13 de enero de 2020
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS:
Buscar
980x112
980x112
MENU
Hispanic World
Volver a "Hispanic World"

Rio kicks off its 50-day Carnival celebration

By Janaona Quinet

12 de enero de 2020
23:11
  • (L-R) Carnival Queen Camila Aparecida da Silva (C-R), King Momo Djefferson Mendes da Silva (C-L), First Princess Deisiane Conceicao (L) and Second Princess Cinthia Martins de Oliveira (R) participate during the opening show of the so-called

    (L-R) Carnival Queen Camila Aparecida da Silva (C-R), King Momo Djefferson Mendes da Silva (C-L), First Princess Deisiane Conceicao (L) and Second Princess Cinthia Martins de Oliveira (R) participate during the opening show of the so-called "50 days of Carnival" celebration on Rio de Janeiro's Copacabana Beach on Jan. 12, 2020. EFE-EPA/ Fabio Motta

  • Thousands of people turn out on Rio de Janeiro's Copacabana Beach on Jan. 12, 2020, for the unofficial start of the

    Thousands of people turn out on Rio de Janeiro's Copacabana Beach on Jan. 12, 2020, for the unofficial start of the "50 days of Carnival" celebration. EFE-EPA/ Fabio Motta

  • Thousands of people turn out on Rio de Janeiro's Copacabana Beach on Jan. 12, 2020, for the unofficial start of the

    Thousands of people turn out on Rio de Janeiro's Copacabana Beach on Jan. 12, 2020, for the unofficial start of the "50 days of Carnival" celebration. EFE-EPA/ Fabio Motta

  • Camila Aparecida da Silva weeps with happiness upon being chosen the Carnival Queen on Jan. 12, 2020, in Rio de Janeiro on the unofficial start of the

    Camila Aparecida da Silva weeps with happiness upon being chosen the Carnival Queen on Jan. 12, 2020, in Rio de Janeiro on the unofficial start of the "50 days of Carnival" celebration. EFE-EPA/ Fabio Motta

By Janaona Quinet

 

Rio de Janeiro, Jan 12 (efe-epa).- Carnival in Rio de Janeiro, the world's biggest such celebration, began Sunday with the first street dance troups and the election of King Momo, an emblematic figure that, for the first time, received the keys to the city a month before the official start of the festivities.

The "blocos" - dance groups enlivened by musical bands - on Sunday gave the initial flavor to Rio's Carnival, with about half a million people taking to the streets to dance to the rhythms of the "Baile de Favorita."

That massive dance launched the so-called "50 days of Carnival" and immersed the coastal metropolis in "Rio funk," a musical genre born in the huge "favelas," or shantytowns, that sprawl across the urban landscape with uninhibited lyrics that are at times controversial for their sexual content and a beat similar to reggaeton.

Assorted singers and performers headlined the show on a raised stage on Copacabana Beach, one of Rio's most-visited and iconic tourist spots, where just two weeks ago thousands of people gathered to welcome the New Year.

Amid a huge security contingent, Brazilians endured the high temperatures of the Southern Hemisphere's summer to unofficially kick off the Carnival activities a little more than a month before the traditional extravagant, colorful and exciting performances of the samba schools.

The samba, the most emblematic rhythm of this huge celebration, was also everywhere on the weekend, especially during the contest at which King Momo and his queen were crowned and who, on Sunday and very much to the surprise of the public, were handed the keys to the city.

Traditionally, the symbolic presentation of the city keys takes place on the Friday of Carnival week, but this year the ceremony was moved up by more than a month and was held on the day of King Momo's election, that character habitually being a black, good-natured, hefty, kind figure who - above all - is a good dancer.

Wearing stunning costumes and suites of feathers, four men and six women on Sunday displayed their best dance moves for the thousands of people gathered with an eye toward being selected King Momo and his queen, and that honor ultimately fell to dancers DJferson Mendes da Silva, 32, and Camila Aparecida da Silva, 33.

On the coming weekends, a growing number of dance troups will take to the streets in Rio and once Carnival officially begins in February the city will enjoy five days of continuous revelry and the "blocos" will perform at hundreds of daily parties, all for free.

In recent years, the number of dance troups has multiplied all across Brazil and, in addition to Rio, Salvador and Recife - the historic centers of the Carnival celebration - now cities like Sao Paulo have tossed away their suits and ties and have joined in with the joyful, if rather frenzied, celebration.

On the Sunday and Monday of Carnival week is when the samba schools will stage their spectacular dance parades for more than 70,000 people holding prepaid tickets costing hundreds of dollars at the city's "sambodrome."

