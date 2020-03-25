25 de marzo de 2020
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS:
Buscar
980x112
980x112
MENU
Hispanic World
Volver a "Hispanic World"

Trump wants to "open up" US by April 12, despite coronavirus

Washington, Mar 24 (efe-epa).- President Donald Trump said Tuesday that he would like to "open up" the country by April 12, apparently meaning he'd like the public to go back to work despite the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

24 de marzo de 2020
21:09
President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence look over some notes as they participate in a Fox News Virtual Town Hall at the White House in Washington on 24 March, 2020. EFE/EPA/Doug Mills / POOL

President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence look over some notes as they participate in a Fox News Virtual Town Hall at the White House in Washington on 24 March, 2020. EFE/EPA/Doug Mills / POOL

Washington, Mar 24 (efe-epa).- President Donald Trump said Tuesday that he would like to "open up" the country by April 12, apparently meaning he'd like the public to go back to work despite the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

"I would love to have the country opened up and raring to go by Easter (April 12)," said Trump in an interview with Fox News.

Trump said that he believed the human cost of having people remain at home for an indefinite period would be greater than the cost in terms of risking an overburdened healthcare system and the economic downturn accompanying the stay-at-home and self-isolation measures ordered by many states and municipalities.

"This cure is worse than the problem," Trump said, adding that "in my opinion, more people are going to die if we allow this to continue."

"We lose thousands and thousands of people a year to the flu, we don't turn the country off every year," the president said, noting that the current crisis has created significant destabilization in the economy, the stock market and in people's daily lives.

Nineteen days remain before Easter Sunday and many states have imposed lockdowns to attempt to contain the spread of the coronavirus, which causes potentially deadly Covid-19 pneumonia in about 2 percent of the people it infects, but Trump insisted that the economy must be reactivated.

Trump claimed, without citing any evidence or studies to back up his statement, that there are likely to be "thousands of suicides" among people left unemployed, financially ruined and/or stuck at home by the crisis if the country remains paralyzed much longer.

The president had warned on Monday that "we can't let the cure be worse than the problem itself" and emphasized that the economy cannot be allowed to continue deteriorating, or at least stagnating.

It is well known that up to now the dynamism of the US economy, in particular the rising stock market, had been a key basis on which Trump had relied for re-election in November.

"Our country has to get back to work," Trump said. "Otherwise it's going to be very hard to start it up again."

At present, Trump has said that he will keep his two-week recommended curtailment of public events and economic activity - scheduled to last through March 30 - in place, but that he will reevaluate the situation at that point and decide whether to retain that ban on bar/restaurant service and gatherings of more than 10 people.

Trump's remarks on Tuesday suggest that, in all likelihood, he will eliminate the ban - or recommendation - on March 30.

However, keeping the social distancing and self-isolation measures in place is something that will depend on the governments of each state, a situation that could create a chaotic situation in which some areas focus on containing the coronavirus and others decide to follow the president's lead and allow people to travel and gather freely once again, despite the risk that this might foster the continued spread of the virus.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, the Democrat who heads the state hardest hit by the coronavirus crisis, warned on Tuesday on Twitter that "No one should be talking about social darwinism for the sake of the stock market."

"My mother is not expendable. Your mother is not expendable. We will not put a dollar figure on human life. We can have a public health strategy that is consistent with an economic one," he tweeted.

In his interview, Trump insisted that people can continue to practice good hygiene, social distancing and to take other protective measures like washing their hands carefully even if they are back at their jobs.

More than 44,000 people are known to have been infected by the coronavirus in the US and at least 544 have died, according to recent official figures, even as the contagion curve continues to accelerate upwards day by day, the "peak" of the infection cycle not yet having been reached in this country.

EFE
Histórico de noticias
Trump wants to "open up" US by April 12, despite coronavirus

Washington, Mar 24 (efe-epa).- President Donald Trump said Tuesday that he would like to "open up" the country by April 12, apparently meaning he'd like the...

