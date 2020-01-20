20 de enero de 2020
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS:
Buscar
980x112
980x112
MENU
Hispanic World
Volver a "Hispanic World"

Animals at Medellin zoo get ice cream to help them deal with the heat

Medellin, Colombia, Jan 19 (efe-epa).- Ice cream, copious amounts of water and refreshing baths are all part of the "Wild Coolness" initiative being undertaken by the staff at the Santa Fee Zoo in Medellin, Colombia, on Sunday in an effort to help the zoo's animals cope with the current heat wave.

20 de enero de 2020
01:01
  • Two hippos are cooled with water at the Santa Fe Zoo in Medellin, Colombia, 19 January 2020. The zoo gave some species cold water baths and fruit lollipops to help protect them from the heat wave in the city. EFE-EPA/ Luis Eduardo Noriega A.

    Two hippos are cooled with water at the Santa Fe Zoo in Medellin, Colombia, 19 January 2020. The zoo gave some species cold water baths and fruit lollipops to help protect them from the heat wave in the city. EFE-EPA/ Luis Eduardo Noriega A.

  • A spectacled bear eats a fruit lollipop at the Santa Fe Zoo in Medellin, Colombia, 19 January 2020. The zoo gave some species cold water baths and fruit lollipops to help protect them from the heat wave in the city. EFE-EPA/ Luis Eduardo Noriega A.

    A spectacled bear eats a fruit lollipop at the Santa Fe Zoo in Medellin, Colombia, 19 January 2020. The zoo gave some species cold water baths and fruit lollipops to help protect them from the heat wave in the city. EFE-EPA/ Luis Eduardo Noriega A.

  • A squirrel monkey eats a fruit lollipop at the Santa Fe Zoo in Medellin, Colombia, 19 January 2020. The zoo gave some species cold water baths and fruit lollipops to help protect them from the heat wave in the city. EFE-EPA/ Luis Eduardo Noriega A.

    A squirrel monkey eats a fruit lollipop at the Santa Fe Zoo in Medellin, Colombia, 19 January 2020. The zoo gave some species cold water baths and fruit lollipops to help protect them from the heat wave in the city. EFE-EPA/ Luis Eduardo Noriega A.

  • A squirrel monkey eats a fruit lollipop at the Santa Fe Zoo in Medellin, Colombia, 19 January 2020. The zoo gave some species cold water baths and fruit lollipops to help protect them from the heat wave in the city. EFE-EPA/ Luis Eduardo Noriega A.

    A squirrel monkey eats a fruit lollipop at the Santa Fe Zoo in Medellin, Colombia, 19 January 2020. The zoo gave some species cold water baths and fruit lollipops to help protect them from the heat wave in the city. EFE-EPA/ Luis Eduardo Noriega A.

Medellin, Colombia, Jan 19 (efe-epa).- Ice cream, copious amounts of water and refreshing baths are all part of the "Wild Coolness" initiative being undertaken by the staff at the Santa Fee Zoo in Medellin, Colombia, on Sunday in an effort to help the zoo's animals cope with the current heat wave.

On the weekend, besides receiving their allotments of regular food, the menu has been enhanced with pallets of fruit, meat and entrails (in the case of the carnivores) to reduce the impact of the high temperatures.

Veterinarian and zoo staffer Julio Oyola Ceballos, the head of the Santa Fe Zoo Biodiversity Department, told EFE that the aim of the program is to "lower the heat levels that can (affect) all species."

The long-tailed monkeys were the first to be refreshed with ice cream containing chunks of fruit strategically placed in their cages or habitats and which they enjoyed under the delighted gaze of zoo visitors.

For the spectacled bears, besides receiving abundant popsicles and other cooling refreshments, they were "stimulated" by zookeepers with colorful balls so that they entered the pools in their habitats more frequently, thus giving the general public a view of them in the bath.

Meanwhile, the bison received frozen mangos and the spider monkeys played in a pool with flowers and leaves. The hippopotami stuffed themselves with huge amounts of frozen watermelon and enjoyed cold water baths - all in the name of cooling down the exotic animals at the zoo.

Oyola said that the high temperatures "reduce the metabolism levels in the largest animals," and so they will be "cooped up and less active," and the hot weather can also "create stress" in smaller species.

The veterinarian emphasized that the zoo animals can escape from the sun's direct rays and also get frequent access to fresh water.

The Wild Coolness program also includes chats for the public about climate change and caring for biodiversity and Oyola said that the animals that most enjoy all the program's activities are the bears, lions and hippopotami, but really "it's the primates who are the ones who love the popsicles."

Colombia has been experiencing high temperatures since the first of the year and, according to the Hydrology, Meteorology and Environmental Studies Institute (Ideam), the dry season will last until mid-March, thus increasing the threat of forest fires in the areas along the Caribbean coast, Orinoquia and in some portions of the Andean region.
Histórico de noticias
Animals at Medellin zoo get ice cream to help them deal with the heat

Medellin, Colombia, Jan 19 (efe-epa).- Ice cream, copious amounts of water and refreshing baths are all part of the "Wild Coolness" initiative being...

