14 de enero de 2020
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS:
Buscar
980x112
980x112
MENU
Hispanic World
Volver a "Hispanic World"

US ends designation of China as currency manipulator

Washington, Jan 13 (efe-epa).- The US Treasury on Monday dropped its designation of China as a "currency manipulator," a gesture to Beijing just two days before the two countries sign an agreement at the White House to begin resolving their trade war.

14 de enero de 2020
00:12
  • US Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin walks past the press prior to the White House state dinner hosted by President Donald Trump (not shown) to honor the Australian prime minister on Sept. 20, 2019. EFE/EPA/RON SACHS / POOL

    US Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin walks past the press prior to the White House state dinner hosted by President Donald Trump (not shown) to honor the Australian prime minister on Sept. 20, 2019. EFE/EPA/RON SACHS / POOL

  • Photo taken Sept. 25, 2019, showing President Donald Trump (C) - along with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (l) and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin (r) - reacting as he prepares to leave the room after a press conference held on the sidelines of the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York. EFE/EPA/JASON SZENES

    Photo taken Sept. 25, 2019, showing President Donald Trump (C) - along with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (l) and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin (r) - reacting as he prepares to leave the room after a press conference held on the sidelines of the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York. EFE/EPA/JASON SZENES

Washington, Jan 13 (efe-epa).- The US Treasury on Monday dropped its designation of China as a "currency manipulator," a gesture to Beijing just two days before the two countries sign an agreement at the White House to begin resolving their trade war.

"China has made enforceable commitments to refrain from competitive devaluation, while promoting transparency and accountability," said Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin in a statement.

His department on Monday released a new macroeconomic report in which the US removes the Asian giant from the currency manipulator category, where the Donald Trump administration had placed last August as the trade dispute worsened.

When a country implements policies to keep its currency artificially low relative to other nations' currencies, that manipulation results in its goods becoming comparatively cheaper overseas, thus boosting its exports, while other nations' goods become relatively costlier.

Now, China is being moved onto a "monitoring list" where Washington groups those trade partners it deems deserve "special attention" regarding their monetary practices, specifically how they handle the value of their currencies.

In addition to China, nine other nations appear on that monitoring list: Germany, Ireland, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Switzerland and Vietnam.

The US Treasury had included China on its currency manipulator list five months ago in what was widely perceived as an escalation of the bilateral trade war.

That decision came just after the People's Bank of China allowed the Chinese currency, the yuan, to fall precipitously to less than seven yuan to the dollar in what was seen as the breaching of a psychological barrier for investors and something that had not occurred since 2008.

Washington's decision on Monday comes just days before Trump and Chinese Deputy Prime Minister Liu He, who has headed Beijing's negotiating team during the trade talks, are scheduled to sign an agreement to launch a process to resolve the two nations' trade differences.

After almost 18 months of the trade war and an ongoing tit-for-tat hiking of tariffs by the two countries, Trump announced in mid-December that the US and China had finalized the "first phase" of a broad trade pact.

The accord includes the current US 25 percent tariffs on Chinese imports totaling some $250 billion along with reduced tariffs of 7.5 percent for imports valued at approximately $120 billion.

The US-China negotiations have gone through a number of contortions including contradictory reports and veiled criticisms since the announcement of an agreement in principle last October.

The trade tensions between the world's two top economies, which began last year, have resulted in profound consequences for the global economy.

In its latest reports on global growth published in October the International Monetary Fund lowered its economic growth forecasts for 2019 to 3 percent, two-tenths below the forecast it issued in July, with the numbers burdened by doubts arising from the bilateral trade dispute.
Histórico de noticias
US ends designation of China as currency manipulator

Washington, Jan 13 (efe-epa).- The US Treasury on Monday dropped its designation of China as a "currency manipulator," a gesture to Beijing just two days...

14 de enero de 2020
Argentine gov't launches program to combat hunger

Buenos Aires, Jan 13 (efe-epa).- President Alberto Fernandez's administration rolled out a new program on Monday to fight hunger in Argentina.

13 de enero de 2020
Food, supplies, fuel being sent to Antarctica on Uruguayan ship

Montevideo, Jan 13 (efe-epa).- Loaded with 35 tons of cargo including food, spare parts and some 160,000 liters (42,270 gallons) of fuel to resupply the...

