02 de abril de 2020
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS:
Buscar
980x112
980x112
MENU
Hispanic World
Volver a "Hispanic World"

Daily COVID-19 pandemic roundup: April 1

(Adds information from the US and throughout Latin America)

01 de abril de 2020
11:11
  • Patients with Covid-19 symptoms wait to be treated on April 1, 2020, at a tent hospital in Lima, Peru. EFE-EPA/ Paolo Aguilar

    Patients with Covid-19 symptoms wait to be treated on April 1, 2020, at a tent hospital in Lima, Peru. EFE-EPA/ Paolo Aguilar

  • Passengers on the last flight to Spain from Havana upon their arrival at Adolfo Suarez-Madrid Barajas airport in Madrid on 01 April 2020. EFE-EPA/ Kiko Huesca

    Passengers on the last flight to Spain from Havana upon their arrival at Adolfo Suarez-Madrid Barajas airport in Madrid on 01 April 2020. EFE-EPA/ Kiko Huesca

  • Photo provided on April 1, 2020, by the New York state government showing Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaking at a press conference. EFE-EPA/Mike Groll/New York state government/Editorial Use Only/No Sales

    Photo provided on April 1, 2020, by the New York state government showing Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaking at a press conference. EFE-EPA/Mike Groll/New York state government/Editorial Use Only/No Sales

  • An aerial handout image made available by US Navy showing the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) operating in the Arabian Sea on 21 April 2015 (reissued 01 April 2020). EFE/EPA/MC3 ANTHONY N. HILKOWSKI / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

    An aerial handout image made available by US Navy showing the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) operating in the Arabian Sea on 21 April 2015 (reissued 01 April 2020). EFE/EPA/MC3 ANTHONY N. HILKOWSKI / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

  • St. Petersburg (Russian Federation), 01/04/2020.- Specialists of the Veterinary Service of the Leningrad Oblast wearing protective hazmat suits spray disinfectant at a playground in Novogorelovo, outside St. Petersburg, Russia, 01 April 2020. The Russian government has approved legal amendments to increase liability for quarantine violators amid the ongoing pandemic of the COVID-19 disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. (Rusia, San Petersburgo) EFE/EPA/ANATOLY MALTSEV

    St. Petersburg (Russian Federation), 01/04/2020.- Specialists of the Veterinary Service of the Leningrad Oblast wearing protective hazmat suits spray disinfectant at a playground in Novogorelovo, outside St. Petersburg, Russia, 01 April 2020. The Russian government has approved legal amendments to increase liability for quarantine violators amid the ongoing pandemic of the COVID-19 disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. (Rusia, San Petersburgo) EFE/EPA/ANATOLY MALTSEV

  • Essen (Germany), 01/04/2020.- Medical staff put on protective clothing before treating a French patient at the intensive care unit of the University Hospital in Essen, Germany, 01 April 2020. The University Hospital Essen is treating eight patients from France who are seriously ill with the corona virus. Countries around the world are taking increased measures to stem the widespread of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus which causes the COVID-19 disease. (Francia, Alemania) EFE/EPA/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL

    Essen (Germany), 01/04/2020.- Medical staff put on protective clothing before treating a French patient at the intensive care unit of the University Hospital in Essen, Germany, 01 April 2020. The University Hospital Essen is treating eight patients from France who are seriously ill with the corona virus. Countries around the world are taking increased measures to stem the widespread of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus which causes the COVID-19 disease. (Francia, Alemania) EFE/EPA/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL

  • London (United Kingdom), 01/04/2020.- A mother and child pass by the All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC) in Wimbledon, London, Britain, 01 April 2020. The All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC) is set to announce a decision on this years Wimbledon Championships. Countries around the world are taking increased measures to stem the widespread of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus which causes the COVID-19 disease. (Tenis, Reino Unido, Londres) EFE/EPA/ANDY RAIN

    London (United Kingdom), 01/04/2020.- A mother and child pass by the All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC) in Wimbledon, London, Britain, 01 April 2020. The All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC) is set to announce a decision on this years Wimbledon Championships. Countries around the world are taking increased measures to stem the widespread of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus which causes the COVID-19 disease. (Tenis, Reino Unido, Londres) EFE/EPA/ANDY RAIN

  • A Thai police officer disinfect anti-riot shields, as they deploys for to reduce the risk of coronavirus and COVID-19 infections at Thaphra Police Station in Bangkok, Thailand, 01 April 2020. EFE-EPA/NARONG SANGNAK

    A Thai police officer disinfect anti-riot shields, as they deploys for to reduce the risk of coronavirus and COVID-19 infections at Thaphra Police Station in Bangkok, Thailand, 01 April 2020. EFE-EPA/NARONG SANGNAK

  • A Malaysian enforcement official adjust the barricade at a checkpoint in Sungai Lui, outskirt of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, 01 April 2020. EFE-EPA/AHMAD YUSNI

    A Malaysian enforcement official adjust the barricade at a checkpoint in Sungai Lui, outskirt of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, 01 April 2020. EFE-EPA/AHMAD YUSNI

  • Social distancing measures are seen inside of a public bus, after an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Sydney, Australia, 01 April 2020. EFE-EPA/STEVEN SAPHORE

    Social distancing measures are seen inside of a public bus, after an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Sydney, Australia, 01 April 2020. EFE-EPA/STEVEN SAPHORE

(Adds information from the US and throughout Latin America)

 

Miami Desk, Apr 1 (efe-epa).- Here's a roundup of stories around the world related to the novel coronavirus pandemic:

 

US: About 1,000 sailors were evacuated on Wednesday from the US aircraft carrier Theodore Roosevelt, where almost 100 cases of Covid-19 had been reported, Adm. Michael Gilday, the chief of naval operations, announced, adding that 1,700 more crewmembers would be evacuated by Friday amid extensive testing of the crew for the coronavirus.

