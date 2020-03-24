24 de marzo de 2020
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS:
Buscar
980x112
980x112
MENU
Hispanic World
Volver a "Hispanic World"

Lockdowns expanded in US while Fed acts, Senate fights

By Lucia Leal

23 de marzo de 2020
22:10
  • President Donald Trump holds a press briefing on the coronavirus at the White House in Washington on 21 March 2020. EFE/EPA/JIM LO SCALZO

    President Donald Trump holds a press briefing on the coronavirus at the White House in Washington on 21 March 2020. EFE/EPA/JIM LO SCALZO

  • Democratic Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer (C), surrounded by other Democratic lawmakers, speaks to the media at the US Capitol in Washington on March 11, 2020, about offering paid sick leave for workers during the coronavirus outbreak. EFE/EPA/JIM LO SCALZO

    Democratic Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer (C), surrounded by other Democratic lawmakers, speaks to the media at the US Capitol in Washington on March 11, 2020, about offering paid sick leave for workers during the coronavirus outbreak. EFE/EPA/JIM LO SCALZO

  • Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell leaves the Senate chamber after a procedural vote failed on a $1.8 trillion coronavirus COVID-19 stimulus package on Capitol Hill in Washington on 23 March 2020. EFE/EPA/ERIK S. LESSER

    Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell leaves the Senate chamber after a procedural vote failed on a $1.8 trillion coronavirus COVID-19 stimulus package on Capitol Hill in Washington on 23 March 2020. EFE/EPA/ERIK S. LESSER

By Lucia Leal

 

Washington, Mar 23 (efe-epa).- Almost half the US population on Monday was living in states or cities that have decreed lockdowns or quarantines over the coronavirus, while the Federal Reserve announced extraordinary measures to protect the US economy and the Senate remained mired in a tense debate over how to invest almost $2 trillion in economic stimulus funds.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump has been giving signs of impatience with the plunging markets and suggesting that he could rethink or roll back his recommendation that the public take measures to socially distance themselves from others.

Six states - Michigan, Wisconsin, Massachusetts, Indiana, Oregon and West Virginia - on Monday joined the other eight that in recent days have ordered their citizens to remain in their homes, except for vitally necessary trips, measures that are affecting about 137 million people, almost 42 percent of the population.

That percentage would rise to 46 percent if one includes the more than five million residents in the areas that have ordered local lockdowns, including Dallas County in Texas and the city of Philadelphia, as well as St. Louis and Kansas City in Missouri.

Not all the quarantines have gone into effect yet and some of the most recent moves in that direction will not begin until Tuesday or Wednesday to give people time to prepare for their period of confinement.

The measures coincide with an acceleration in the spread of coronavirus cases in the US, where more than 33,000 people have tested positive for the virus and at least 500 have died.

"I want America to understand: This week it's going to get bad," US Surgeon General Jerome Adams said on the NBC television network on Monday morning, adding: "Right now there are not enough people out there who are taking this seriously."

Meanwhile, the US Federal Reserve said Monday that it will purchase Treasury bills and mortgage-backed securities "in the amounts needed to support smooth market functioning and effective transmission of monetary policy to broader financial conditions" amid the strains caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Known as quantitative easing (QE), asset purchases by central banks were a major part of the response to the global financial meltdown in 2008, but the move was interpreted by the markets as a sign that Fed officials consider the current economic crisis to be worse than the 2008 recession and want to prevent it from morphing into a depression.

"The Federal Reserve is committed to use its full range of tools to support the US economy in this challenging time and thereby promote its maximum employment and price stability goals," the Fed Board of Governors said in a statement.

The signs of alarm over the economy have begun to make a decisive impression on the White House and Trump suggested on Monday that he may well be planning to eliminate or mitigate his recommendation that Americans avoid as much social contact as possible.

"We cannot let the cure be worse than the problem itself. At the end of the 15 day period, we will make a decision as to which way we want to go!" tweeted Trump just before midnight on Sunday, repeating word for word the message that Fox News present Steve Hilton had broadcast two hours earlier, Hilton's program being one of the president's favorites and one which often appears to influence his policy decisions.

Trump said that he will decide if a course change must be made once the 15-day period affected by his recommendation - that is, through March 30 - ends.

The president's main economic adviser, Larry Kudlow, said during an interview with Fox News that "difficult trade-offs" will have to be made in terms of the measures being taken to try and limit the spread of the coronavirus, which has been killing about 2 percent of the people it infects.

Although the US government model provides considerable flexibility to states to impose their own regulations, a shift in the White House stance could cause a noteworthy slowdown in the response to the coronavirus and create a scenario in which some areas impose severe measures while others barely do anything.

In the Senate, Democrats blocked the second attempt by the Republican majority to bring to a vote a stimulus package totaling almost $2 trillion to alleviate the effect of the coronavirus on the economy, arguing that the plan focuses too much on helping big companies and not enough on helping workers.

Saying that "The markets are tanking once again because this body can't get its act together. This has to stop," Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell complained about the Democrats' strategy shortly before a procedural vote on the bill failed when it obtained just 49 of the 60 votes it needed to pass.

