Guaido re-elected assembly leader, but Maduro lawmakers elect their own man

Caracas, Jan 5 (efe-epa).- Chavista lawmakers within the National Assembly (NA) on Sunday elected opposition figure Luis Parra president of the legislative body in a hasty and contentious session at which Juan Guaido and other opposition members were not present, having been barred from entering Parliament by police for several hours.

The oldest lawmaker present in the chamber, Hector Aguero, a supporter of President Nicolas Maduro, served as temporary president of the body at the session, which Guaido's backers called a "parliamentary coup" given that the lawmakers who elected him did so "without (a sufficient number of) votes or a quorum."

Guaido, the president of the NA since January 2019, with the support of the opposition proclaimed himself acting president of Venezuela and has received formal recognition of his legitimacy by almost 60 governments worldwide, including the United States and most Latin American and European nations, in his challenge to Maduro's presidency.

He had been widely expected to be re-elected president of the NA, had he been allowed to attend the session.

Nevertheless, Guaido was reelected on Sunday to a one-year term as president of Parliament in a parallel and improvised session of the chamber held at the headquarters of local daily newspaper El Nacional, although only lawmakers opposed to Maduro and who were not Chavista supporters took part.

One hundred opposition lawmakers voted to reelect Guaido as head of the legislative body, including the members of the July 16 faction, who oppose Maduro but have also habitually been critical of Guaido himself.

The Venezuelan NA has 167 members and 84 are required to constitute a quorum.

Before the NA session at which Aguero was elected got under way, having been expected for several months to be a new point of conflict between the Maduro government and the Guaido-supporting opposition, several cordons of police and the Bolivarian National Guard prevented Guaido and other opposition deputies accompanying him from entering the NA building.

However, a small group of opposition lawmakers who have been criticized as being corrupt by the majority of the opposition were allowed through the cordons by the security forces.

In the hastily conducted session, Parra was elected amid a shouting match between Maduro supporters and certain Guaido-backing opposition lawmakers who had managed to enter the chamber.

Outside the building, and after having made it through all the police cordons except one, Guaido tried to enter the building, even climbing up on a fence to try and get through, but the authorities prevented him from going any farther and removed him by force.

A few minutes later, the opposition leader met with part of the diplomatic corps accredited to Venezuela, informing them how the security forces had prevented several dozen lawmakers from entering the building.

"Thank-you," Guaido told the ambassadors, including the representative of France, Romain Nadal, and Apostolic Nuncio Aldo Giordano.

The diplomats had been invited by parliament to be present at the Sunday session and had been among the guests within the chamber since early in the day.

Guaido's representative in charge of Venezuela's foreign relations, Julio Borges, said on his Twitter account that "the (Maduro) dictatorship without a quorum is swearing in an illegal and unconstitutional board of directors," adding that "they don't represent the Venezuelan people, it's a maneuver to try and impose a group of accomplices of Maduro and his regime on the National Assembly."

The Organization of American States Secretary-General Luis Almagro condemned the "acts of violence" and the NA vote, and the countries comprising the Lima Group - including Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador, Chile and others - the result of the election in favor of Parra by condemning "the use of force by the dictatorial regime of Nicolas Maduro" to prevent deputies from "freely attending" the session.

The United States, one of the biggest critics of the Maduro government, congratulated Guaido and condemned the Maduro regime’s “farcical vote” and Guaido’s access denial.

Brazil's Foreign Minister Ernesto Araujo stressed that his country will not recognize the result of the vote in which Parra was elected and in which the re-election of "Juan Guaido for the presidency of the AN and the interim government, crucial for the re-democratization of the country” were “forcibly” prevented.

Along the same lines, the Colombian government, which is led by the right-wing Ivan Duque, said that the "result of the election process held by the executive body in a fraudulent manner ... will not be recognized by the Government of Colombia."

Before the session, the police and the Bolivarian National Guard took control of areas near the Legislative Palace and drove off both Guaido and other deputies who accompanied him.

The Chilean Foreign Minister Teodoro Ribera lamented those incidents, which he described as "intimidating acts of the dictatorship of Nicolas Maduro against the democratically elected deputies and in full exercise of the NA.”

For the Ecuadorian president, Lenin Moreno, the act also represented "an outrage" against Guaido and "a new example of the authoritarianism of the Maduro regime," while the interim government of Bolivia, which assumed office after the resignation of Evo Morales, also rejected the "manipulation and intervention" in the Venezuelan Parliament and confirmed its support for Guaido. EFE-EPA

