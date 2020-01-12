12 de enero de 2020
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS:
Buscar
980x112
980x112
MENU
Hispanic World
Volver a "Hispanic World"

Young Mexican woman joins NASA, fulfilling her longstanding dream

By Mariana Gonzalez

12 de enero de 2020
19:07
  • Photo taken Jan. 6, 2020, showing Andrea Gonzalez posing after an interview with EFE in Tlajomulco, Mexico, in which she discussed being selected by the Mexican Space Agency for The International Air and Space Program and take part in a NASA training program. EFE-EPA/Francisco Guasco

    Photo taken Jan. 6, 2020, showing Andrea Gonzalez posing after an interview with EFE in Tlajomulco, Mexico, in which she discussed being selected by the Mexican Space Agency for The International Air and Space Program and take part in a NASA training program. EFE-EPA/Francisco Guasco

  • Photo taken Jan. 6, 2020, showing Andrea Gonzalez posing after an interview with EFE in Tlajomulco, Mexico, in which she discussed being selected by the Mexican Space Agency for The International Air and Space Program and take part in a NASA training program. EFE-EPA/Francisco Guasco

    Photo taken Jan. 6, 2020, showing Andrea Gonzalez posing after an interview with EFE in Tlajomulco, Mexico, in which she discussed being selected by the Mexican Space Agency for The International Air and Space Program and take part in a NASA training program. EFE-EPA/Francisco Guasco

  • Photo taken Jan. 6, 2020, showing Andrea Gonzalez posing after an interview with EFE in Tlajomulco, Mexico, in which she discussed being selected by the Mexican Space Agency for The International Air and Space Program and take part in a NASA training program. EFE-EPA/Francisco Guasco

    Photo taken Jan. 6, 2020, showing Andrea Gonzalez posing after an interview with EFE in Tlajomulco, Mexico, in which she discussed being selected by the Mexican Space Agency for The International Air and Space Program and take part in a NASA training program. EFE-EPA/Francisco Guasco

By Mariana Gonzalez

 

Guadalajara, Mexico, Jan 12 (efe-epa).- After almost losing her life some months ago, Andrea Gonzalez has fulfilled her dream of joining the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) and showing that Mexican women are able to work on very significant projects.

Gonzalez told EFE that she had dreamed of being an astronaut and being in NASA since she was a little girl, and she finally fulfilled that dream in late 2019 when she was selected by the Mexican Space Agency for The International Air and Space Program.

"It meant something very big, ... to be able to represent my university, Mexican women and a dream fulfilled because since I was a little girl I'd been enchanted with NASA, space. I wanted to study aerospace engineering because I thought that, in that way, I'd be able to get here faster," she said, wearing the special suit assigned to her at the US space agency.

At age 19, Gonzalez is studying nanotechnology engineering at the University of Guadalajara since her parents were not able to pay for the aerospace engineering coursework she wanted.

In March 2019, she almost lost her life after a blood clot developed in one of her legs and she had to undergo delicate emergency surgery that kept her in bed for several weeks.

A few months later, thanks to a schoolmate, she learned of the program and completed a series of tests and very strict requirements to be part of NASA, and she was accepted for a training program.

NASA opened its doors for the first time to Andrea and a group of young people at its facilities in Huntsville, Alabama, where they perform zero gravity tests, simulations of missions to Mars and they also were challenged to create a material that could be used at the bases the space agency intends to establish on the Moon.

"The astronauts use gold in their helmets and we proposed to exchange that for synthetic quartz crystals because it's the hardest crystal on the planet. That would protect them from cosmic dust and stones and they'd be able to use it at the lunar bases they intend to build ... It's also inexpensive to use," she said.

Although the project of the team on which Gonzalez worked was not the winner of the competition, she said that she will try to get accepted again into the program this year to be able to work on a project that will win first prize and be approved for testing on the International Space Station.

"I'd love to return to the program again to win first place so I don't keep having that little irritation and to know that if I can, I'm going to achieve it," she said.
Histórico de noticias
Young Mexican woman joins NASA, fulfilling her longstanding dream

By Mariana Gonzalez

12 de enero de 2020
Bolivia's Morales marks 2 months in exile

By Rodrigo Garcia

12 de enero de 2020
Haiti still bears scars on 10th anniversary of powerful earthquake

By Milo Milfort

10 de enero de 2020
Uber plans to stop operating in Colombia at end of month

Bogota, Jan 10 (efe-epa).- US-based ride-hailing company Uber Technologies Inc. said Friday it would stop operating in Colombia on Feb. 1 due to the ban...

