06 de abril de 2020
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS:
Buscar
980x112
980x112
MENU
Hispanic World
Volver a "Hispanic World"

Mexican Indians challenge quarantine with Holy Week procession

San Cristobal de Las Casas, Mexico, Apr 5 (efe-epa).- About 300 members of Mexico's Tzotzil Indian tribe on Sunday challenged the nationwide quarantine imposed by authorities to limit the spread of the coronavirus by staging a street procession at the start of Holy Week in San Cristobal de Las Casas, in southern Chiapas state.

05 de abril de 2020
23:11
  • Tzotzil Indians stage a religious procession in the southern Mexican city of San Cristobal de Las Casas on April 5, 2020, to celebrate Palm Sunday, despite the nationwide quarantine imposed by the government to attempt to limit the spread of the coronavirus. EFE-EPA/Carlos Lopez

    Tzotzil Indians stage a religious procession in the southern Mexican city of San Cristobal de Las Casas on April 5, 2020, to celebrate Palm Sunday, despite the nationwide quarantine imposed by the government to attempt to limit the spread of the coronavirus. EFE-EPA/Carlos Lopez

  • Tzotzil Indians stage a religious procession in the southern Mexican city of San Cristobal de Las Casas on April 5, 2020, to celebrate Palm Sunday, despite the nationwide quarantine imposed by the government to attempt to limit the spread of the coronavirus. EFE-EPA/Carlos Lopez

    Tzotzil Indians stage a religious procession in the southern Mexican city of San Cristobal de Las Casas on April 5, 2020, to celebrate Palm Sunday, despite the nationwide quarantine imposed by the government to attempt to limit the spread of the coronavirus. EFE-EPA/Carlos Lopez

  • Tzotzil Indians stage a religious procession in the southern Mexican city of San Cristobal de Las Casas on April 5, 2020, to celebrate Palm Sunday, despite the nationwide quarantine imposed by the government to attempt to limit the spread of the coronavirus. EFE-EPA/Carlos Lopez

    Tzotzil Indians stage a religious procession in the southern Mexican city of San Cristobal de Las Casas on April 5, 2020, to celebrate Palm Sunday, despite the nationwide quarantine imposed by the government to attempt to limit the spread of the coronavirus. EFE-EPA/Carlos Lopez

  • Tzotzil Indians stage a religious procession in the southern Mexican city of San Cristobal de Las Casas on April 5, 2020, to celebrate Palm Sunday, despite the nationwide quarantine imposed by the government to attempt to limit the spread of the coronavirus. EFE-EPA/Carlos Lopez

    Tzotzil Indians stage a religious procession in the southern Mexican city of San Cristobal de Las Casas on April 5, 2020, to celebrate Palm Sunday, despite the nationwide quarantine imposed by the government to attempt to limit the spread of the coronavirus. EFE-EPA/Carlos Lopez

  • The religious faithful congregate outside Mexico City's San Hipolito Church on April 5, 2020, to celebrate Palm Sunday, even though the church is closed due to the coronavirus epidemic. EFE-EPA/Jorge Nuñez

    The religious faithful congregate outside Mexico City's San Hipolito Church on April 5, 2020, to celebrate Palm Sunday, even though the church is closed due to the coronavirus epidemic. EFE-EPA/Jorge Nuñez

  • The religious faithful congregate outside Mexico City's San Hipolito Church on April 5, 2020, to celebrate Palm Sunday, even though the church is closed due to the coronavirus epidemic. EFE-EPA/Jorge Nuñez

    The religious faithful congregate outside Mexico City's San Hipolito Church on April 5, 2020, to celebrate Palm Sunday, even though the church is closed due to the coronavirus epidemic. EFE-EPA/Jorge Nuñez

San Cristobal de Las Casas, Mexico, Apr 5 (efe-epa).- About 300 members of Mexico's Tzotzil Indian tribe on Sunday challenged the nationwide quarantine imposed by authorities to limit the spread of the coronavirus by staging a street procession at the start of Holy Week in San Cristobal de Las Casas, in southern Chiapas state.

Early on the morning of Palm Sunday, the tribe-members prepared the palm fronds for the religious procession in the city where the majority of evangelical organizations in Chiapas have congregated for Holy Week.

The procession was convened by different Christian groups, including evangelical Protestants, Baptists, Adventists and Pentecostals.

Chiapas is one of the Mexican states registering a significant increase in these denominations, according to Pastor Esdras Alonso Gonzalez, the leader of the Army of God organization in San Cristobal de Las Casas.

At the same time that the Tzotzils were breaking the so-called "Day of St. Distance" - a tongue-in-cheek reference to social distancing - and the self-isolation instructions issued by authorities to attempt to halt the coronavirus epidemic here, the Mexican Catholic Church was broadcasting and transmitting on television channels and via social networks assorted Palm Sunday Masses, albeit with none of the faithful on hand in local churches.

The procession covered about three kilometers (1.8 miles) amid music, dancing and the waving of flags that caught the attention of the few spectators and residents who emerged onto the balconies or roofs of their homes to view it.

During the march, which was participated in mainly by women and children, the Indians chanted religious praises to Jesus Christ.

For more than 16 days, the residents of San Cristobal de Las Cases have been remaining inside their homes as one of the measures being taken to keep the coronavirus from spreading through poverty-stricken southern Mexico.

