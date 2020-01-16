16 de enero de 2020
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS:
Buscar
980x112
980x112
MENU
Hispanic World
Volver a "Hispanic World"

Koala toys invade NY in fundraising campaign for fire-ravaged Australia

New York, Jan 16 (efe-epa).- Plush koala toys perched on lampposts, traffic signals, trees and scaffolding at different spots around New York City these days are calling attention to the raging wildfires in Australia and the need for contributions to help the many animals affected by the blazes.

16 de enero de 2020
21:09
  • A stuffed koala toy attached to a part of the Brooklyn Bridge in New York on 16 January 2020. The plush toys have been placed around New York City by an organization called Koalas of NYC that is trying to raise money for WIRES, the Wildlife Information Rescue and Education Service, the largest wildlife rescue and charity in Australia that is helping animals effected by that country's massive brushfires. EFE/EPA/JUSTIN LANE

    A stuffed koala toy attached to a part of the Brooklyn Bridge in New York on 16 January 2020. The plush toys have been placed around New York City by an organization called Koalas of NYC that is trying to raise money for WIRES, the Wildlife Information Rescue and Education Service, the largest wildlife rescue and charity in Australia that is helping animals effected by that country's massive brushfires. EFE/EPA/JUSTIN LANE

  • A stuffed koala toy attached to a part of the Brooklyn Bridge in New York on 16 January 2020. The plush toys have been placed around New York City by an organization called Koalas of NYC that is trying to raise money for WIRES, the Wildlife Information Rescue and Education Service, the largest wildlife rescue and charity in Australia that is helping animals effected by that country's massive brushfires. EFE/EPA/JUSTIN LANE

    A stuffed koala toy attached to a part of the Brooklyn Bridge in New York on 16 January 2020. The plush toys have been placed around New York City by an organization called Koalas of NYC that is trying to raise money for WIRES, the Wildlife Information Rescue and Education Service, the largest wildlife rescue and charity in Australia that is helping animals effected by that country's massive brushfires. EFE/EPA/JUSTIN LANE

New York, Jan 16 (efe-epa).- Plush koala toys perched on lampposts, traffic signals, trees and scaffolding at different spots around New York City these days are calling attention to the raging wildfires in Australia and the need for contributions to help the many animals affected by the blazes.

The organization behind the stuffed koala invasion is "Koalas of NYC," whose aim, according to its Web page, is to raise awareness and collect money in New York to "help save" Australia and its wildlife amid the widespread brushfires wreaking havoc in that nation.

Koalas of NYC is run by the New York office of the Cummins&Partners agency of Melbourne, Australia, and more than half its New York office personnel are Australian.

The agency launched its koala campaign on Jan. 10 by placing stuffed koala toys and photos of the cute little marsupials - which are native to Australia - all over the city along with a "QR" code so that people will be able to easily get to its online donation page.

The organization is raising money for Wildlife Information Rescue and Education Service (WIRES), which is the largest wildlife rescue and rehabilitation charity in Australia.

The Brooklyn Bridge, Broadway, the entrance to the Museum of Modern Art, the ice-skating rink at Rockefeller Center, Lower Manhattan, Wall Street, the New York subway system, along with fast food restaurants and even some fire stations now all have koala toys in evidence.

Signs posted with the gray koala toys say that a billion animals may have died in the fires, including thousands of koalas and countless numbers of other species of all types, marsupials and other mammals, birds, reptiles and more.

Originally, Koalas of NYC aimed to collect $10,000 but it has raised $12,633 so far and has set the next goal for its fundraising campaign at $15,000.

Numerous artists and athletes have made donations to help Australia cope with the fires, including Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton, Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios, singer Elton John and actors Chris Hemsworth and Nicole Kidman.

Since September 2019, the fires have killed at least 28 people and destroyed more than 80,000 square kilometers (30,750 sq. mi.) of forest, brush and cropland.

According to estimates by environmental protection groups, the fires have killed more than 8,000 koalas, a species already classified as at risk and threatened by the local drought, disease and lumbering activities.

According to the Australian Koala Foundation, just 80,000 koalas live in the Australian bush and the fear is that they might disappear altogether if fires such as those of recent months continue and the country's remaining forests of eucalyptus trees - on which the little bear-like creatures feed - are not protected.
Histórico de noticias
Koala toys invade NY in fundraising campaign for fire-ravaged Australia

New York, Jan 16 (efe-epa).- Plush koala toys perched on lampposts, traffic signals, trees and scaffolding at different spots around New York City these...

