN MAURY

The Covid-19 pandemic has already caused a dozen states to postpone their primaries and Wisconsin authorities had issued instructions for the citizenry to remain in their homes for two weeks.

On Monday, Evers had ordered the primary election - which also includes voting on some local races - postponed until early June, in keeping with the decisions of other states, so that the public would not have to choose between exercising their right to vote and ensuring that they maintain safe social distancing to limit their exposure to the sometimes deadly coronavirus.

However, the Wisconsin Supreme Court, which has a conservative majority, suspended the governor's order a few hours later.

In addition, the US Supreme Court - also with a conservative majority - suspended an order that Evers had issued before postponing the primary to push back the deadline for voting-by-mail in the election until April 13.

Both rulings were the result of lawsuits filed by local Republicans, who are in the majority in the state legislature.

Thus, the court system ensured that the primary would occur in a state with a stay-home order just a few hours before the polling places were set to open, sparking confusion and uncertainty about the election.

According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, a record 1.3 million people by Monday had requested mail-in ballots, although 43 percent of them still had not returned them.

The primary features the contest between the two remaining Democratic presidential hopefuls: former Vice President Joe Biden, the favorite in his party's primary, and leftist Sen. Bernie Sanders.

Sanders' campaign has said that it will not push for regular in-person voting since holding the vote amid the coronavirus pandemic is "dangerous" and ignores the advice and warnings of public health experts, thus putting people's lives in danger.

As of Tuesday, there have been 368,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 11,000 deaths, while in Wisconsin - with just under six million residents - there have been 2,440 confirmed cases of Covid-19, 77 of which have been fatal.

In play in the Wisconsin vote on Tuesday are 52 delegates to the Republican National Convention, although President Donald Trump is unopposed in the contest for the GOP presidential nomination, and 84 Democratic delegates for the party's convention in Milwaukee, the Wisconsin state capital.

 

EFE
