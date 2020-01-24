24 de enero de 2020
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS:
Buscar
980x112
980x112
MENU
Hispanic World
Volver a "Hispanic World"

Democrats: Trump's conduct is not America first, it's Trump first

Washington, Jan 23 (efe-epa).- The Democratic lawmakers who are acting as "managers" - or prosecutors - in President Donald Trump's impeachment trial in the Senate on Thursday continued to present their argument to try and show that the president has abused his office and that the only thing that has guided him in his relationship with Ukraine has been his own self-interest.

24 de enero de 2020
01:01
  • USA TRUMP DAVOS:Washington (United States), 20/01/2020.- US President Donald J. Trump departs the White House, Washington, DC, USA, 20 JAnuary 2020, en route to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. (Suiza, Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/ERIN SCOTT / POOL

    USA TRUMP DAVOS:Washington (United States), 20/01/2020.- US President Donald J. Trump departs the White House, Washington, DC, USA, 20 JAnuary 2020, en route to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. (Suiza, Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/ERIN SCOTT / POOL

  • Attorney Jay Sekulow, a member of the defense team for President Donald Trump in his Senate impeachment trial, responds to questions from members of the news media during a break in the trial in the US Capitol in Washington on 23 January 2020. EFE/EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

    Attorney Jay Sekulow, a member of the defense team for President Donald Trump in his Senate impeachment trial, responds to questions from members of the news media during a break in the trial in the US Capitol in Washington on 23 January 2020. EFE/EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

  • House impeachment managers led by Adam Schiff (L) and Jerry Nadler (R) walk to their office off the Senate floor in the US Capitol in Washington on 23 January 2020. EFE/EPA/SHAWN THEW

    House impeachment managers led by Adam Schiff (L) and Jerry Nadler (R) walk to their office off the Senate floor in the US Capitol in Washington on 23 January 2020. EFE/EPA/SHAWN THEW

Washington, Jan 23 (efe-epa).- The Democratic lawmakers who are acting as "managers" - or prosecutors - in President Donald Trump's impeachment trial in the Senate on Thursday continued to present their argument to try and show that the president has abused his office and that the only thing that has guided him in his relationship with Ukraine has been his own self-interest.

Congressman Jerry Nadler, the chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, told the assembled senators during the Democratic argument that the president's conduct is "illegal," "dangerous" and includes the worst conduct envisioned by the Founding Fathers when they wrote the Constitution.

"Abuse of power, betrayal of the nation through foreign entanglements, and corruption of elections" are all impeachable offenses, Nadler said, adding that "The Framers believed that any one of these standing alone justified removal" from office.

"Abuse of power is clearly an impeachable offence under the Constitution. I find it amazing the president rejects it," he said, adding that Trump "must not remain in power one moment longer."

He also accused Trump of doing "violence to the Constitution," saying that that conduct constitutes "great and dangerous offences against the nation."

"Trump isn't 'America first,' he's 'Trump first,'" said Nadler.

The impeachment trial in the Senate is in its third day after the rules governing the process were debated on the first day and Democrats began laying out their argument against Trump on the second day by reviewing a chronology of the main elements and milestones in the case.

The Democrats plan to spend both Thursday and Friday explaining in detail why they prepared - and the House passed - two articles of impeachment against Trump for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, taking this step after weeks of public hearings with more than a dozen witnesses of fact.

The move for impeachment began in earnest after an intelligence official filed a whistleblower complaint over a July 2019 telephone call between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in which the US leader asked the Ukrainian to announce an investigation of one of his main political rivals - former Vice President Joe Biden - and his son Hunter Biden for alleged corruption in the East European nation.

Nadler insisted that Trump went even farther in trying to pressure Kyiv to launch - or at least announce - the investigation by withholding military aid to Ukraine and a coveted White House meeting for Zelensky until he agreed to investigate the Bidens.

The Democrats also tried to dismantle Trump's accusation that Biden was involved in corruption in Ukraine, an idea that already has been debunked by the Ukrainian government and one that manager Sylvia Garcia said in her remarks before the Senate is completely baseless.

The Democratic managers accompanied their remarks with video clips including extracts of testimony before House committees from the witnesses with knowledge of the Ukraine matter and brought out some heavy artillery by showing clips of statements made in the past by Trump's attorneys in which they contradict their current stances defending the president.

Congressman Adam Schiff, in his remarks, said that during the 2016 presidential campaign Trump had touted a "conspiracy theory" about Ukraine hacking the Democratic National Committee servers and stealing emails, a bogus theory he said Russia had perpetrated in the first place and the president had bought into.

It will not be until Saturday that the president's attorneys will begin their own argument defending Trump, but on Thursday they said that it would be "vigorous."

"I assure you we will be putting on vigorous defense of both facts and rebutting what they've said," Jay Sekulow, one of Trump's attorneys, told reporters.