To date, Mexico has registered 1,890 confirmed coronavirus cases and 79 deaths, with 19 of the infected people being located in Chiapas.

In Chiapas, about 42 percent of the population declare themselves to be non-Catholic, while 12.1 percent say they practice no religion at all, according to the most recent demographic figures from the National Statistics and Geography Institute (Inegi).

In Mexico City, Holy Week celebrations were focused on the celebration of a Mass in the Guadalupe Basilica, although the cathedral was practically empty and the majority of the churches have been closed due to the epidemic.

 

EFE
Histórico de noticias
Mexican Indians challenge quarantine with Holy Week procession

San Cristobal de Las Casas, Mexico, Apr 5 (efe-epa).- About 300 members of Mexico's Tzotzil Indian tribe on Sunday challenged the nationwide quarantine...

05 de abril de 2020
US: Coming week to be like Pearl Harbor, 9/11 in terms of death tally

Washington, Apr 5 (efe-epa).- The United States will find that this coming week will be "our Pearl Harbor moment, ... our 9/11 moment" regarding the...

05 de abril de 2020
Colombian fashion designer producing facemasks for coronavirus crisis

By Ruth E. Hernandez Beltran

02 de abril de 2020
Coronavirus pandemic pummeling Mexican tourism sector

By Pedro Pablo Cortes and Lourdes Cruz

02 de abril de 2020
Daily COVID-19 pandemic roundup: April 2

Miami Desk, Apr 2 (efe-epa).- Here is a roundup of stories from around the world related to the coronavirus pandemic:

02 de abril de 2020
Democratic National Convention postponed until August due to coronavirus

Washington, Apr 2 (efe-epa).- The Democratic Party decided on Thursday to postpone by more than a month its national convention - at which it will formally...

02 de abril de 2020
Pain in Guayaquil compounding amid impossibility of burying coronavirus dead

Quito, Apr 1 (efe-epa).- The rapid spread of the coronavirus in Ecuador's Guayas province, the capital of which is Guayaquil, one of the world's cities...

01 de abril de 2020
US embargo preventing sending of masks, COVID-19 test kits to Cuba

Havana, Apr 1 (efe-epa).- Havana on Wednesday complained that the US embargo on Cuba has prevented the shipment by Chinese electronics giant Alibaba of...

01 de abril de 2020
In the US, intentional coughing can be considered a terrorist threat

By Helen Cook

01 de abril de 2020
Daily COVID-19 pandemic roundup: April 1

(Adds information from the US and throughout Latin America)

01 de abril de 2020
Brazil's biggest research center builds hospital for COVID-19

Rio de Janeiro, Mar 31 (efe-epa).- The Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz), the biggest health research center in Brazil and Latin America, has begun...

31 de marzo de 2020
UN calls for multilateral Covid-19 response totaling 10 pct. of world GDP

United Nations, Mar 31 (efe-epa).- United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday issued a worldwide call to deal with the socio-economic...

31 de marzo de 2020
From serving to being served, plight of US restaurant workers amid pandemic

By Laura Barros

31 de marzo de 2020
Anthony Daniels, the soul of C-3PO: Star Wars is a refuge in these times

By David Villafranca

30 de marzo de 2020
Hospital ship Comfort arrives in New York to help in fight against COVID-19

New York, Mar 30 (efe-epa).- The Navy hospital ship USNS Comfort docked on Monday at the Manhattan pier to upgrade the capabilities of local hospitals,...

30 de marzo de 2020
Daily COVID-19 pandemic roundup: March 30

(Update, adds information from the WHO, the US, the UK, Turkey, Mexico, Brazil, Ecuador, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Honduras, Colombia and Peru)

30 de marzo de 2020
Two Latin American rum empires join forces against Covid-19

By Alicia Hernandez and Jorge J. Muñiz Ortiz

29 de marzo de 2020
US virus death toll over 2,000, Fauci says up to 200K deaths could result

Washington, Mar 29 (efe-epa).- The US death toll in the coronavirus pandemic rose to 2,197 on Sunday, with more than 25 percent of the deaths occurring in...

29 de marzo de 2020
Coronavirus frustrating Brazil's anticipated economic rebound

By Carla Samon Ros

29 de marzo de 2020
Daily COVID-19 pandemic roundup: March 29

(Adds info from: the WHO, the US, Italy, Russia, Syria, Cuba, Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador and Venezuela)

29 de marzo de 2020
NY hospitals show signs of being overwhelmed, Cuomo says fed help not enough

New York, Mar 26 (efe-epa).- Hospitals in New York City, which has become the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic in the United States, are starting to...

26 de marzo de 2020
Venezuela blasts "unfounded" US charges against Maduro

Caracas, Mar 26 (efe-epa).- The Venezuelan government on Thursday said that the indictments made by the US government against President Nicolas Maduro and...

26 de marzo de 2020
Daily COVID-19 pandemic roundup: March 26

(Update, adds information from WHO, the US, the Vatican, France, Cuba, Puerto Rico, Venezuela and the Caribbean)

26 de marzo de 2020
Senate ready to approve biggest stimulus package in US history

By Alfonso Fernandez

25 de marzo de 2020
ALIANZA METROPOLITAN NEWS Copyright © 2004-2019