22 de enero de 2020
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS:
Buscar
980x112
980x112
MENU
Hispanic World
Volver a "Hispanic World"

Boeing doesn't expect 737 MAX to fly again until mid-2020

New York, Jan 21 (efe-epa).- Boeing announced Tuesday that it does not expect regulatory authorities to approve the return to service of its 737 MAX jets before mid-2020, a new delay that caused the firm's shares to plunge on the New York Stock Exchange.

22 de enero de 2020
00:12
Boeing announced on Jan. 21, 2020, that it does not expect regulatory authorities to approve the return to service of its 737 MAX jets before mid-2020, a new delay that caused the firm's shares to plunge more than 3 percent on the New York Stock Exchange. EFE-EPA/Andy Rain/File

Boeing announced on Jan. 21, 2020, that it does not expect regulatory authorities to approve the return to service of its 737 MAX jets before mid-2020, a new delay that caused the firm's shares to plunge more than 3 percent on the New York Stock Exchange. EFE-EPA/Andy Rain/File

New York, Jan 21 (efe-epa).- Boeing announced Tuesday that it does not expect regulatory authorities to approve the return to service of its 737 MAX jets before mid-2020, a new delay that caused the firm's shares to plunge on the New York Stock Exchange.

In a statement, the company said that that is the expectation that is being imparted right now to airlines and suppliers, confirming a report published earlier today by the CNBC financial cable channel.

In its remarks, the aerospace giant emphasized that it will be the regulators - including the Federal Aviation Administration - who will determine when the 737 MAX jets, which are grounded because of two deadly crashes in 2018 and 2019, will be allowed to fly again.

Boeing's expectation is that the plane will be able to resume operations in the middle of this year taking into account the pace of the process to certify the jet on the part of authorities, although it warned that questions complicating the procedure could still arise.

Boeing shares on the NYSE quickly dropped 5 percent after the CNBC reporting broke and before trading in the stock was temporarily halted to await the official announcement.

By the end of trading on the Big Board, the stock - a member of the 30-stock Dow Jones Industrial Average - had recovered somewhat in price, closing at $313.37 per share, a loss on the day of 3.33 percent. In after-market trading, the firm's shares continued to move downward to below $312.

Boeing's announcement also dragged down shares of other airlines, such as Southwest, American Airlines and United.

The Dow, as a whole, was down a little more than 152 points (0.52 percent) on the day, closing at 29,196.04.

US airlines that have the 737 MAX in their fleets have already been announcing piecemeal that they are not going to be relying on the jet for their flight scheduling at least until early June.

The firm said in its statement that "This updated estimate (on returning the plane to service) is informed by our experience to date with the certification process," adding that "It is subject to our ongoing attempts to address known schedule risks and further developments that may arise in connection with the certification process. It also accounts for the rigorous scrutiny that regulatory authorities are rightly applying at every step of their review of the 737 MAX's flight control system and the Joint Operations Evaluation Board process, which determines pilot training requirements."

Boeing officially suspended production of the model earlier this month after almost a year-long hiatus due to safety problems, which were identified after the two crashes, one in Indonesia and the other in Ethiopia, which killed a total of 346 people.
Histórico de noticias
Boeing doesn't expect 737 MAX to fly again until mid-2020

New York, Jan 21 (efe-epa).- Boeing announced Tuesday that it does not expect regulatory authorities to approve the return to service of its 737 MAX jets...

22 de enero de 2020
First US case of Wuhan virus diagnosed

New York, Jan 21 (efe-epa).- A patient in Washington state has been diagnosed with the Wuhan virus, or coronavirus, in the first confirmed case of this type...

21 de enero de 2020
Weinstein case moves to opening arguments with witnesses in focus

New York, Jan 21 (efe-epa).- The the 12-person jury and three alternatives now selected, the sexual abuse trial of Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein will...

21 de enero de 2020
Millions of Mexicans take part in macro-earthquake simulation

Mexico City, Jan 20 (efe-epa).- Millions of people participated on Monday in a nationwide earthquake macro-drill as memories persist of the last big tremor...

