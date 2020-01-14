Soldiers, scientists and Efe reporters head off on Antarctica mission

Montevideo, Jan 14 (efe-epa).- A group of 30 people, including military personnel, scientists and two Agencia Efe reporters, headed off Tuesday on a mission to Antarctica in Phase II of the 2019-2020 Antarctica Mission organized by the Uruguayan Antarctic Institute (IAU).

Relatives and friends gathered at an air base in Canelones province, outside Montevideo, to bid farewell to the expedition.

A Uruguayan air force Hercules carried the group on the five-hour flight to the city of Punta Arenas, the southernmost point in Chilean Patagonia.

In addition to transporting the members of the expedition, the plane is carrying equipment that the Uruguayan team will use at the Artigas Antarctic Scientific Base (BCAA), which is on King George Island, the largest island in the South Shetland Islands, located off the Antarctic Peninsula.

Efe reporters Federico Anfitti and Santiago Carbone are accompanying the expedition and will provide coverage of the different activities planned by the IAU.

The journalists from Spain's international news agency said they were happy and had "high expectations" for the stories they planned to publish.

Under a proposal, titled "De la Antartida al mundo" (From Antarctica to the World), Efe won a competition sponsored by the IAU in 2019 to promote the diffusion of coverage of the activities that will be carried out at the BCAA.

First place was shared with a proposal submitted by the School of Engineering of the University of the Republic, titled "Difusion de las actividades de Uruguay en la Antartida" (Diffusion of Uruguay's Activities in Antarctica), while honorable mention went to "Proyecto Google Street View en la Antartida" (Google Street View Project in Antarctica), which was submitted by the Universidad ORT.

Agencia Efe's "De la Antartida al mundo" proposal will include the production of multimedia feature stories on the scientific research projects being conducted in Antarctica, the environment and the extreme conditions in which a group must work, relying on cooperation and collaboration between countries.

For 34 years, Uruguay has been a consulting member under the Antarctic Treaty System, "co-governing," along with 29 other nations, what retired Rear Adm. Manuel Burgos, the IAU's president, described as "a 14 million sq. kilometer continent." EFE