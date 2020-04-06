06 de abril de 2020
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS:
Buscar
980x112
980x112
MENU
Hispanic World
Volver a "Hispanic World"

US exceeds 10,000 Covid-19 deaths, number of new cases in Europe slowing

Washington, Apr 6 (efe-epa).- The United States on Monday surpassed 10,000 coronavirus deaths, while the number of confirmed cases rose to almost 350,000, although the number of new cases in Europe appears to be slowing. Meanwhile, New York City authorities said they are considering using a local park as a temporary burial ground for Covid-19 victims.

06 de abril de 2020
21:09
  • Healthcare workers transport two bodies past a construction worker building the interiors of one of two temporary morgues set up outside of the Wyckoff Heights Medical Center to handle the large number of Covid-19 victims in Brooklyn, New York on 06 April 2020. EFE/EPA/JUSTIN LANE

    Healthcare workers transport two bodies past a construction worker building the interiors of one of two temporary morgues set up outside of the Wyckoff Heights Medical Center to handle the large number of Covid-19 victims in Brooklyn, New York on 06 April 2020. EFE/EPA/JUSTIN LANE

  • People walk down an unusually quiet Madison Ave. in New York City on 04 April 2020. EFE/EPA/JUSTIN LANE

    People walk down an unusually quiet Madison Ave. in New York City on 04 April 2020. EFE/EPA/JUSTIN LANE

  • A doctor passes tents set up outside the Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, in Queens, New York, on 02 April 2020. EFE/EPA/PETER FOLEY

    A doctor passes tents set up outside the Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, in Queens, New York, on 02 April 2020. EFE/EPA/PETER FOLEY

  • Coronavirus Response Coordinator Deborah Birx gives a TV interview at the White House, Washington DC on 01 April 2020. EFE/EPA/OLIVER CONTRERAS / POOL

    Coronavirus Response Coordinator Deborah Birx gives a TV interview at the White House, Washington DC on 01 April 2020. EFE/EPA/OLIVER CONTRERAS / POOL

  • National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) Director Dr. Anthony Fauci participates in a news briefing by members of the Coronavirus Task Force at the White House in Washington on 31 March 2020. EFE/EPA/Chris Kleponis / POOL

    National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) Director Dr. Anthony Fauci participates in a news briefing by members of the Coronavirus Task Force at the White House in Washington on 31 March 2020. EFE/EPA/Chris Kleponis / POOL

  • New York state Gov. Andrew Cuomo holds a coronavirus press conference at the Javits Convention Center in New York City on March 27, 2020. EFE-EPA/Peter Foley

    New York state Gov. Andrew Cuomo holds a coronavirus press conference at the Javits Convention Center in New York City on March 27, 2020. EFE-EPA/Peter Foley

Washington, Apr 6 (efe-epa).- The United States on Monday surpassed 10,000 coronavirus deaths, while the number of confirmed cases rose to almost 350,000, although the number of new cases in Europe appears to be slowing. Meanwhile, New York City authorities said they are considering using a local park as a temporary burial ground for Covid-19 victims.

The US death toll from Covid-19 reached 10,372 on Monday, putting this country in third place - after Italy and Spain - in that dire statistic, according to the ongoing unofficial tally by The Johns Hopkins University.

The new figures were released after President Donald Trump, during his daily coronavirus press conference on Sunday, said that this week will "probably (be) the toughest week between this week and next week, and there will be a lot of death."

New York City, which has been the epicenter of the pandemic in the US, by Monday had suffered 4,758 deaths and tallied 130,689 confirmed cases of Covid-19, compared to 122,000 cases as of Sunday.

Health experts have been cautious in the face of the rising trend in confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths in the US.

The White House's main epidemiologist, Dr. Anthony Fauci, at Trump's press conference expressed confidence that the US will see a plateauing and then a decline in the curve reflecting the number of coronavirus cases.

The coming week is "going to be shocking to some," Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and a key official in President Donald Trump's Coronavirus Task Force, told CBS News on Sunday.

"But that's what is going to happen before it turns around, so just buckle down," Fauci said, adding that the rate of increase of new cases will determine whether the US is seeing the epidemic plateau.

