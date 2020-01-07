Judge tells Weinstein's lawyers to stop badmouthing witnesses
(Update 1: changes headline; re-ledes)
-
Former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein (C) departs after the first day of his criminal trial at the New York State Supreme Court in New York on 6 January 2020. EFE/EPA/JASON SZENES
-
Actresses Rose McGowan (R) and Patricia Arquette (L) during a press conference with other women who have all accused former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein of sexual assault, outside the New York State Supreme Court on the first day of Weinstein's criminal trial in New York on 06 January 2020. EFE/EPA/JASON SZENES
-
Former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein (C) arrives for the first day of his criminal trial at New York State Supreme Court in New York, New York, USA, 06 January 2020. EFE/EPA/JUSTIN LANE
-
Former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein (C) arrives for the first day of his criminal trial at New York State Supreme Court in New York, New York, USA, 06 January 2020. EFE/EPA/JUSTIN LANE
-
Former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein (C) arrives for the first day of his criminal trial at New York State Supreme Court in New York, New York, USA, 06 January 2020. EFE/EPA/JUSTIN LANE
-
Attorneys Damon Cheronis (L) and Donna Rotunno (R) talk to reporters following a bail hearing for their client, former movie producer Harvey Weinstein, outside of New York State Supreme Court in New York, New York, USA, 06 December 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/JUSTIN LANE
(Update 1: changes headline; re-ledes)
New York, Jan 6 (efe-epa).- The judge hearing the sexual assault case against Harvey Weinstein declined Monday to impose a gag order on defense counsel, but he did order lawyers representing the disgraced Hollywood mogul to refrain from further public comment about prosecution witnesses.
That was one of several rulings handed down by Judge James Burke during an 80-minute hearing devoted to establishing the rules for Weinstein's trial on charges that include rape.
In one of the tensest moments of the court session, Deputy District Attorney Joan Illuzzi-Orbon accused defense counsel Donna Rotunno of talking about prosecution witnesses "in a humiliating and degrading way" during recent television interviews.
"I don't believe I did anything improper," Rotunno said, but Burke, while rejecting Illuzzi's request for a gag order, told Weinstein's attorneys to "leave the witnesses alone" outside the courtroom.
The judge also barred the defense from calling as a witness New York Police Department Detective Nicholas DiGaudio, who was taken off the investigation for urging some of Weinstein's accusers to remove certain items from their cell phones before handing over the devices to authorities.
Regarding the defense's requests for a wide range of information as part of what is known in US jurisprudence as the discovery process, Illuzzi said that authorities are complying with the laws pertaining to discovery, but she mentioned the defense requests with which she was not in agreement, such as seeing five cellphones turned over by a witness or notes of interviews with women who have accused Weinstein of improper sexual conduct.
"Many of them are not relevant to the charges at all," she told Burke.
"Moreover, judge, this is a sensitive issue for a lot of witnesses. That is not something that the People are going to provide wholesale to the predator in this case," the prosecutor said, gesturing in the direction of Weinstein.
The judge also denied to the defense the possibility that the jury, selection of which begins on Tuesday, would be sequestered during the trial.
After several minutes of private discussion between the parties and the judge, Burke explained that starting Tuesday an initial review would be made of potential jurors, who would have to be "fair, impartial and ... available" and on Jan. 14 he will call upon them to turn in questionaires on those and other elements.
Attorney Gloria Allred, who is representing one of the accusers in this case, Mimi Haleyi, and a witness, actress Annabella Sciorra, emphasized that the defense asked for a sequestered jury because they are worried that charges will be filed against Weinstein in more jurisdictions, including Los Angeles and New York, which she said could occur very soon.
And indeed, within hours after the hearing in New York, Los Angeles County prosecutors accused Weinstein of having allegedly raped one women and sexually attacked another.
Los Angeles District Attorney Jackie Lacey announced these new accusations against Weinstein, who has been accused by dozens of women of having allegedly committed sexual attacks of all sorts on them.