US: Civil organizations and activists in New York and across the US are expressing their fear that the paralysis of daily activities due to the coronavirus crisis will affect the tabulation of the 2020 census, which is crucial for determining the federal funds to be distributed to each state along with states' representation in Congress.

US: New York City announced Wednesday that it will provide free coronavirus testing for all healthcare workers - some 42,000 people - in a staggered schedule over this month with the aim of reducing exposure and protecting medical personnel and patients.

US: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Wednesday that the number of people infected with Covid-19 in the state was 83,712, with 1,941 deaths so far, adding that the peak of the infection curve will be reached in late April and an estimated total of 16,000 of the state's residents will die from the disease.

US: Disney World and Disneyland will donate thousands of tons of food to needy families and more than 200,000 medical equipment items to doctors and nurses treating coronavirus victims.

MEXICO: Business owners in downtown Mexico City are resisting calls by the authorities to close their shops and stay at home although some businesses are abiding by Mayor Claudia Scheinbaum's instructions to practice self-distancing and temporarily cease their activities.

NICARAGUA: The Nicaraguan Center for Human Rights (Cenidh) said in a report released Wednesday that the Daniel Ortega government is acting irresponsibly and criminally in the face of the coronavirus epidemic, which has resulted in five confirmed cases - all of them said to be "imported" - and one death in the Central American country so far.

ECUADOR: Four journalists have died and 14 remain isolated in Ecuador's Guayas province after showing symptoms of Covid-19, the Andean Foundation for Media Observation and Study (Fundamedios). Three of the deceased journalists had undergone coronavirus tests, but the results only became available after their deaths.

CUBA: Most of the Spanish tourists who are still in Cuba have decided to remain on the island because of family or other ties, rather than return to Spain, despite Havana's order to completely close its borders.

PERU: The Peruvian government authorized people with money in private pension funds for low-income individuals to withdraw up to 2,000 soles (about $571) from their accounts to provide liquidity for their families during the obligatory lockdown to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

BRAZIL: Over the past 24 hours, Brazil registered 39 more coronavirus deaths, bringing the death toll on Wednesday to 240, with the number of confirmed cases rising to 6,836, the government said.

ARGENTINA/CHILE: Chile's consul general in the Argentine city of Rosario, Fernando Labra Hidalgo, died Wednesday from Covid-19 in a local hospital, Chile's foreign ministry announced.

COSTA RICA: Costa Rican authorities reported Wednesday that 375 confirmed cases of coronavirus have been registered in the country, with two deaths, adding that movement restrictions will be tightened during Holy Week.

COLOMBIA: The coronavirus epidemic in Colombia is resulting in increased discrimination against healthcare workers by their neighbors who believe that they could infect them with Covid-19. The Health Ministry reported a total of 1,065 confirmed cases in the country, with 17 deaths.

 

 

GERMANY: Chancellor Angela Merkel prolonged restrictive measures in the country to tackle the coronavirus until after the Easter period as the number of new infections jumped 5,453 in a day, according to the Robert Koch Institute.

SPORTS: Wimbledon became the latest sporting event to be cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak, the first time the UK Grand Slam competition has been scrapped since World War II.

WHO: At least 832,626 people have been infected by COVID-19 around the world, according to the World Health Organization, while 40,598 have died from it.

RUSSIA: President Vladimir Putin was mulling a law to grant the government powers to declare a state of emergency after the number of new infections in Russia jumped by 18 percent overnight.

UNITED NATIONS: The UN warned that the global economy could contract this year by 1 percent because of the coronavirus pandemic rather than grow 2.5 percent as previously forecast.

UNITED KINGDOM: Organizers have decided to cancel the Edinburgh Festival and Edinburgh Fringe, the largest arts festival in the world which brings millions to the Scottish capital in August, due to the coronavirus outbreak -- the Book Festival, the Military Tattoo and Arts Festival are also cancelled.

THAILAND: The government reported two new deaths and 120 new cases on Wednesday to bring the toll to 12 and 1,771 respectively, while the Bangkok city authorities limited opening hours of restaurants and convenience stores and the closure of all parks.

AUSTRALIA: About 60 local and regional newspapers from various states of Australia belonging to News Corp will cease their print editions from Apr. 9 due to the fall in advertising revenue amid the coronavirus crisis, but will continue to publish on their websites, the company said in a statement Wednesday.