Fauci asserted that nobody can say that the US has the crisis "under control," since that would be a false statement, but he said that the measures to contain the number of new infections, with more than 90 percent of the US public abiding by stay-home orders, is clearly working.

US Surgeon General Jerome Adams warned on Sunday morning that "The next week is going to be our Pearl Harbor moment, it's going to be our 9/11 moment, it's going to be the hardest moment for many Americans in their entire lives. And we really need to understand that if we want to flatten that curve and get through to the other side, everyone needs to do their part."

More than 2,400 Americans died in the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor in Hawaii in 1941, while at least 2,996 people died on Sept. 11, 2001, when Arab terrorists hijacked four jetliners and crashed them into New York's Twin Towers, the Pentagon and a field in rural Pennsylvania.

Dr. Deborah Birx, who is coordinating the coronavirus working group, said that the recent decline in the number of new confirmed cases in Italy and Spain provides hope that the same thing may soon begin to occur in the US, which she said is about "12 days" behind those two countries in terms of how the pandemic is evolving.

Meanwhile, New York City authorities are evaluating whether to use a city park as a temporary cemetery given the fact that local morgues are being overwhelmed with the ongoing avalanche of fatalities from the coronavirus.

The morgues are "now dealing w/ the equivalent of an ongoing 9/11. Every part of this system is now backed up," New York City councilman Mark Levine, who heads the city council's health committee, wrote on Twitter, although he did not specify which park or parks would be used. Mayor Bill de Blasio, however, said that Hart's Island in The Bronx had been used for more than a million burials in the past.

"Soon we'll start 'temporary interment.' This likely will be done by using a NYC park for burials (yes you read that right). Trenches will be dug for 10 caskets in a line," Levine went on. "It will be done in a dignified, orderly-and temporary-manner. But it will be tough for NYers to take."

"The goal is to avoid scenes like those in Italy, where the military was forced to collect bodies from churches and even off the streets," Levine added.

De Blasio went on to tell reporters that "There will be delays (in burial) because of the sheer magnitude of this crisis," adding that "We will have the capacity to do temporary burials, that is all I'm going to say."

However, New York state on Monday saw the number of coronavirus deaths remain considerably lower than before for the second consecutive day with 599 people succumbing to the disease, compared with 594 the day before and 630 the day before that, and - importantly - the number of new hospitalizations on Monday also declined.

Although he insisted that the apparent change in trend must still be confirmed by future data, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said that the lessening rates of increase are good signs and could suggest that the infection and death curves are "flattening" or beginning to plateau, at least in New York.

Nevertheless, hospitals all across the US are still facing a serious lack of medical materials and supplies, including facemasks and gloves, that could continue to place healthcare workers at significant risk of contracting the virus from ill patients. Hospitals also lack enough thermometers, toilet paper, food, disinfectants and sheets, according to reports.

Meanwhile, on Monday the World Health Organization said that the worldwide total of confirmed coronavirus cases reached 1,211,214, approximately 77,000 more than on Sunday.

The number of deaths worldwide, according to the Geneva-based WHO, currently stands at 67,666, a rise of 4,782 over the day before, although that increase is less than the previous day's approximately 5,800 cases.

By regions, Europe has experienced more than half the cases (655,000), followed by the Americas (352,000) and the Asia-Pacific zone (112,000), but only in the Americas is the curve still on the rise.

The United States is the country with the largest number of cases, followed by Spain (135,000) and Italy (132,000), while Germany has experienced the fourth-largest number of cases, having now exceeded 100,000 cases, and France is on the verge of reaching that same level.

Italy is the country where the most people have died from Covid-19 (16,623), followed by Spain with 13,169 and the US with 10,372.

 

EFE
Histórico de noticias
US exceeds 10,000 Covid-19 deaths, number of new cases in Europe slowing

Washington, Apr 6 (efe-epa).- The United States on Monday surpassed 10,000 coronavirus deaths, while the number of confirmed cases rose to almost 350,000,...