Weinstein was greeted by a small group of protesters when he arrived at the courthouse in Manhattan using a walker following back surgery.
Around 200 journalists from all over the world were present to cover the start of the trial, many of them having arrived as early as 5 am to get a spot outside the courthouse.
Though more than 80 women have made allegations against Weinstein, he is accused in the current case of five counts relating to incidents involving production assistant Mimi Haleyi and another unnamed woman.
Those two women and four others whose allegations have not led to formal criminal charges, including "Sopranos" actress Annabella Sciorra, are expected to appear as witnesses to show a pattern of predatory behavior by Weinstein.
If found guilty, the 67-year-old Weinstein could spend the rest of his life in prison.
Contenido relacionado
The main protagonists in the trial of Harvey Weinstein
By Jorge Fuentelsaz
New York, Jan 6 (efe-epa).- The trial against Harvey Weinstein, the movie mogul whose alleged sexual abuse of women sparked off the #MeToo movement, starts Monday with actors Annabella Sciorra, assistant producer Mimi Haleyi and lawyers Donna Rotunno and Gloria Allred being some of the key players.
HARVEY WEINSTEIN
The once almighty Hollywood producer will have to answer to a jury over five alleged sex crimes, including rape and sexual assault.
If found guilty, he could spend the rest of his life in a New York state prison.
Weinstein, 67, was born in the New York neighborhood of Queens. He was known for his influence and power in Hollywood. Almost 100 women have called him out over years of alleged sexual abuse or attempted abuse.
In recent statements to The New York Post, Weinstein claimed he had supported women throughout his professional career, going so far as to say he deserves "a pat on the back when it comes to women" for having helped many with their productions.
ANNABELLA SCIORRA
The actor who became famous for her role in "The Sopranos" has accused Weinstein of rape. She is the Prosecutor's Office’s main witness.
Sciorra says the tycoon sexually abused her in 1993 or 1994 in his New York apartment. Her testimony is essential in order to demonstrate the producer’s alleged predatory behavior.
Weinstein's defense has tried to discredit her testimony, alleging inconsistencies like a lack of exact date offered by Sciorra, but the judge in charge of the case, James Burke, rejected the arguments on 27 November.
He said he would accept testimony from two memory reliability experts who will try to undermine Sciorra's testimony.
MIMI HALEYI
Haleyi, a production assistant at the Weinstein company, claims that in March 2006 the then-powerful producer forced her to perform oral sex after a long harassment campaign, something she says she endured in the hopes of maintaining a good relationship with him.
ABOUT 100 WOMEN
A long list of alleged victims has come to light alleging abuse or harassment from Weinstein, such as marketing executive Lucia Evans and actors Ashley Judd, Natassia Malthe, Lysette Anthony, Lupita Nyong'o, Gwyneth Paltrow and even Angelina Jolie, who claims to have had a "bad experience" with the producer.
THE LAWYERS
Weinstein has changed his lawyers three times before settling on his current defense team formed by Arthur Aidala, Damon Cheronis and Donna Rotunno, the first woman in his defense and who escorted the producer in his latest appearances.
Aidala, who has defended several personalities in cases of alleged sexual abuse, like former Fox News president Roger Ailes and Democratic Congressman Anthony Weiner, has tried unsuccessfully to have two charges linked to Sciorra dismissed and to have the trial moved out of New York City to avoid the media frenzy expected to go along with the proceedings.
Rotunno has been gaining weight in Weinstein's defense strategy, and some media have been reporting that she will unleash an avalanche of issues aimed at discrediting all of the women who have accused her client.
Rotunno drew outrage from many women in a recent interview in which she said: "If you don't want to be a victim, don't go to the hotel room."
Across from her will be a veteran of the US advocacy and feminist movement, Gloria Allred, who is known for representing the plaintiffs in the sexual abuse cases involving Bill Cosby, Jeffrey Epstein and R. Kelly. EFE
jfu/sh/jt