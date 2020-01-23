23 de enero de 2020
Trump inauguration organization committee sued for alleged corruption

Washington, Jan 22 (efe-epa).- District of Columbia Attorney General Karl Racine on Wednesday sued the nonprofit committee designated by President Donald Trump to organize his January 2017 inauguration and the businesses overseeing Trump International Hotel in Washington, alleging that the committee coordinated with the mogul's family members to overpay for event space in a way that enriched the Trumps.

23 de enero de 2020
01:01
  • President Donald Trump (l) takes the oath of office at his inauguration ceremony in Washington DC on Jan. 20, 2017. EFE-EPA/Justin Lane/File/Summary EPA Photos of the Year January 2017

    President Donald Trump (l) takes the oath of office at his inauguration ceremony in Washington DC on Jan. 20, 2017. EFE-EPA/Justin Lane/File/Summary EPA Photos of the Year January 2017

  • District of Columbia Attorney General Karl Racine delivers remarks during the announcement of a multistate antitrust investigation into Google, outside the Supreme Court in Washington on 09 September 2019. EFE/EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

    District of Columbia Attorney General Karl Racine delivers remarks during the announcement of a multistate antitrust investigation into Google, outside the Supreme Court in Washington on 09 September 2019. EFE/EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

Washington, Jan 22 (efe-epa).- District of Columbia Attorney General Karl Racine on Wednesday sued the nonprofit committee designated by President Donald Trump to organize his January 2017 inauguration and the businesses overseeing Trump International Hotel in Washington, alleging that the committee coordinated with the mogul's family members to overpay for event space in a way that enriched the Trumps.

The lawsuit contends that the Presidential Inaugural Committee coordinated with the Trump family to pay $1.03 million to rent space in the hotel, which included a dance hall and meeting rooms, a price far above the going market rate normally charged by the hotel.

Moreover, the text of the complaint states that the inaugural committee knew it was paying prices far above the market rate and did not consider other less expensive alternatives and even paid for hotel space on days on which no events were scheduled.

The DC Attorney General's Office found that Rick Gates, who was the No. 2 official on Trump's 2016 campaign committee, personally dealt with the Trump hotel as vice president for the inaugural committee to rent space for the inaugural celebration.

According to the suit, a member of the committee, Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, tasked with planning the event, expressed her concern over the high price the Trump hotel asked to the president's oldest child Ivanka Trump and to Gates.

The AG's Office also says that the committee allegedly used nonprofit funds to stage a private party for the Trump family that cost hundreds of thousands of dollars.

"District law requires nonprofits to use their funds for their stated public purpose, not to benefit private individuals or companies," said Racine in a statement regarding the lawsuit. "In this case, we are seeking to recover the nonprofit funds that were improperly funneled directly to the Trump family business."

In his statement, Racine notes that the presidential inaugural committee planned and organized assorted activities to celebrate Trump's ascension to the presidency.

The committee was headed by Thomas Barrack, a real estate investor friend of Trump's, and other associates of the president such as casino magnate Sheldon Adelson and his wife, oil businessman Harold Hamm and coal company CEO Joseph Craft were also on it.

Last December, Gates was sentenced to 45 days in prison and three years probation for fraud and for lying to investigators after finally admitting that he had helped Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort hide in foreign bank accounts $75 million obtained for consulting work for Ukrainian politicians.

Trump's hotel - which he has often visited as president - is just a few block away from the White House on Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington, DC.

The Trump Organization has called the lawsuit's claims completely false, asserting that the case is just a "PR stunt."

"The AG's claims are false, intentionally misleading and riddled with inaccuracies," a Trump Hotels spokesperson said in a statement provided to CBS News. "The rates charged by the hotel were completely in line with what anyone else would have been charged for an unprecedented event of this enormous magnitude."
Trump inauguration organization committee sued for alleged corruption

