Daily COVID-19 pandemic roundup: March 30

(Update, adds information from the WHO, the US, the UK, Turkey, Mexico, Brazil, Ecuador, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Honduras, Colombia and Peru)

Miami Desk, Mar 30 (efe-epa).- Here is a roundup of stories around the world related to the coronavirus pandemic:

WHO: The World Health Organization on Monday reported 66,000 new coronavirus cases confirmed within the past 24 hours, bringing the worldwide total to 693,224, of whom 33,106 patients have died, an increase of about 3,000 over the day before. The pandemic has now spread to 200 countries around the world.

US: The CEO of Disney, Bob Iger, will give up his salary starting in April to reduce the impact of the coronavirus crisis on the company, which has closed its theme parks, cancelled movie screenings and paused almost all its film production projects. Iger, who took the firm's helm in February, earned a base salary of $3 million in 2019, along with some $42 million in bonds and stock distributions.

US: Ford and GE Healthcare over the next 100 days will produce 50,000 low-cost ventilators at one of the automaker's plants in Michigan, according to a plan made public on Monday. The firm will be able to produce 30,000 more ventilators per month once it turns out the first 50,000 units.

PLACIDO DOMINGO: Spanish tenor Placido Domingo, 79, was released from a hospital in Acapulco, Mexico, where he was being treated for Covid-19 and is now recovering at his home there, health personnel confirmed to EFE on Monday.

UK: A study conducted by British universities using data on the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic in China estimates that the mortality rate from the disease is 0.66 percent, taking into account that a portion of the infected persons remain undetected. The death rate for patients ages 20-30 is 0.031 percent but is 7.8 percent in patients 80 and older. The study further estimates that 50-80 percent of the world population will become infected, although the majority of people recover, even if they experience serious symptoms.

TURKEY: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday launched a campaign to help his countrymen suffering economic problems resulting from the coronavirus crisis and announced that he will donate seven months of his salary to aid them, urging members of his Islamist AKP party, companies and citizens to donate to the campaign.

BRAZIL: The coronavirus death toll in Brazil rose to 159 on Monday, 23 more than the day before, and the number of confirmed cases increased to 4,579, according to the government.

ECUADOR: The Ecuadorian government announced Monday that it will create a special burial ground in which to inter people who die in the coronavirus epidemic in the city of Guayaquil, the hardest-hit urban area in the country. President Lenin Moreno announced that BanEcuador development bank president Jorge Wated has been placed in charge of the project. A total of 1,962 confirmed cases have been detected and 60 people have died in Ecuador from Covid-19.

COSTA RICA: Costa Rican authorities said that there are 330 confirmed coronavirus cases nationwide and announced special measures to take care of the country's most vulnerable population, including women, children, the elderly and people with chronic health problems. Two people have died so far in the epidemic.

PANAMA: Panama Canal administrator Ricaurte Vasquez said Monday that the Dutch cruise ship Zaandam - on which more than 100 coronavirus cases had been detected and four passengers had died - passed through the canal "without incident" en route to Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, in an "exceptional" operation, given that other vessels with coronavirus cases may not transit the waterway.

GUATEMALA: On Monday, 435 Europeans, most of them French citizens, boarded a jet at Guatemala City's La Aurora airport to fly to Paris, an operation supported by the French Embassy via Evelop Airlines.

MEXICO: Former Mexican Finance Secretary Carlos Urzua predicted in a Monday column in the daily El Universal that Mexico's economy will contract by more than 6 percent this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic and called for increased public spending to deal with that scenario. Mexico has 993 confirmed coronavirus cases and has a death toll of 20 from the pandemic.

HONDURAS: Honduran health authorities reported Monday 139 confirmed coronavirus cases with seven deaths so far, at least one of them an American citizen.

COLOMBIA: The Colombian Health Ministry on Monday reported 798 confirmed Covid-19 cases, 96 more than on Sunday and the largest increase in a single day so far during the pandemic. A total of 14 people have died from Covid-19 so far.

PERU: Peru extended its movement restrictions and curfew to combat the coronavirus epidemic nationwide on Monday, and it will be enforced particularly strictly in the regions of Tumbes, Piura, Lambayeque, La Libertad and Loreto because of local residents' failure to abide by previous stay-home orders, a situation that has resulted in an increase in infections.

RUSSIA: Authorities in Moscow, epicentre of the epidemic in Russia, imposed a mandatory quarantine of 15 days on its population after widespread non-compliance with a voluntary confinement order last week. The city has reported 1,226 cases, two thirds of the total number in the country, which was at 1,836 and nine deaths after a surge of infections in the last 24 hours.

UNITED KINGDOM: British and German engineers have manufactured a device that allows patients to be treated outside intensive care units, University College London announced. Developed jointly by UCL, University College London Hospital and Mercedes Formula One, the device supplies oxygen to the lungs without the need for a ventilator. Budget airline EasyJet has indefinitely grounded its entire fleet of planes due to the "unprecedented travel restrictions".

GERMANY: The country has repatriated 175,000 nationals and 1,900 citizens of other nationalities who were stranded by the crisis on a total of 145 aircraft. The government has said it will not lift the lockdown until at least April 20 and 26 per cent of companies plan to reduce working hours in the next three months, the highest level since 2010, the Economic Research Institute reported.

SOUTH KOREA: A South Korean diagnostic solutions company reported that it has received authorisation to export more than 1.3 million test kits to Panama, Brazil, Colombia, Venezuela, Chile and the Dominican Republic.

SLOVENIA: The government has tightened movement restrictions, with residents only allowed outside to go to work, and made masks obligatory in public spaces as the country's infections rose to 730 and 11 deaths.

INDIA: The number of dead due to the coronavirus in India has reached 29, with the deadly disease infecting some 1,070 people in the country, health authorities said on Monday - the sixth day of nationwide lockdown.

THAILAND: Thailand's tourist island of Phuket went into lockdown, prohibiting the entry and exit of both people and vehicles until the end of April amid a rising number of cases, as health authorities reported 136 new cases to bring the total to 1,524, with two new deaths for nine in total and 16 were discharged, for 127 in total.

JAPAN: Japanese comedian Ken Shimura, 70, died overnight from pneumonia caused by the virus, his agency announced on Monday. The Toyota group announced it will keep its operations in Europe and Latin America suspended until further notice due to the impact of the outbreak and a reduction in demand.

CHINA: The National Health Commission of China reported that the number of active infections was 2,396, the first time since January it has fallen below 2,500, with 31 new cases (30 imported, compared to 44 a day earlier) and four deaths Sunday, bringing the total number of cases to 81,470, among which 3,304 people have died, but 75,700 people have been discharged.

NEW ZEALAND: Health authorities announced 76 new cases for a total of 589 with 12 in hospital, and 63 people who have recovered. At least NZ$3.7 billion had been spent through a wage subsidy scheme, benefiting more than 580,000 employees, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said.

AUSTRALIA: The government has temporarily tightened foreign investment to cushion the impact of the pandemic on its economy starting Sunday, according to Treasurer Josh Freydenberg. The country has 4,093 confirmed cases and 16 deaths.