Democratic Minority Leader Charles Schumer said he was certain that lawmakers could come to an agreement to modify the stimulus package on Monday after spending several hours negotiating potential changes with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

At the daily White House coronavirus briefing on Monday, Trump said he hopes to reassess the administration's instructions for people to remain at home

"We're not going to let the cure be worse than the problem. At the end of the 15-day period, we'll make a decision as to which way we want to go," Trump said, adding that he hopes the US will soon be "open for business."

"We're referring to the timing of the opening, essentially, the opening of our country. Because we have it pretty well shut-down in order to get rid of this invisible enemy," the president said.

 

EFE
Histórico de noticias
Daily COVID-19 pandemic roundup: March 23

(Update, adds information from the WHO, the US, Brazil, Cuba, Peru, the Dominican Republic and the Middle East)

23 de marzo de 2020
Lockdowns expanded in US while Fed acts, Senate fights

By Lucia Leal

23 de marzo de 2020
Thousands of foreign tourists leaving Cuba before border closure

Havana, Mar 23 (efe-epa).- Thousands of foreign tourists on Monday are leaving Cuba from Havana's Jose Marti International Airport, the communist island's...

23 de marzo de 2020
Public bathrooms for homeless, front line of defense vs. coronavirus in Miami

By Ivonne Malaver

23 de marzo de 2020
Mnuchin expects Congress to approve huge stimulus package

(Updates with failure of Senate to pass preliminary bill on stimulus package)

22 de marzo de 2020
Daily COVID-19 pandemic roundup: March 22

(Update: adds information from WHO, the US, Cuba, Syria, Jordan, Morocco, France, Germany and the Caribbean)

22 de marzo de 2020
Rising number of Covid-19 cases throughout Latin America

Miami Desk, Mar 22 (efe-epa).- At least 23 inmates died and 83 were wounded or injured at Bogota's Modelo prison and other penal facilities on the weekend...

22 de marzo de 2020
Sanders' dilemma: Bow out to unite Democrats or continue with his revolution

By Beatriz Pascual Macias

18 de marzo de 2020
Evacuation of British cruise ship with 5 COVID-19 cases starts in Cuba

Port of Mariel, Cuba, Mar 18 (efe-epa).- The almost 700 passengers on board the British cruise ship MS Braemar, with at least five confirmed cases of...

18 de marzo de 2020
US Navy to send hospital ship to New York, which has 1,000 new virus cases

New York, Mar 18 (efe-epa).- The US Navy will send a hospital ship to New York City to increase the area's capacity to treat patients with the coronavirus,...

18 de marzo de 2020
Daily COVID-19 pandemic roundup: March 18

(Update: adds information from US, the Americas, the Caribbean, The Netherlands)

18 de marzo de 2020
Colombia, Venezuela cooperating to deal with coronavirus

Bogota, Mar 17 (efe-epa).- The coronavirus pandemic moved closer to the Colombian and Venezuelan governments on Monday with officials from both nations...

17 de marzo de 2020
Biologist to LatAm: Take early virus containment measures, don't do like UK

By Jorge Fuentelsaz

17 de marzo de 2020
Florida primary begins amid fear, controversy

Miami, Mar 17 (efe-epa).- Polling places opened on Tuesday morning in Florida for the state's primary election amid fear over the coronavirus and...

17 de marzo de 2020
Daily COVID-19 pandemic roundup: March 17

(Update: adds information from US, the Americas, China, Turkey, and Tunisia)

17 de marzo de 2020
US begins clinical trials in humans for COVID-19 vaccine

Washington, Mar 16 (efe-epa).- The United States on Monday began clinical trials in humans of an experimental vaccine to protect against the coronavirus,...

16 de marzo de 2020
Daily COVID-19 pandemic roundup: March 16

(Updates with latest information)

16 de marzo de 2020
Fed cuts rates to zero, chaos at US airports, virus numbers rise in Americas

Washington, Mar 15 (efe-epa).- The US Federal Reserve decided on Sunday to cut the benchmark interest rate, the fed funds rate, to between zero and 0.25...

15 de marzo de 2020
Biden, Sanders to face off in key election debate

Washington, Mar 15 (efe-epa).- Former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders on Sunday will face off in a one-on-one televised debate, both men...

15 de marzo de 2020
Dominicans head to polls for rescheduled municipal elections

Santo Domingo, Mar 15 (efe-epa).- Polling places in the Dominican Republic opened on Sunday for the municipal elections that were rescheduled after the vote...

15 de marzo de 2020
Dow Jones plunges 10 pct. in worst drop since 1987 crash

New York, Mar 12 (efe-epa).- Wall Street accelerated its decline in the last minutes of the trading session on Thursday with the Dow Jones tanking almost 10...

12 de marzo de 2020
WHO ‘deeply concerned’ at lack of response, global cases exceed 125,000

(Update 2: adds information on US, France, Spain, Brazil, Bolivia, Venezuela, Canada and more.)

12 de marzo de 2020
Bolsonaro under medical observation, Trudeau in self-isolation over COVID-19

Brasilia and Ottawa, Mar 12 (efe-epa).- President Jair Bolsonaro is under strict medical observation after the head of the President's Special...

12 de marzo de 2020
Trump says Europe travel ban may be extended; LatAm nations halt Euro flights

Washington, Mar 12 (efe-epa).- US President Donald Trump on Thursday said that he is reserving the right to extend his ban on travel from Europe to the US...

12 de marzo de 2020
ALIANZA METROPOLITAN NEWS Copyright © 2004-2019