20 de enero de 2020
Migrant caravan delays entry into Mexico, expected to double in size

By Pedro Pablo Cortes

19 de enero de 2020
Former UN chief Javier Perez de Cuellar celebrates 100th birthday in Lima

Lima, Jan 19 (efe-epa).- Peru's Javier Perez de Cuellar, the first Ibero-American to serve as secretary-general of the United Nations, is celebrating his...

19 de enero de 2020
#SuperCoralPlay social network campaign seeks to save coral reefs

By Alberto Domingo Carreiro

17 de enero de 2020
Pinochet victims join Chilean protesters 3 mo. into crisis

Santiago, Jan 16 (efe-epa).- Groups of relatives of the victims of the 1973-1990 Augusto Pinochet dictatorship, along with associations of those injured and...

16 de enero de 2020
Koala toys invade NY in fundraising campaign for fire-ravaged Australia

New York, Jan 16 (efe-epa).- Plush koala toys perched on lampposts, traffic signals, trees and scaffolding at different spots around New York City these...

16 de enero de 2020
Model Gigi Hadid ruled out as Weinstein juror

New York, Jan 16 (efe-epa).- The selection of the jury that will decide in a New York court whether Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein is guilty of sexual...

16 de enero de 2020
Mural art exhibit to highlight the untold bridge between Mexico and the US

By Jorge Fuentelsaz

15 de enero de 2020
Guaido: Paramilitary takeover of parliament reveals Maduro's dictatorship

Caracas, Jan 15 (efe-epa).- Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido called the actions under way on Wednesday outside the National Assembly (AN) building a...

15 de enero de 2020
Artificial intelligence posing new challenges for cybersecurity in 2020

By Marc Arcas

15 de enero de 2020
House Democrats deliver Trump impeachment articles to Senate

Washington, Jan 15 (EFE).- Articles of impeachment against Donald Trump were transmitted to the US Senate on Wednesday nearly a month after the...

15 de enero de 2020
HRW denounces China's massive attack on human rights at home and abroad

By Mario Villar

15 de enero de 2020
Deforestation in Brazil's Amazon in 2019 was 85 percent greater than in 2018

Rio de Janeiro, Jan 14 (efe-epa).- Deforestation in Brazil's Amazon region last year was 85 percent greater than that reported in 2018, according to...

14 de enero de 2020
Boeing ends 2019 with more cancellations than commercial plane orders

New York, Jan 14 (efe-epa).- Aerospace giant Boeing said Tuesday it delivered a total of 380 commercial airplanes in 2019, or less than half the number it...

14 de enero de 2020
US gov't, Apple at odds again over terrorist's iPhone

San Francisco, Jan 14 (efe-epa).- The US government and Apple on Tuesday publicly put on display their ongoing dispute over the alleged refusal of the tech...

14 de enero de 2020
Soldiers, scientists and Efe reporters head off on Antarctica mission

Montevideo, Jan 14 (efe-epa).- A group of 30 people, including military personnel, scientists and two Agencia Efe reporters, headed off Tuesday on a mission...

14 de enero de 2020
House to vote Wednesday on sending impeachment articles to Senate

Washington, Jan 14 (efe-epa).- The US House of Representatives will vote on Wednesday to select the lawmakers who will act as the "managers" of President...

14 de enero de 2020
US ends designation of China as currency manipulator

Washington, Jan 13 (efe-epa).- The US Treasury on Monday dropped its designation of China as a "currency manipulator," a gesture to Beijing just two days...

14 de enero de 2020
Argentine gov't launches program to combat hunger

Buenos Aires, Jan 13 (efe-epa).- President Alberto Fernandez's administration rolled out a new program on Monday to fight hunger in Argentina.

13 de enero de 2020
Food, supplies, fuel being sent to Antarctica on Uruguayan ship

Montevideo, Jan 13 (efe-epa).- Loaded with 35 tons of cargo including food, spare parts and some 160,000 liters (42,270 gallons) of fuel to resupply the...

13 de enero de 2020
Rio kicks off its 50-day Carnival celebration

By Janaona Quinet

12 de enero de 2020
Trump calls for Senate trial to be halted, says Supreme Court can stop it

Washington, Jan 12 (efe-epa).- President Donald Trump said Sunday that his impeachment trial in the US Senate should not be allowed to go forward and that...

12 de enero de 2020
Haiti remembers victims on 10th anniversary of killer earthquake

Port-au-Prince, Jan 12 (efe-epa).- President Jovenel Moise and high-level government officials participated Sunday in ceremonies to remember the victims of...

12 de enero de 2020
Young Mexican woman joins NASA, fulfilling her longstanding dream

By Mariana Gonzalez

12 de enero de 2020
ALIANZA METROPOLITAN NEWS Copyright © 2004-2019