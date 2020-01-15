15 de enero de 2020
House votes to send impeachment articles to Senate, Pelosi names managers

15 de enero de 2020
18:06
  • House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler (C) speaks beside Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (L) and House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (R) at a press conference during which Pelosi announced the House impeachment managers, on Capitol Hill in Washington 15 January 2020. EFE/EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

  • House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (C) speaks beside House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler (L) and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (R) at a press conference during which Pelosi announced the House impeachment managers, on Capitol Hill in Washington on 15 January 2020. EFE/EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

  • Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (C) speaks beside House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler (L) and House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (R) at a press conference during which she announced the House impeachment managers, on Capitol Hill in Washington on 15 January 2020. EFE/EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

In a 224-190 vote, the House handily passed the resolution, thus opening the way for the Senate trial, which by all accounts will commence next week.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced Wednesday morning that she had named Democratic congresspeople Adam Schiff, Jerry Nadler, Hakeem Jeffries, Zoe Lofgren, Val Demings, Jason Crow and Silvia Garcia to be the "impeachment managers" during Trump's Senate trial.

Pelosi made the announcement flanked by the seven legislators at a press conference in the Capitol just hours before the House voted on the resolution to send the two impeachment articles to the Senate and on the designation of the seven men and women who will act as the trial managers.

Now that the vote has been taken, it is expected that on Wednesday afternoon the managers will formally deliver those impeachment articles - for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress - to the upper chamber, where the trial could commence next Tuesday, as Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has already said.

"The emphasis is on litigators," Pelosi told reporters. "The emphasis is on comfort level in the courtroom," which will be the Senate chamber with all 100 senators - who will act as the jury - in attendance.

"I don't think we could be better served than by the patriotism and dedication of the managers that I'm naming this morning," Pelosi added.

The House of Representatives, controlled by Democrats since lawmakers elected in the November 2018 mid-term election took office, on Dec. 18 approved the two charges against Trump, thus giving the green light to his trial in the Senate, where Republicans hold a 53-47 majority.

Since then, Pelosi has been holding back on sending the articles to the Senate because she wanted Republicans there to guarantee that they would allow new witnesses to be called in the trial, including some of the president's key advisers such as former National Security Adviser John Bolton and current Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney.

That, however, is something that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has consistently refused to countenance, contending that no witnesses are necessary and he intends to get any trial over with quickly and acquit the president.

Nevertheless, at the press conference Pelosi defended her tactic of not forwarding the impeachment articles immediately after they were approved, saying "Time has revealed many things since then. Time has been our friend."

With or without witnesses, it will be very difficult for Democrats to convict Trump on either of the dual charges, given that a two-thirds majority in the Senate would be required to remove him from office and it is extraordinarily unlikely that enough GOP lawmakers would break ranks to vote to oust him.

Trump is only the third president in history to be impeached after Andrew Johnson in 1868 and Bill Clinton in 1998-99, both of whom were acquitted.

The case against Trump unfolded after a complaint by a whistleblower from the intelligence community regarding a telephone call in July 2019 between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, in which the US leader - in exchange for releasing some $400 million in military aid to Ukraine and setting up a coveted White House meeting for Zelensky - pressured the Ukrainian to investigate Biden for corruption although no evidence seems to exist on that score.

Trump, however, has consistently claimed that he did nothing wrong and virtually all Republican lawmakers have toed the party line that insufficient evidence of wrongdoing to justify impeachment and removal from office was gathered by House Democrats in their impeachment investigation.

Meanwhile, Trump prohibited administration officials who have inside knowledge of the activities and motivations surrounding the phone call with Zelensky from testifying before the House and also denied Democrats access to documents that might shed light on the matter, and this stonewalling resulted in the passage of the impeachment article regarding obstruction of Congress in its oversight responsibility.