24 de marzo de 2020
Drive-through Covid-19 testing station helping battle virus in Puerto Rico

By Jorge J. Muñiz Ortiz

24 de marzo de 2020
Daily COVID-19 pandemic roundup: March 24

(Update, adds information from the US, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Costa Rica, Chile, the Caribbean and Canada)

24 de marzo de 2020
Daily COVID-19 pandemic roundup: March 23

(Update, adds information from the WHO, the US, Brazil, Cuba, Peru, the Dominican Republic and the Middle East)

23 de marzo de 2020
Lockdowns expanded in US while Fed acts, Senate fights

By Lucia Leal

23 de marzo de 2020
Thousands of foreign tourists leaving Cuba before border closure

Havana, Mar 23 (efe-epa).- Thousands of foreign tourists on Monday are leaving Cuba from Havana's Jose Marti International Airport, the communist island's...

23 de marzo de 2020
Public bathrooms for homeless, front line of defense vs. coronavirus in Miami

By Ivonne Malaver

23 de marzo de 2020
Rising number of Covid-19 cases throughout Latin America

Miami Desk, Mar 22 (efe-epa).- At least 23 inmates died and 83 were wounded or injured at Bogota's Modelo prison and other penal facilities on the weekend...

22 de marzo de 2020
Mnuchin expects Congress to approve huge stimulus package

(Updates with failure of Senate to pass preliminary bill on stimulus package)

22 de marzo de 2020
Daily COVID-19 pandemic roundup: March 22

(Update: adds information from WHO, the US, Cuba, Syria, Jordan, Morocco, France, Germany and the Caribbean)

22 de marzo de 2020
Sanders' dilemma: Bow out to unite Democrats or continue with his revolution

By Beatriz Pascual Macias

18 de marzo de 2020
Evacuation of British cruise ship with 5 COVID-19 cases starts in Cuba

Port of Mariel, Cuba, Mar 18 (efe-epa).- The almost 700 passengers on board the British cruise ship MS Braemar, with at least five confirmed cases of...

18 de marzo de 2020
US Navy to send hospital ship to New York, which has 1,000 new virus cases

New York, Mar 18 (efe-epa).- The US Navy will send a hospital ship to New York City to increase the area's capacity to treat patients with the coronavirus,...

18 de marzo de 2020
Daily COVID-19 pandemic roundup: March 18

(Update: adds information from US, the Americas, the Caribbean, The Netherlands)

18 de marzo de 2020
Colombia, Venezuela cooperating to deal with coronavirus

Bogota, Mar 17 (efe-epa).- The coronavirus pandemic moved closer to the Colombian and Venezuelan governments on Monday with officials from both nations...

17 de marzo de 2020
Biologist to LatAm: Take early virus containment measures, don't do like UK

By Jorge Fuentelsaz

17 de marzo de 2020
Florida primary begins amid fear, controversy

Miami, Mar 17 (efe-epa).- Polling places opened on Tuesday morning in Florida for the state's primary election amid fear over the coronavirus and...

17 de marzo de 2020
Daily COVID-19 pandemic roundup: March 17

(Update: adds information from US, the Americas, China, Turkey, and Tunisia)

17 de marzo de 2020
US begins clinical trials in humans for COVID-19 vaccine

Washington, Mar 16 (efe-epa).- The United States on Monday began clinical trials in humans of an experimental vaccine to protect against the coronavirus,...

16 de marzo de 2020
Daily COVID-19 pandemic roundup: March 16

(Updates with latest information)

16 de marzo de 2020
Fed cuts rates to zero, chaos at US airports, virus numbers rise in Americas

Washington, Mar 15 (efe-epa).- The US Federal Reserve decided on Sunday to cut the benchmark interest rate, the fed funds rate, to between zero and 0.25...

15 de marzo de 2020
Biden, Sanders to face off in key election debate

Washington, Mar 15 (efe-epa).- Former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders on Sunday will face off in a one-on-one televised debate, both men...

15 de marzo de 2020
Dominicans head to polls for rescheduled municipal elections

Santo Domingo, Mar 15 (efe-epa).- Polling places in the Dominican Republic opened on Sunday for the municipal elections that were rescheduled after the vote...

15 de marzo de 2020
Dow Jones plunges 10 pct. in worst drop since 1987 crash

New York, Mar 12 (efe-epa).- Wall Street accelerated its decline in the last minutes of the trading session on Thursday with the Dow Jones tanking almost 10...

12 de marzo de 2020
ALIANZA METROPOLITAN NEWS Copyright © 2004-2019