16 de enero de 2020
Model Gigi Hadid ruled out as Weinstein juror

New York, Jan 16 (efe-epa).- The selection of the jury that will decide in a New York court whether Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein is guilty of sexual...

16 de enero de 2020
Mural art exhibit to highlight the untold bridge between Mexico and the US

By Jorge Fuentelsaz

15 de enero de 2020
Guaido: Paramilitary takeover of parliament reveals Maduro's dictatorship

Caracas, Jan 15 (efe-epa).- Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido called the actions under way on Wednesday outside the National Assembly (AN) building a...

15 de enero de 2020
House Democrats deliver Trump impeachment articles to Senate

Washington, Jan 15 (EFE).- Articles of impeachment against Donald Trump were transmitted to the US Senate on Wednesday nearly a month after the...

15 de enero de 2020
Artificial intelligence posing new challenges for cybersecurity in 2020

By Marc Arcas

15 de enero de 2020
HRW denounces China's massive attack on human rights at home and abroad

By Mario Villar

15 de enero de 2020
Deforestation in Brazil's Amazon in 2019 was 85 percent greater than in 2018

Rio de Janeiro, Jan 14 (efe-epa).- Deforestation in Brazil's Amazon region last year was 85 percent greater than that reported in 2018, according to...

14 de enero de 2020
Boeing ends 2019 with more cancellations than commercial plane orders

New York, Jan 14 (efe-epa).- Aerospace giant Boeing said Tuesday it delivered a total of 380 commercial airplanes in 2019, or less than half the number it...

14 de enero de 2020
US gov't, Apple at odds again over terrorist's iPhone

San Francisco, Jan 14 (efe-epa).- The US government and Apple on Tuesday publicly put on display their ongoing dispute over the alleged refusal of the tech...

14 de enero de 2020
Soldiers, scientists and Efe reporters head off on Antarctica mission

Montevideo, Jan 14 (efe-epa).- A group of 30 people, including military personnel, scientists and two Agencia Efe reporters, headed off Tuesday on a mission...

14 de enero de 2020
House to vote Wednesday on sending impeachment articles to Senate

Washington, Jan 14 (efe-epa).- The US House of Representatives will vote on Wednesday to select the lawmakers who will act as the "managers" of President...

14 de enero de 2020
US ends designation of China as currency manipulator

Washington, Jan 13 (efe-epa).- The US Treasury on Monday dropped its designation of China as a "currency manipulator," a gesture to Beijing just two days...

14 de enero de 2020
Argentine gov't launches program to combat hunger

Buenos Aires, Jan 13 (efe-epa).- President Alberto Fernandez's administration rolled out a new program on Monday to fight hunger in Argentina.

13 de enero de 2020
Food, supplies, fuel being sent to Antarctica on Uruguayan ship

Montevideo, Jan 13 (efe-epa).- Loaded with 35 tons of cargo including food, spare parts and some 160,000 liters (42,270 gallons) of fuel to resupply the...

13 de enero de 2020
Rio kicks off its 50-day Carnival celebration

By Janaona Quinet

12 de enero de 2020
Trump calls for Senate trial to be halted, says Supreme Court can stop it

Washington, Jan 12 (efe-epa).- President Donald Trump said Sunday that his impeachment trial in the US Senate should not be allowed to go forward and that...

12 de enero de 2020
Haiti remembers victims on 10th anniversary of killer earthquake

Port-au-Prince, Jan 12 (efe-epa).- President Jovenel Moise and high-level government officials participated Sunday in ceremonies to remember the victims of...

12 de enero de 2020
Young Mexican woman joins NASA, fulfilling her longstanding dream

By Mariana Gonzalez

12 de enero de 2020
Bolivia's Morales marks 2 months in exile

By Rodrigo Garcia

12 de enero de 2020
Haiti still bears scars on 10th anniversary of powerful earthquake

By Milo Milfort

10 de enero de 2020
Uber plans to stop operating in Colombia at end of month

Bogota, Jan 10 (efe-epa).- US-based ride-hailing company Uber Technologies Inc. said Friday it would stop operating in Colombia on Feb. 1 due to the ban...

10 de enero de 2020
House of Representatives passes non-binding war powers resolution

Washington, Jan 9 (efe-epa).- The US House of Representatives on Thursday approved a non-binding resolution to remind President Donald Trump of the key role...

10 de enero de 2020
Surveillance video of Epstein's cell exterior during 1st suicide try erased

New York, Jan 9 (efe-epa).- The surveillance video of the exterior of the cell in which Jeffrey Epstein was being held during his first reported suicide...

09 de enero de 2020
ALIANZA METROPOLITAN NEWS Copyright © 2004-2019