10 de enero de 2020
House of Representatives passes non-binding war powers resolution

Washington, Jan 9 (efe-epa).- The US House of Representatives on Thursday approved a non-binding resolution to remind President Donald Trump of the key role...

10 de enero de 2020
Surveillance video of Epstein's cell exterior during 1st suicide try erased

New York, Jan 9 (efe-epa).- The surveillance video of the exterior of the cell in which Jeffrey Epstein was being held during his first reported suicide...

09 de enero de 2020
Presidential candidate Bloomberg goes after Latino vote with new ad

New York, Jan 9 (efe-epa).- Former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg, who is seeking the Democratic nomination for president, is making a push for support...

09 de enero de 2020
Weinstein case judge refuses to recuse self, denies having opinion on case

New York, Jan 9 (efe-epa).- The judge presiding in disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein's sexual abuse trial on Thursday rejected a call by defense...

09 de enero de 2020
Lawsuits filed under Helms-Burton Act experience setbacks in court

By Ivonne Malaver

09 de enero de 2020
Venezuela's Chavistas unite around opposition figure elected assembly chief

Caracas, Jan 8 (efe-epa).- Chavista legislators closed ranks on Wednesday around Luis Parra, an opposition figure whom they elected to head the National...

09 de enero de 2020
Puerto Rico slowly recovering electrical service as post-quake aid increase

San Juan, Jan 8 (efe-epa).- Puerto Rico on Wednesday was slowly recovering its electrical service after the 6.4 magnitude earthquake that hit the island,...

08 de enero de 2020
Number of fires in Brazilian Amazon increased 30 percent in 2019

Rio de Janeiro, Jan 8 (efe-epa).- The number of forest fires in Brazil's Amazon region increased by 30 percent last year, from 68,345 in 2018 to 89,178 in...

08 de enero de 2020
Weinstein admonished by judge for texting, shunned by potential jurors

By Nora Quintanilla

08 de enero de 2020
Sony surprises in Las Vegas with prototype of first electric car

Washington, Jan 7 (efe-epa).- Japanese electronic products manufacturer Sony on Tuesday at the Consumer Electronic Show 2020 in Las Vegas presented a...

07 de enero de 2020
Sony surprises in Las Vegas with prototype of first electric car

Washington, Jan 7 (efe-epa).- Japanese electronic products manufacturer Sony on Tuesday at the Consumer Electronic Show 2020 in Las Vegas presented a...

07 de enero de 2020
Proposed solar power tax divides Brazil

By Carlos Meneses Sanchez

07 de enero de 2020
At least 10 rockets hit US airbase in Iraq, Iran claims responsibility

Washington, Jan 7 (efe-epa).- At least 10 rockets of unknown type early on Wednesday morning local time hit the Al Asad airbase in central Iraq, where...

07 de enero de 2020
Bolton: I'm ready to testify at Trump impeachment trial

Washington, Jan 6 (efe-epa).- The former National Security Adviser to President Donald Trump, John Bolton, on Monday said he is ready and willing to testify...

07 de enero de 2020
Smoke from Australia wildfires traveling 6,800 mi. to Chile

Santiago, Jan 6 (efe-epa).- The smoke from the extensive wildfires in Australia, considered to be the worst of the past century having destroyed some six...

06 de enero de 2020
Brazil will be home of first Chinese industrial bank in the world

Sao Paulo, Jan 6 (efe-epa).- Brazil will be the home of the first Chinese industrial bank in the world, Banco XCMG, a unit of XCMG, the largest heavy...

06 de enero de 2020
Patagonia fossils could shed light on dinosaurs' extinction

By Tono Gil

06 de enero de 2020
Judge tells Weinstein's lawyers to stop badmouthing witnesses

(Update 1: changes headline; re-ledes)

06 de enero de 2020
Guaido re-elected assembly leader, but Maduro lawmakers elect their own man

Caracas, Jan 5 (efe-epa).- Chavista lawmakers within the National Assembly (NA) on Sunday elected opposition figure Luis Parra president of the legislative...

06 de enero de 2020
Bolivia closer to Spain than Mexico amid diplomatic tensions

By Gabriel Romano

04 de enero de 2020
ALIANZA METROPOLITAN NEWS Copyright © 2004-2019