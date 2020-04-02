Daily COVID-19 pandemic roundup: April 1

(Adds information from the US and throughout Latin America)

Miami Desk, Apr 1 (efe-epa).- Here's a roundup of stories around the world related to the novel coronavirus pandemic:

US: About 1,000 sailors were evacuated on Wednesday from the US aircraft carrier Theodore Roosevelt, where almost 100 cases of Covid-19 had been reported, Adm. Michael Gilday, the chief of naval operations, announced, adding that 1,700 more crewmembers would be evacuated by Friday amid extensive testing of the crew for the coronavirus.

US: Civil organizations and activists in New York and across the US are expressing their fear that the paralysis of daily activities due to the coronavirus crisis will affect the tabulation of the 2020 census, which is crucial for determining the federal funds to be distributed to each state along with states' representation in Congress.

US: New York City announced Wednesday that it will provide free coronavirus testing for all healthcare workers - some 42,000 people - in a staggered schedule over this month with the aim of reducing exposure and protecting medical personnel and patients.

US: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Wednesday that the number of people infected with Covid-19 in the state was 83,712, with 1,941 deaths so far, adding that the peak of the infection curve will be reached in late April and an estimated total of 16,000 of the state's residents will die from the disease.

US: Disney World and Disneyland will donate thousands of tons of food to needy families and more than 200,000 medical equipment items to doctors and nurses treating coronavirus victims.

MEXICO: Business owners in downtown Mexico City are resisting calls by the authorities to close their shops and stay at home although some businesses are abiding by Mayor Claudia Scheinbaum's instructions to practice self-distancing and temporarily cease their activities.

NICARAGUA: The Nicaraguan Center for Human Rights (Cenidh) said in a report released Wednesday that the Daniel Ortega government is acting irresponsibly and criminally in the face of the coronavirus epidemic, which has resulted in five confirmed cases - all of them said to be "imported" - and one death in the Central American country so far.

ECUADOR: Four journalists have died and 14 remain isolated in Ecuador's Guayas province after showing symptoms of Covid-19, the Andean Foundation for Media Observation and Study (Fundamedios). Three of the deceased journalists had undergone coronavirus tests, but the results only became available after their deaths.

CUBA: Most of the Spanish tourists who are still in Cuba have decided to remain on the island because of family or other ties, rather than return to Spain, despite Havana's order to completely close its borders.

PERU: The Peruvian government authorized people with money in private pension funds for low-income individuals to withdraw up to 2,000 soles (about $571) from their accounts to provide liquidity for their families during the obligatory lockdown to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

BRAZIL: Over the past 24 hours, Brazil registered 39 more coronavirus deaths, bringing the death toll on Wednesday to 240, with the number of confirmed cases rising to 6,836, the government said.

ARGENTINA/CHILE: Chile's consul general in the Argentine city of Rosario, Fernando Labra Hidalgo, died Wednesday from Covid-19 in a local hospital, Chile's foreign ministry announced.

COSTA RICA: Costa Rican authorities reported Wednesday that 375 confirmed cases of coronavirus have been registered in the country, with two deaths, adding that movement restrictions will be tightened during Holy Week.

COLOMBIA: The coronavirus epidemic in Colombia is resulting in increased discrimination against healthcare workers by their neighbors who believe that they could infect them with Covid-19. The Health Ministry reported a total of 1,065 confirmed cases in the country, with 17 deaths.

GERMANY: Chancellor Angela Merkel prolonged restrictive measures in the country to tackle the coronavirus until after the Easter period as the number of new infections jumped 5,453 in a day, according to the Robert Koch Institute.

SPORTS: Wimbledon became the latest sporting event to be cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak, the first time the UK Grand Slam competition has been scrapped since World War II.

WHO: At least 832,626 people have been infected by COVID-19 around the world, according to the World Health Organization, while 40,598 have died from it.

RUSSIA: President Vladimir Putin was mulling a law to grant the government powers to declare a state of emergency after the number of new infections in Russia jumped by 18 percent overnight.

UNITED NATIONS: The UN warned that the global economy could contract this year by 1 percent because of the coronavirus pandemic rather than grow 2.5 percent as previously forecast.

UNITED KINGDOM: Organizers have decided to cancel the Edinburgh Festival and Edinburgh Fringe, the largest arts festival in the world which brings millions to the Scottish capital in August, due to the coronavirus outbreak -- the Book Festival, the Military Tattoo and Arts Festival are also cancelled.

THAILAND: The government reported two new deaths and 120 new cases on Wednesday to bring the toll to 12 and 1,771 respectively, while the Bangkok city authorities limited opening hours of restaurants and convenience stores and the closure of all parks.

AUSTRALIA: About 60 local and regional newspapers from various states of Australia belonging to News Corp will cease their print editions from Apr. 9 due to the fall in advertising revenue amid the coronavirus crisis, but will continue to publish on their websites, the company said in a statement Wednesday.

MALAYSIA: The Malaysian government issued an apology after the reaction against a series of controversial recommendations directed at women during the period of confinement due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which in this Asian country has caused 3 deaths and 2,766 infected.

Under the motto "Kebahagiaan Rumahtangga" (Harmony in the home), women were suggested behaviors to avoid arguments with their husbands such as laughing shyly or speaking in a sweet tone, similar to those of the popular manga character Doraemon, a robot cat.

EFE