06 de abril de 2020
Latin America mobilizing to deal with hunger amid pandemic

By Javier Castro Bugarin, Carlos Meneses and Raul Martinez

06 de abril de 2020
Officials warn of 'hardest' week ahead as New York sees over 4,000 deaths

(Update 1 adds details throughout, changes headline and lede)

05 de abril de 2020
Mexican Indians challenge quarantine with Holy Week procession

San Cristobal de Las Casas, Mexico, Apr 5 (efe-epa).- About 300 members of Mexico's Tzotzil Indian tribe on Sunday challenged the nationwide quarantine...

05 de abril de 2020
Daily COVID-19 pandemic roundup: April 5

(Update: Adds information from the US, the UK, France, Italy, Haiti and Latin America)

05 de abril de 2020
Colombian fashion designer producing facemasks for coronavirus crisis

By Ruth E. Hernandez Beltran

02 de abril de 2020
Democratic National Convention postponed until August due to coronavirus

Washington, Apr 2 (efe-epa).- The Democratic Party decided on Thursday to postpone by more than a month its national convention - at which it will formally...

02 de abril de 2020
Coronavirus pandemic pummeling Mexican tourism sector

By Pedro Pablo Cortes and Lourdes Cruz

02 de abril de 2020
Daily COVID-19 pandemic roundup: April 2

Miami Desk, Apr 2 (efe-epa).- Here is a roundup of stories from around the world related to the coronavirus pandemic:

02 de abril de 2020
Pain in Guayaquil compounding amid impossibility of burying coronavirus dead

Quito, Apr 1 (efe-epa).- The rapid spread of the coronavirus in Ecuador's Guayas province, the capital of which is Guayaquil, one of the world's cities...

01 de abril de 2020
US embargo preventing sending of masks, COVID-19 test kits to Cuba

Havana, Apr 1 (efe-epa).- Havana on Wednesday complained that the US embargo on Cuba has prevented the shipment by Chinese electronics giant Alibaba of...

01 de abril de 2020
In the US, intentional coughing can be considered a terrorist threat

By Helen Cook

01 de abril de 2020
Daily COVID-19 pandemic roundup: April 1

(Adds information from the US and throughout Latin America)

01 de abril de 2020
Brazil's biggest research center builds hospital for COVID-19

Rio de Janeiro, Mar 31 (efe-epa).- The Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz), the biggest health research center in Brazil and Latin America, has begun...

31 de marzo de 2020
UN calls for multilateral Covid-19 response totaling 10 pct. of world GDP

United Nations, Mar 31 (efe-epa).- United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday issued a worldwide call to deal with the socio-economic...

31 de marzo de 2020
From serving to being served, plight of US restaurant workers amid pandemic

By Laura Barros

31 de marzo de 2020
Anthony Daniels, the soul of C-3PO: Star Wars is a refuge in these times

By David Villafranca

30 de marzo de 2020
Hospital ship Comfort arrives in New York to help in fight against COVID-19

New York, Mar 30 (efe-epa).- The Navy hospital ship USNS Comfort docked on Monday at the Manhattan pier to upgrade the capabilities of local hospitals,...

30 de marzo de 2020
Daily COVID-19 pandemic roundup: March 30

(Update, adds information from the WHO, the US, the UK, Turkey, Mexico, Brazil, Ecuador, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Honduras, Colombia and Peru)

30 de marzo de 2020
Two Latin American rum empires join forces against Covid-19

By Alicia Hernandez and Jorge J. Muñiz Ortiz

29 de marzo de 2020
US virus death toll over 2,000, Fauci says up to 200K deaths could result

Washington, Mar 29 (efe-epa).- The US death toll in the coronavirus pandemic rose to 2,197 on Sunday, with more than 25 percent of the deaths occurring in...

29 de marzo de 2020
Coronavirus frustrating Brazil's anticipated economic rebound

By Carla Samon Ros

29 de marzo de 2020
Daily COVID-19 pandemic roundup: March 29

(Adds info from: the WHO, the US, Italy, Russia, Syria, Cuba, Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador and Venezuela)

29 de marzo de 2020
NY hospitals show signs of being overwhelmed, Cuomo says fed help not enough

New York, Mar 26 (efe-epa).- Hospitals in New York City, which has become the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic in the United States, are starting to...

26 de marzo de 2020
ALIANZA METROPOLITAN NEWS Copyright © 2004-2019