13 de enero de 2020
Rio kicks off its 50-day Carnival celebration

By Janaona Quinet

12 de enero de 2020
Haiti remembers victims on 10th anniversary of killer earthquake

Port-au-Prince, Jan 12 (efe-epa).- President Jovenel Moise and high-level government officials participated Sunday in ceremonies to remember the victims of...

12 de enero de 2020
Trump calls for Senate trial to be halted, says Supreme Court can stop it

Washington, Jan 12 (efe-epa).- President Donald Trump said Sunday that his impeachment trial in the US Senate should not be allowed to go forward and that...

12 de enero de 2020
Young Mexican woman joins NASA, fulfilling her longstanding dream

By Mariana Gonzalez

12 de enero de 2020
Bolivia's Morales marks 2 months in exile

By Rodrigo Garcia

12 de enero de 2020
Haiti still bears scars on 10th anniversary of powerful earthquake

By Milo Milfort

10 de enero de 2020
Uber plans to stop operating in Colombia at end of month

Bogota, Jan 10 (efe-epa).- US-based ride-hailing company Uber Technologies Inc. said Friday it would stop operating in Colombia on Feb. 1 due to the ban...

10 de enero de 2020
House of Representatives passes non-binding war powers resolution

Washington, Jan 9 (efe-epa).- The US House of Representatives on Thursday approved a non-binding resolution to remind President Donald Trump of the key role...

10 de enero de 2020
Surveillance video of Epstein's cell exterior during 1st suicide try erased

New York, Jan 9 (efe-epa).- The surveillance video of the exterior of the cell in which Jeffrey Epstein was being held during his first reported suicide...

09 de enero de 2020
Presidential candidate Bloomberg goes after Latino vote with new ad

New York, Jan 9 (efe-epa).- Former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg, who is seeking the Democratic nomination for president, is making a push for support...

09 de enero de 2020
Weinstein case judge refuses to recuse self, denies having opinion on case

New York, Jan 9 (efe-epa).- The judge presiding in disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein's sexual abuse trial on Thursday rejected a call by defense...

09 de enero de 2020
Lawsuits filed under Helms-Burton Act experience setbacks in court

By Ivonne Malaver

09 de enero de 2020
Venezuela's Chavistas unite around opposition figure elected assembly chief

Caracas, Jan 8 (efe-epa).- Chavista legislators closed ranks on Wednesday around Luis Parra, an opposition figure whom they elected to head the National...

09 de enero de 2020
Puerto Rico slowly recovering electrical service as post-quake aid increase

San Juan, Jan 8 (efe-epa).- Puerto Rico on Wednesday was slowly recovering its electrical service after the 6.4 magnitude earthquake that hit the island,...

08 de enero de 2020
Number of fires in Brazilian Amazon increased 30 percent in 2019

Rio de Janeiro, Jan 8 (efe-epa).- The number of forest fires in Brazil's Amazon region increased by 30 percent last year, from 68,345 in 2018 to 89,178 in...

08 de enero de 2020
Weinstein admonished by judge for texting, shunned by potential jurors

By Nora Quintanilla

08 de enero de 2020
Sony surprises in Las Vegas with prototype of first electric car

Washington, Jan 7 (efe-epa).- Japanese electronic products manufacturer Sony on Tuesday at the Consumer Electronic Show 2020 in Las Vegas presented a...

07 de enero de 2020
Sony surprises in Las Vegas with prototype of first electric car

Washington, Jan 7 (efe-epa).- Japanese electronic products manufacturer Sony on Tuesday at the Consumer Electronic Show 2020 in Las Vegas presented a...

07 de enero de 2020
Proposed solar power tax divides Brazil

By Carlos Meneses Sanchez

07 de enero de 2020
At least 10 rockets hit US airbase in Iraq, Iran claims responsibility

Washington, Jan 7 (efe-epa).- At least 10 rockets of unknown type early on Wednesday morning local time hit the Al Asad airbase in central Iraq, where...

07 de enero de 2020
Bolton: I'm ready to testify at Trump impeachment trial

Washington, Jan 6 (efe-epa).- The former National Security Adviser to President Donald Trump, John Bolton, on Monday said he is ready and willing to testify...

07 de enero de 2020
ALIANZA METROPOLITAN NEWS Copyright © 2004-2019