Ultimately, by March 1, when the 50 days of Carnival conclude, authorities expect 1.9 million tourists to have visited Rio, setting a new attendance and participation record.
Histórico de noticias
Rio kicks off its 50-day Carnival celebration

By Janaona Quinet

12 de enero de 2020
Haiti remembers victims on 10th anniversary of killer earthquake

Port-au-Prince, Jan 12 (efe-epa).- President Jovenel Moise and high-level government officials participated Sunday in ceremonies to remember the victims of...

12 de enero de 2020
Trump calls for Senate trial to be halted, says Supreme Court can stop it

Washington, Jan 12 (efe-epa).- President Donald Trump said Sunday that his impeachment trial in the US Senate should not be allowed to go forward and that...

12 de enero de 2020
Young Mexican woman joins NASA, fulfilling her longstanding dream

By Mariana Gonzalez

12 de enero de 2020
Bolivia's Morales marks 2 months in exile

By Rodrigo Garcia

12 de enero de 2020
Haiti still bears scars on 10th anniversary of powerful earthquake

By Milo Milfort

10 de enero de 2020
Uber plans to stop operating in Colombia at end of month

Bogota, Jan 10 (efe-epa).- US-based ride-hailing company Uber Technologies Inc. said Friday it would stop operating in Colombia on Feb. 1 due to the ban...

10 de enero de 2020
House of Representatives passes non-binding war powers resolution

Washington, Jan 9 (efe-epa).- The US House of Representatives on Thursday approved a non-binding resolution to remind President Donald Trump of the key role...

10 de enero de 2020
Surveillance video of Epstein's cell exterior during 1st suicide try erased

New York, Jan 9 (efe-epa).- The surveillance video of the exterior of the cell in which Jeffrey Epstein was being held during his first reported suicide...

09 de enero de 2020
Presidential candidate Bloomberg goes after Latino vote with new ad

New York, Jan 9 (efe-epa).- Former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg, who is seeking the Democratic nomination for president, is making a push for support...

09 de enero de 2020
Weinstein case judge refuses to recuse self, denies having opinion on case

New York, Jan 9 (efe-epa).- The judge presiding in disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein's sexual abuse trial on Thursday rejected a call by defense...

09 de enero de 2020
Lawsuits filed under Helms-Burton Act experience setbacks in court

By Ivonne Malaver

09 de enero de 2020
Venezuela's Chavistas unite around opposition figure elected assembly chief

Caracas, Jan 8 (efe-epa).- Chavista legislators closed ranks on Wednesday around Luis Parra, an opposition figure whom they elected to head the National...

09 de enero de 2020
Puerto Rico slowly recovering electrical service as post-quake aid increase

San Juan, Jan 8 (efe-epa).- Puerto Rico on Wednesday was slowly recovering its electrical service after the 6.4 magnitude earthquake that hit the island,...

08 de enero de 2020
Number of fires in Brazilian Amazon increased 30 percent in 2019

Rio de Janeiro, Jan 8 (efe-epa).- The number of forest fires in Brazil's Amazon region increased by 30 percent last year, from 68,345 in 2018 to 89,178 in...

08 de enero de 2020
Weinstein admonished by judge for texting, shunned by potential jurors

By Nora Quintanilla

08 de enero de 2020
Sony surprises in Las Vegas with prototype of first electric car

Washington, Jan 7 (efe-epa).- Japanese electronic products manufacturer Sony on Tuesday at the Consumer Electronic Show 2020 in Las Vegas presented a...

07 de enero de 2020
Sony surprises in Las Vegas with prototype of first electric car

Washington, Jan 7 (efe-epa).- Japanese electronic products manufacturer Sony on Tuesday at the Consumer Electronic Show 2020 in Las Vegas presented a...

07 de enero de 2020
Proposed solar power tax divides Brazil

By Carlos Meneses Sanchez

07 de enero de 2020
At least 10 rockets hit US airbase in Iraq, Iran claims responsibility

Washington, Jan 7 (efe-epa).- At least 10 rockets of unknown type early on Wednesday morning local time hit the Al Asad airbase in central Iraq, where...

07 de enero de 2020
Bolton: I'm ready to testify at Trump impeachment trial

Washington, Jan 6 (efe-epa).- The former National Security Adviser to President Donald Trump, John Bolton, on Monday said he is ready and willing to testify...

07 de enero de 2020
Smoke from Australia wildfires traveling 6,800 mi. to Chile

Santiago, Jan 6 (efe-epa).- The smoke from the extensive wildfires in Australia, considered to be the worst of the past century having destroyed some six...

06 de enero de 2020
Brazil will be home of first Chinese industrial bank in the world

Sao Paulo, Jan 6 (efe-epa).- Brazil will be the home of the first Chinese industrial bank in the world, Banco XCMG, a unit of XCMG, the largest heavy...

06 de enero de 2020
Patagonia fossils could shed light on dinosaurs' extinction

By Tono Gil

06 de enero de 2020
ALIANZA METROPOLITAN NEWS Copyright © 2004-2019