Artificial intelligence already present in all areas of life

Las Vegas, Jan 7 (efe-epa).- Artificial intelligence has already permeated all aspects of our lives, from the world of sports and entertainment to rescue and recovery after natural disasters, Intel CEO Bob Swan said Tuesday at the Consumer Electronics Show 2020 in Las Vegas.

At the world's largest consumer electronics fair, which runs until Jan. 10, Swan presented Intel's objectives in the development of services and products linked to AI.

Saying that innovation is now linked to AI, Swan noted that there are seven mobile devices per person in the world today.

Processing all that data is the new challenge for society and individuals, Swan said.

In his remarks, Swan emphasized Intel's cooperation with the Red Cross to apply AI in collecting and interpreting data and information in all sorts of natural disasters.

The aim is nothing less than helping improve first aid services and identifying terrain, roadways that have been cut, sites with more significant damageand so on and thus speeding help most efficiently to those who need it most.

Along with the National Football League, Intel is also developing a project known as "volumetric video" to provide an unprecedented immersion experience for watching sports events.

James Carwana, who heads Intel Sports, said in Las Vegas that the technology gathers all the movements of all players in real-time 3D, a huge quantity of data that needs to be processed.

Collecting and processing all that data allows the user to be able to review the movements and plays in any sports event from any position, viewing a football game from the quarterback's position, for instance, he said.

Intel is also working with Olympic sports with 3D "Athletic Tracking," an AI system that will transform the activities of athletes.

The system analyzes the movements of the athletes, processes them and offers a global entertainment panorama, thus allowing an exhaustive evaluation of their performance so that they can isolate areas in which they need to improve, said Carwana.

Another of Intel's advances in AI is its project with Netflix to improve "streaming" services with increased data compression.

This is a very significant advance given that 80 percent of all Internet traffic is video, said Anne Aaron, Netflix's director of encoding and technologies.

Swan also emphasized Intel's assorted recent acquisitions to bring AI to a number of new sectors such as developing driverless vehicles.

For the first time at the annual CES fair, this year Intel presented its new Intel Core "Tiger Lake" processors and announced important cooperation agreements with Google on the Athena project, including the program's first "chromebooks."

LENOVO president Christian Teisman presented his firm's new computer along with Intel, a model that is foldable and includes two screens.

DELL has also developed an all-screen folding or collapsible computer that it presented at CES 2020 with a "drop-down" keyboard.

Some 170,000 people are expected to attend the CES 2020 fair this week, along with representatives from some 4,500 companies.