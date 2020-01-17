17 de enero de 2020
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS:
Buscar
980x112
980x112
MENU
Hispanic World
Volver a "Hispanic World"

#SuperCoralPlay social network campaign seeks to save coral reefs

By Alberto Domingo Carreiro

17 de enero de 2020
00:12
  • From left to right, the president for the US of MSC Cruises, Rick Sasso; the president of the MSC Foundation Advisory Council, Matthew McKinnon; the CEO of the Miami Super Bowl Host Committee, Ray Martinez; University of Miami marine biology Prof. Chris Langdon; and Nova Southeastern University professor and dean Richard Dodge during the presentation of the #SuperCoralPlay social network campaign on Jan. 16, 2020, at the Rosenstiel School of Marine and Atmospheric Science in Miami, Florida. EFE-EPA/Alberto Domingo

    From left to right, the president for the US of MSC Cruises, Rick Sasso; the president of the MSC Foundation Advisory Council, Matthew McKinnon; the CEO of the Miami Super Bowl Host Committee, Ray Martinez; University of Miami marine biology Prof. Chris Langdon; and Nova Southeastern University professor and dean Richard Dodge during the presentation of the #SuperCoralPlay social network campaign on Jan. 16, 2020, at the Rosenstiel School of Marine and Atmospheric Science in Miami, Florida. EFE-EPA/Alberto Domingo

  • Photo provided by the MSC foundation on Jan. 16, 2020, showing an example of a

    Photo provided by the MSC foundation on Jan. 16, 2020, showing an example of a "Super Coral" found on ocean reefs off the Florida coast. EFE-EPA/ John Nussbaum /MSC Foundation /Editorial Use Only/No Sales

  • Photo provided by the MSC foundation on Jan. 16, 2020, showing an example of a

    Photo provided by the MSC foundation on Jan. 16, 2020, showing an example of a "Super Coral" found on ocean reefs off the Florida coast. EFE-EPA/ John Nussbaum /MSC Foundation /Editorial Use Only/No Sales

By Alberto Domingo Carreiro

Miami, Jan 16 (efe-epa).- The increase in carbon dioxide emissions and ever-hotter summers have destroyed 90 percent of the coral reefs off the Florida coast, a trend that the #SuperCoralPlay campaign launched on Thursday is seeking to halt along with encouraging people to reduce their carbon footprint via a social network challenge.

The initiative, pushed by the University of Miami, the MSC Foundation and the Miami Super Bowl Host Committee (MSBHC), is aimed at raising public awareness to protect one of the world's most diverse ecosystems, where more than 25 percent of all marine species live: coral reefs.

"The bleaching is caused by our summers getting too warm and that's caused by the buildup of CO2 in our atmosphere, so ultimately the only fix to this is reducing CO2 emissions," Chris Langdon, a professor of marine biology at the University of Miami, told EFE.

This new challenge, which organizers hope goes viral, is designed to get people to contribute money and/or share on the social networks an environmentally friendly personal act dubbed a "Super Coral Play," such as biking to work or avoiding the use of plastics. When individuals or businesses have chosen their "play," they are urged to express it on social media and challenge two other people to do something similar.

NFL stars such as the Arizona Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald the Cleveland Browns' Jarvis Landry and retired Washington Redskins quarterback Mark Sanchez have already joined the campaign, along with 51 other current and retired NFL players and influencers.

The initiative is getting started just a few weeks before Super Bowl LIV on Feb. 2, which will be the most-watched and most important sports event of the year, and it has allowed those elite athletes to experience first-hand what is happening in the oceans.

Players can travel to the Bahamas, 65 miles from Miami, where the Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve is located, an island that MSC Cruises transformed into a nature preserve and which for decades was a dump and an industrial sand extraction zone.

People who want to get involved with the #SuperCoralPlay campaign can purchase a special edition Super Coral Play bracelet "made of abandoned fishing nets known as ghost nets, to support the important research on Ocean Cay, to help find practical solutions for the survival of coral for future generations," according to a campaign press release.

The MSC Foundation says that "for every campaign bracelet purchased, a Super Coral would be propagated at the Ocean Cay marine reserve off the coast of Miami."

In addition, the campaign says that "a team of scientists and environmental experts, are identifying hardy species of coral, colloquially termed 'Super Coral'3, that have survived recent extreme ocean heat events and other impacts in the waters near the island," and this opens the door to restoring the coral reefs, as well as ensuring that this marine animal can reproduce and survive.

Restoration, Langdon told EFE, is "being done all around the world already and it's a proven technique where corals are grown in in-shore nurseries until they're big enough to be off-planted onto the offshore reefs."

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), 84 percent of the coral reefs in the US are located off the Florida coast and just in South Florida these ecosystems have an economic impact of more than $6 billion.

In addition, they provide more than 71,000 jobs.

However, according to NOAA, for years the reefs have been dying at an alarming rate, with Florida having lost approximately 90 percent of its coral reefs in the past 40 years.

