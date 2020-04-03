Daily COVID-19 pandemic roundup: April 2

Miami Desk, Apr 2 (efe-epa).- Here is a roundup of stories from around the world related to the coronavirus pandemic:

VIRUS: More than a million confirmed cases of coronavirus and 51,000 deaths is the worldwide tally on Thursday, according to the latest figures released by The Johns Hopkins University. A total of just under 209,000 the infected people are deemed to have recovered. The US is the epicenter of the pandemic with 236,339 cases and 5,648 deaths, followed by Italy with 115,242 cases and 13,915 deaths and Spain with 110,238 cases and 10,096 deaths.

US: New York Mayor Bill de Blasio recommended that New Yorkers go out in public only with their mouths and noses covered with cloth or paper masks with an eye toward slowing the spread of the coronavirus.

US: Actor Leonardo DiCaprio, Apple and Laurene Powell Jobs - the widow of Steve Jobs) have created a fund to provide food to people who need it during the coronavirus pandemic. DiCaprio said that he and his colleagues were inspired by the efforts of Spanish chef Jose Andres and his World Central Kitchen, as well as Feeding America.

TECHNOLOGY: More than 100 non-governmental organizations, including Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International, warned Thursday about the need for governments using online monitoring technology amid the coronavirus pandemic to respect human rights.

PRESS: The Inter American Press Association on Thursday published a resolution rejecting any activities against journalists during the coronavirus pandemic reminding governments in the Americas that the press has an essential role in informing the public and must be allowed to do so without restrictions.

US/LATIN AMERICA: The Miami-based Havana Consulting Group projected that remittances sent from Latinos - mainly in the US - to the rest of Latin America will fall by an average of 21.5 percent this year, and remittances to Cuba will fall by 32 percent, as a result of the Covid-19 crisis.

PORTUGAL: Former Portuguese President Antonio Ramalho Eanes said that the elderly must set an example and, if they go to the hospital, they should offer their ventilators to younger people, if needed.

BRAZIL: Brazilian authorities reported Thursday that the country's confirmed coronavirus cases rose to 7,910 with 299 deaths and expressed their concern about the rise in domestic violence during the nationwide quarantine.

MEXICO: At least 45 percent of the Mexican population could suffer from depression or anxiety as a result of being confined at home during the Covid-19 pandemic, mental health specialists said. Mexico reported 1,378 confirmed cases of Covid-19 and 37 deaths, at last count.

MEXICO: Mexico City's huge central square - El Zocalo - on Thursday was completely empty, an exceptional situation for the usually crowded plaza resulting from the tightening of restrictions on movement by the Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador government.

PANAMA: Panama, the Central American country hardest hit by the coronavirus with 1,317 confirmed cases and 32 deaths, on Thursday opened a "drive-through testing station" that will handle up to 200 tests per day for people suspected of being infected.

PERU: Peruvian President Martin Vizcarra announced additional movement restrictions to limit the spread of the coronavirus with men and women being allowed only to circulate on alternate days until the nationwide quarantine expires on April 12.

COSTA RICA: Costa Rican Health Minister Daniel Salas reported Thursday that 396 coronavirus cases have now been confirmed here with two deaths, but he expressed concern that the number of hospitalized patients will continue to increase.

ARGENTINA: The World Bank on Thursday approved a $35 million "emergency loan" for Argentina to buy medical supplies and equipment to battle the coronavirus pandemic, which has resulted in 1,133 confirmed cases and 34 deaths here.

NICARAGUA: Managua, which has imposed no restrictions on the Nicaraguan public to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, said Thursday that all students will be allowed to enjoy an extended Holy Week vacation from April 4-19.

URUGUAY: Several passengers on board an Australian cruise ship anchored at the port of Montevideo are showing symptoms of Covid-19 but they have not been allowed to disembark after another traveler tested positive for the virus and is now in the ICU at a capital hospital, personnel at the Aurora Expeditions cruise company said.

ECUADOR: The number of coronavirus deaths rose sharply by 22 percent in Ecuador from 98 to 120 on Thursday, while the number of new infections jumped by 405 to 3,163 in the South American nation.

UNITED KINGDOM: The number of UK hospital deaths from the coronavirus jumped by 569 to 2,921, according to the latest government figures -- NHS England's medical director Stephen Powis warned it could be "a few weeks" before the daily death toll in the country dropped.

INDIA: Health authorities in India said the number of coronavirus infections had surpassed 2,000 and that there were 53 recorded fatalities and added that a number of cases could be traced back to a mosque congregation in the capital, New Delhi.

TURKEY: Turkish state airline Turkish Airlines has extended the suspension of all its international air connections until May 1, a move decided by the Turkish government to halt the expansion of COVID-19.

DENMARK: The government rejected a request by several parties to send aid in the form of material or personnel to Spain and Italy, although it defends reinforcing collaboration through the European Union -- Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod said the priority of the health authorities should be to focus all efforts on Denmark in the "early" stages of the pandemic.

CHINA: The country's health commission registered 35 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday - all of them from abroad - and six new deaths, all in Wuhan, the origin of the outbreak. According to the commission, there were also 20 new suspected cases, also of Chinese citizens who continue to return to the country from affected areas.

THAILAND: The government announced 104 new cases Thursday to reach 1,875 infections and three new deaths, taking the total to 15. At least 505 people have overcome the illness, 59 of them on the last day, according to the health ministry.

The country's flag carrier Thai Airways announced Wednesday that it would cease carrying passengers through May 31. Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-Ocha is due to speak later Thursday and likely to announce further restrictions.

JAPAN: Automobile company Nissan Motor Co. announced Thursday that it would extend the closure of its factories in the United States until the end of April to protect the health of its employees and reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Some essential tasks that must be carried out in these factories will continue to take place with reinforced security measures and the Japanese firm will make adjustments in light of the situation, it said in a statement.

Nissan had planned to resume production Monday at its US plants after it temporarily ceased production March 20 to contain the spread of the disease.

AUSTRALIA: A laboratory in the country has started a three-month pre-clinical test of two vaccines to test the virus, official sources reported Thursday.

A luxury hotel in Perth, in the southwest of the country, is hosting about 20 homeless people as part of a pilot plan to prevent the local spread of the new coronavirus, sources from the sector told EFE. The plan implemented by the Pan Pacific hotel in the city aims to help vulnerable people, including women who are domestic violence victims, during the pandemic.

EFE