He went on to say that the defense team's job is to defend the president, the office of the presidency and the Constitution.
Histórico de noticias
Democrats: Trump's conduct is not America first, it's Trump first

Washington, Jan 23 (efe-epa).- The Democratic lawmakers who are acting as "managers" - or prosecutors - in President Donald Trump's impeachment trial in the...

24 de enero de 2020
Chavistas march in Caracas, opposition fails to hold legislative session

Caracas, Jan 23 (efe-epa).- Supporters of Chavism on Thursday marched in Caracas to commemorate the 62nd anniversary of the fall of the Marcos Perez Jimenez...

23 de enero de 2020
Mexican government hopes to use banana export example to expand China trade

Mexico City, Jan 23 (efe-epa).- The first shipment of 39 tons of Mexican bananas to China departed on Tuesday from the port of Manzanillo, a debut that the...

23 de enero de 2020
Trump inauguration organization committee sued for alleged corruption

Washington, Jan 22 (efe-epa).- District of Columbia Attorney General Karl Racine on Wednesday sued the nonprofit committee designated by President Donald...

23 de enero de 2020
Democrats make their case against Trump at Senate impeachment trial

Washington, Jan 22 (efe-epa).- The Democratic "managers" of the Senate impeachment trial against President Donald Trump on Wednesday began laying out in...

22 de enero de 2020
Pictoline, successful Mexican Web site tells the news with pictures

By Eduard Ribas i Admetlla

22 de enero de 2020
Boeing doesn't expect 737 MAX to fly again until mid-2020

New York, Jan 21 (efe-epa).- Boeing announced Tuesday that it does not expect regulatory authorities to approve the return to service of its 737 MAX jets...

22 de enero de 2020
Weinstein case moves to opening arguments with witnesses in focus

New York, Jan 21 (efe-epa).- The the 12-person jury and three alternatives now selected, the sexual abuse trial of Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein will...

21 de enero de 2020
First US case of Wuhan virus diagnosed

New York, Jan 21 (efe-epa).- A patient in Washington state has been diagnosed with the Wuhan virus, or coronavirus, in the first confirmed case of this type...

21 de enero de 2020
Millions of Mexicans take part in macro-earthquake simulation

Mexico City, Jan 20 (efe-epa).- Millions of people participated on Monday in a nationwide earthquake macro-drill as memories persist of the last big tremor...

21 de enero de 2020
Trump's defense team asks Senate to speedily reject impeachment case

By Susana Samhan

20 de enero de 2020
Thousands protest gun controls in Richmond, Virginia

Washington, Jan 20 (efe-epa).- Thousands of people, most of them men, demonstrated on Monday outside the Virginia state capitol building in Richmond against...

20 de enero de 2020
Young people committing suicide in Nicaragua due to social crisis

By Wilder Perez R.

20 de enero de 2020
Animals at Medellin zoo get ice cream to help them deal with the heat

Medellin, Colombia, Jan 19 (efe-epa).- Ice cream, copious amounts of water and refreshing baths are all part of the "Wild Coolness" initiative being...

20 de enero de 2020
Migrant caravan delays entry into Mexico, expected to double in size

By Pedro Pablo Cortes

19 de enero de 2020
Former UN chief Javier Perez de Cuellar celebrates 100th birthday in Lima

Lima, Jan 19 (efe-epa).- Peru's Javier Perez de Cuellar, the first Ibero-American to serve as secretary-general of the United Nations, is celebrating his...

19 de enero de 2020
#SuperCoralPlay social network campaign seeks to save coral reefs

By Alberto Domingo Carreiro

17 de enero de 2020
Pinochet victims join Chilean protesters 3 mo. into crisis

Santiago, Jan 16 (efe-epa).- Groups of relatives of the victims of the 1973-1990 Augusto Pinochet dictatorship, along with associations of those injured and...

16 de enero de 2020
Koala toys invade NY in fundraising campaign for fire-ravaged Australia

New York, Jan 16 (efe-epa).- Plush koala toys perched on lampposts, traffic signals, trees and scaffolding at different spots around New York City these...

16 de enero de 2020
Model Gigi Hadid ruled out as Weinstein juror

New York, Jan 16 (efe-epa).- The selection of the jury that will decide in a New York court whether Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein is guilty of sexual...

16 de enero de 2020
Mural art exhibit to highlight the untold bridge between Mexico and the US

By Jorge Fuentelsaz

15 de enero de 2020
Guaido: Paramilitary takeover of parliament reveals Maduro's dictatorship

Caracas, Jan 15 (efe-epa).- Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido called the actions under way on Wednesday outside the National Assembly (AN) building a...

15 de enero de 2020
Artificial intelligence posing new challenges for cybersecurity in 2020

By Marc Arcas

15 de enero de 2020
House Democrats deliver Trump impeachment articles to Senate

Washington, Jan 15 (EFE).- Articles of impeachment against Donald Trump were transmitted to the US Senate on Wednesday nearly a month after the...

15 de enero de 2020
ALIANZA METROPOLITAN NEWS Copyright © 2004-2019