"People that care about coral reefs are realizing that we need to take aggressive steps now," Langdon said.
Histórico de noticias
#SuperCoralPlay social network campaign seeks to save coral reefs

By Alberto Domingo Carreiro

17 de enero de 2020
Pinochet victims join Chilean protesters 3 mo. into crisis

Santiago, Jan 16 (efe-epa).- Groups of relatives of the victims of the 1973-1990 Augusto Pinochet dictatorship, along with associations of those injured and...

16 de enero de 2020
Koala toys invade NY in fundraising campaign for fire-ravaged Australia

New York, Jan 16 (efe-epa).- Plush koala toys perched on lampposts, traffic signals, trees and scaffolding at different spots around New York City these...

16 de enero de 2020
Model Gigi Hadid ruled out as Weinstein juror

New York, Jan 16 (efe-epa).- The selection of the jury that will decide in a New York court whether Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein is guilty of sexual...

16 de enero de 2020
Mural art exhibit to highlight the untold bridge between Mexico and the US

By Jorge Fuentelsaz

15 de enero de 2020
Guaido: Paramilitary takeover of parliament reveals Maduro's dictatorship

Caracas, Jan 15 (efe-epa).- Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido called the actions under way on Wednesday outside the National Assembly (AN) building a...

15 de enero de 2020
Artificial intelligence posing new challenges for cybersecurity in 2020

By Marc Arcas

15 de enero de 2020
House Democrats deliver Trump impeachment articles to Senate

Washington, Jan 15 (EFE).- Articles of impeachment against Donald Trump were transmitted to the US Senate on Wednesday nearly a month after the...

15 de enero de 2020
HRW denounces China's massive attack on human rights at home and abroad

By Mario Villar

15 de enero de 2020
Deforestation in Brazil's Amazon in 2019 was 85 percent greater than in 2018

Rio de Janeiro, Jan 14 (efe-epa).- Deforestation in Brazil's Amazon region last year was 85 percent greater than that reported in 2018, according to...

14 de enero de 2020
Boeing ends 2019 with more cancellations than commercial plane orders

New York, Jan 14 (efe-epa).- Aerospace giant Boeing said Tuesday it delivered a total of 380 commercial airplanes in 2019, or less than half the number it...

14 de enero de 2020
US gov't, Apple at odds again over terrorist's iPhone

San Francisco, Jan 14 (efe-epa).- The US government and Apple on Tuesday publicly put on display their ongoing dispute over the alleged refusal of the tech...

14 de enero de 2020
Soldiers, scientists and Efe reporters head off on Antarctica mission

Montevideo, Jan 14 (efe-epa).- A group of 30 people, including military personnel, scientists and two Agencia Efe reporters, headed off Tuesday on a mission...

14 de enero de 2020
House to vote Wednesday on sending impeachment articles to Senate

Washington, Jan 14 (efe-epa).- The US House of Representatives will vote on Wednesday to select the lawmakers who will act as the "managers" of President...

14 de enero de 2020
US ends designation of China as currency manipulator

Washington, Jan 13 (efe-epa).- The US Treasury on Monday dropped its designation of China as a "currency manipulator," a gesture to Beijing just two days...

14 de enero de 2020
Argentine gov't launches program to combat hunger

Buenos Aires, Jan 13 (efe-epa).- President Alberto Fernandez's administration rolled out a new program on Monday to fight hunger in Argentina.

13 de enero de 2020
Food, supplies, fuel being sent to Antarctica on Uruguayan ship

Montevideo, Jan 13 (efe-epa).- Loaded with 35 tons of cargo including food, spare parts and some 160,000 liters (42,270 gallons) of fuel to resupply the...

13 de enero de 2020
Rio kicks off its 50-day Carnival celebration

By Janaona Quinet

12 de enero de 2020
Trump calls for Senate trial to be halted, says Supreme Court can stop it

Washington, Jan 12 (efe-epa).- President Donald Trump said Sunday that his impeachment trial in the US Senate should not be allowed to go forward and that...

12 de enero de 2020
Haiti remembers victims on 10th anniversary of killer earthquake

Port-au-Prince, Jan 12 (efe-epa).- President Jovenel Moise and high-level government officials participated Sunday in ceremonies to remember the victims of...

12 de enero de 2020
Young Mexican woman joins NASA, fulfilling her longstanding dream

By Mariana Gonzalez

12 de enero de 2020
Bolivia's Morales marks 2 months in exile

By Rodrigo Garcia

12 de enero de 2020
Haiti still bears scars on 10th anniversary of powerful earthquake

By Milo Milfort

10 de enero de 2020
Uber plans to stop operating in Colombia at end of month

Bogota, Jan 10 (efe-epa).- US-based ride-hailing company Uber Technologies Inc. said Friday it would stop operating in Colombia on Feb. 1 due to the ban...

10 de enero de 2020
ALIANZA METROPOLITAN NEWS Copyright © 2004-2019