21 de enero de 2020
Trump's defense team asks Senate to speedily reject impeachment case

By Susana Samhan

20 de enero de 2020
Thousands protest gun controls in Richmond, Virginia

Washington, Jan 20 (efe-epa).- Thousands of people, most of them men, demonstrated on Monday outside the Virginia state capitol building in Richmond against...

20 de enero de 2020
Young people committing suicide in Nicaragua due to social crisis

By Wilder Perez R.

20 de enero de 2020
Animals at Medellin zoo get ice cream to help them deal with the heat

Medellin, Colombia, Jan 19 (efe-epa).- Ice cream, copious amounts of water and refreshing baths are all part of the "Wild Coolness" initiative being...

20 de enero de 2020
Migrant caravan delays entry into Mexico, expected to double in size

By Pedro Pablo Cortes

19 de enero de 2020
Former UN chief Javier Perez de Cuellar celebrates 100th birthday in Lima

Lima, Jan 19 (efe-epa).- Peru's Javier Perez de Cuellar, the first Ibero-American to serve as secretary-general of the United Nations, is celebrating his...

19 de enero de 2020
#SuperCoralPlay social network campaign seeks to save coral reefs

By Alberto Domingo Carreiro

17 de enero de 2020
Pinochet victims join Chilean protesters 3 mo. into crisis

Santiago, Jan 16 (efe-epa).- Groups of relatives of the victims of the 1973-1990 Augusto Pinochet dictatorship, along with associations of those injured and...

16 de enero de 2020
Koala toys invade NY in fundraising campaign for fire-ravaged Australia

New York, Jan 16 (efe-epa).- Plush koala toys perched on lampposts, traffic signals, trees and scaffolding at different spots around New York City these...

16 de enero de 2020
Model Gigi Hadid ruled out as Weinstein juror

New York, Jan 16 (efe-epa).- The selection of the jury that will decide in a New York court whether Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein is guilty of sexual...

16 de enero de 2020
Mural art exhibit to highlight the untold bridge between Mexico and the US

By Jorge Fuentelsaz

15 de enero de 2020
Guaido: Paramilitary takeover of parliament reveals Maduro's dictatorship

Caracas, Jan 15 (efe-epa).- Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido called the actions under way on Wednesday outside the National Assembly (AN) building a...

15 de enero de 2020
Artificial intelligence posing new challenges for cybersecurity in 2020

By Marc Arcas

15 de enero de 2020
House Democrats deliver Trump impeachment articles to Senate

Washington, Jan 15 (EFE).- Articles of impeachment against Donald Trump were transmitted to the US Senate on Wednesday nearly a month after the...

15 de enero de 2020
HRW denounces China's massive attack on human rights at home and abroad

By Mario Villar

15 de enero de 2020
Deforestation in Brazil's Amazon in 2019 was 85 percent greater than in 2018

Rio de Janeiro, Jan 14 (efe-epa).- Deforestation in Brazil's Amazon region last year was 85 percent greater than that reported in 2018, according to...

14 de enero de 2020
Boeing ends 2019 with more cancellations than commercial plane orders

New York, Jan 14 (efe-epa).- Aerospace giant Boeing said Tuesday it delivered a total of 380 commercial airplanes in 2019, or less than half the number it...

14 de enero de 2020
US gov't, Apple at odds again over terrorist's iPhone

San Francisco, Jan 14 (efe-epa).- The US government and Apple on Tuesday publicly put on display their ongoing dispute over the alleged refusal of the tech...

14 de enero de 2020
Soldiers, scientists and Efe reporters head off on Antarctica mission

Montevideo, Jan 14 (efe-epa).- A group of 30 people, including military personnel, scientists and two Agencia Efe reporters, headed off Tuesday on a mission...

14 de enero de 2020
House to vote Wednesday on sending impeachment articles to Senate

Washington, Jan 14 (efe-epa).- The US House of Representatives will vote on Wednesday to select the lawmakers who will act as the "managers" of President...

14 de enero de 2020
ALIANZA METROPOLITAN NEWS Copyright © 2004-2019