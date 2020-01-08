08 de enero de 2020
Weinstein admonished by judge for texting, shunned by potential jurors

By Nora Quintanilla

Former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein (C) arrives at court for the start of jury selection in his sexual assault trial at the New York State Supreme Court in New York on 07 January 2020. EFE/EPA/JASON SZENES

New York, Jan 7 (efe-epa).- Film producer Harvey Weinstein began the second day of his sexual abuse trial in New York with a severe admonishment from the judge hearing the case, who threatened to send him to prison for using his cellphone in violation of a court order, and with a large number of potential jurors stating that they could not be impartial if required to render judgment upon him.

The session began with Judge James Burke severely reprimanding Weinstein, who had been ordered not to be in possession of a cellphone but who was seen in court repeatedly looking at one and texting on it.

"What did I say would happen if he so much as had a cell phone in his hand?" Burke asked defense attorney Arthur Aidala. "What did I tell you would happen? What would be the end result?"

Aidala answered that the judge had said he would alter Weinstein's bail conditions; he is currently free after posting $5 million in bail last month.

The judge asked Weinstein if he really wanted to land himself in jail for the "rest of your life" by texting and "violating a court order," but ultimately it appears that Burke took no action on Tuesday against the disgraced Hollywood producer.

Weinstein, 67, is charged with five counts of sexual crimes that could land him in prison for life in New York and on Monday he was indicted on four new similar charges in Los Angeles, a situation that has sparked concern among his defense team.

Aidala, meanwhile, in commenting on the Los Angeles charges, said that "For a prosecutor, this is Christmas morning. What better present than the morning of jury selection to have him smeared everywhere?" adding "I don't think it's possible today or this week for there to a be a fair and impartial jury."

Attorney Gloria Allred, who is representing one of Weinstein's accusers, Mimi Haleyi, and the only witness who has been identified so far, actress Annabella Sciorra, said that those arguments could serve as a basis for an appeal if his defense lawyers feel that he did not receive a "fair trial."

Regarding the the Los Angeles charges, however, Burke said that they were not "significant" in terms of the present case and ordered jury selection to begin, calling 120 candidates - out of which 12 will be selected - and explaining to them what case they were being considered for.

When Judge Burke said that the case was about Weinstein there were no noteworthy reactions among the potential jurors, but later 40 of them said that they could not be impartial in the case and were dismissed, along with three others who said they had health problems that would prevent them from serving on a jury.

At the end of the day, questionnaires were handed to just 36 of the 120 original potential jurors, since the rest managed to sidestep the trial, saying - among other things - that they were university students who had problems being available for the trial, estimated to last six weeks, since they would have to take their final exams within that period.

On the questionnaire, the extensive news coverage of the Weinstein case was mentioned and the potential jurors were asked if they would be able to base their verdict solely on the "evidence," avoid any news coverage and not do any online research about it.

In addition, they were asked if their previous knowledge of the case would prevent them from being impartial, along with other questions about themselves and their experience as victims of sexual or physical abuse, or "domestic" violence.

It is expected that jury selection will last about two weeks and oral arguments and witness testimony will commence on Jan. 22.

On Tuesday, the judge read a list of people who could appear as witnesses during the trial or might simply be mentioned during it, including several celebrities such as actresses Salma Hayek, Charlize Theron and Rosie Perez.

The involvement of these three women in the Weinstein case is unknown, but the connection with the case of other women on the list including Haleyi, Sciorra, Allred, Barbara Ziv, an expert called to testify by the prosecution, and Debbi Davis and Elizabeth Loftus, called by the defense, is already public knowledge.

Also mentioned was Lauren Sivan, who on Monday showed up at the door of the court, and Juls Bindi, who is among the dozens of women who have accused Weinstein of assorted acts of sexual abuse since late 2017, when The New York Times and the New Yorker magazine published the first stories on the matter after the #MeToo movement burst upon the scene.

According to the judge's estimate, Weinstein's trial should end about March 6, after which he may well have to present himself in Los Angeles to respond to the new charges filed against him.