MALAYSIA: The Malaysian government issued an apology after the reaction against a series of controversial recommendations directed at women during the period of confinement due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which in this Asian country has caused 3 deaths and 2,766 infected.

Under the motto "Kebahagiaan Rumahtangga" (Harmony in the home), women were suggested behaviors to avoid arguments with their husbands such as laughing shyly or speaking in a sweet tone, similar to those of the popular manga character Doraemon, a robot cat.

 

EFE
Histórico de noticias
Pain in Guayaquil compounding amid impossibility of burying coronavirus dead

Quito, Apr 1 (efe-epa).- The rapid spread of the coronavirus in Ecuador's Guayas province, the capital of which is Guayaquil, one of the world's cities...

01 de abril de 2020
Daily COVID-19 pandemic roundup: April 1

(Adds information from the US and throughout Latin America)

01 de abril de 2020
US embargo preventing sending of masks, COVID-19 test kits to Cuba

Havana, Apr 1 (efe-epa).- Havana on Wednesday complained that the US embargo on Cuba has prevented the shipment by Chinese electronics giant Alibaba of...

01 de abril de 2020
In the US, intentional coughing can be considered a terrorist threat

By Helen Cook

01 de abril de 2020
Brazil's biggest research center builds hospital for COVID-19

Rio de Janeiro, Mar 31 (efe-epa).- The Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz), the biggest health research center in Brazil and Latin America, has begun...

31 de marzo de 2020
UN calls for multilateral Covid-19 response totaling 10 pct. of world GDP

United Nations, Mar 31 (efe-epa).- United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday issued a worldwide call to deal with the socio-economic...

31 de marzo de 2020
From serving to being served, plight of US restaurant workers amid pandemic

By Laura Barros

31 de marzo de 2020
Anthony Daniels, the soul of C-3PO: Star Wars is a refuge in these times

By David Villafranca

30 de marzo de 2020
Hospital ship Comfort arrives in New York to help in fight against COVID-19

New York, Mar 30 (efe-epa).- The Navy hospital ship USNS Comfort docked on Monday at the Manhattan pier to upgrade the capabilities of local hospitals,...

30 de marzo de 2020
Daily COVID-19 pandemic roundup: March 30

(Update, adds information from the WHO, the US, the UK, Turkey, Mexico, Brazil, Ecuador, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Honduras, Colombia and Peru)

30 de marzo de 2020
Two Latin American rum empires join forces against Covid-19

By Alicia Hernandez and Jorge J. Muñiz Ortiz

29 de marzo de 2020
US virus death toll over 2,000, Fauci says up to 200K deaths could result

Washington, Mar 29 (efe-epa).- The US death toll in the coronavirus pandemic rose to 2,197 on Sunday, with more than 25 percent of the deaths occurring in...

29 de marzo de 2020
Coronavirus frustrating Brazil's anticipated economic rebound

By Carla Samon Ros

29 de marzo de 2020
Daily COVID-19 pandemic roundup: March 29

(Adds info from: the WHO, the US, Italy, Russia, Syria, Cuba, Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador and Venezuela)

29 de marzo de 2020
NY hospitals show signs of being overwhelmed, Cuomo says fed help not enough

New York, Mar 26 (efe-epa).- Hospitals in New York City, which has become the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic in the United States, are starting to...

26 de marzo de 2020
Venezuela blasts "unfounded" US charges against Maduro

Caracas, Mar 26 (efe-epa).- The Venezuelan government on Thursday said that the indictments made by the US government against President Nicolas Maduro and...

26 de marzo de 2020
Daily COVID-19 pandemic roundup: March 26

(Update, adds information from WHO, the US, the Vatican, France, Cuba, Puerto Rico, Venezuela and the Caribbean)

26 de marzo de 2020
Senate ready to approve biggest stimulus package in US history

By Alfonso Fernandez

25 de marzo de 2020
Elton John, Billie Eilish, Alicia Keys to give COVID-19 benefit concert

Los Angeles, Mar 25 (efe-epa).- Pop icon Elton John on Sunday will offer a concert broadcast on television to collect money for charitable organizations, a...

25 de marzo de 2020
UN asks for $2 bn to fight coronavirus in vulnerable countries

United Nations, Mar 25 (efe-epa).- The United Nations on Wednesday asked donors for $2 billion in funding to finance a plan designed to contain and limit...

25 de marzo de 2020
Daily COVID-19 pandemic roundup: March 25

(Update, adds information from WHO, the US, the Vatican, France, Finland, Canada, Latin America and the Caribbean)

25 de marzo de 2020
US gov't urges people leaving New York to self-quarantine

(Update 1 adds New York, fiscal stimulus progress and stock market info, details throughout)

24 de marzo de 2020
Drive-through Covid-19 testing station helping battle virus in Puerto Rico

By Jorge J. Muñiz Ortiz

24 de marzo de 2020
Daily COVID-19 pandemic roundup: March 24

(Update, adds information from the US, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Costa Rica, Chile, the Caribbean and Canada)

24 de marzo de 2020
ALIANZA METROPOLITAN NEWS Copyright © 2004-2019