US strike kills top Iranian general in Baghdad

Baghdad/Washington, Jan 3 (efe-epa).- On Friday, US President Donald Trump said that he ordered the drone strike that killed the powerful commander of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards' Quds Force, Qasem Soleimani, to "stop a war," not to start one.

Trump spoke to reporters at his Florida Mar-a-Lago golf resorts in his first on-camera comments on the decision to kill Soleimani, Iran's second most powerful political figure.

"We took action last night to stop a war. We did not take action to start a war," Trump declared, directly contradicting Democratic critics who have said that the strike on Soleimani puts the US closer to a military clash with Tehran.

The president also said that his administration is not seeking "regime change" in Iran, but rather had conducted the drone strike that killed Soleimani out of self-defense.

"The United States military successfully executed a flawless precision strike that killed the No. 1 terrorist anywhere in the world," Trump said, adding - without citing any specific proof - that Soleimani was "planning imminent and sinister attacks on American diplomats and military personnel, but we caught him in the act and terminated him."

"The recent attacks on US targets in Iraq, including rocket strikes that killed an American and injured four American servicemen very badly, as well as a violent assault on our embassy in Baghdad, were carried out at the direction of Soleimani," Trump said, referring to the deadly Dec. 27 attack.

The president went on to warn that the US is prepared to respond to any military action by Tehran, noting specifically that the US military is the best army in the world with the best intelligence. If Americans anywhere in the world are threatened, he said, military targets have already been identified and he is ready to order any action he deems necessary with regard to Iran.

Trump ordered a surprise drone strike that killed Soleimani outside Baghdad's airport in a dramatic escalation of tensions in the region, a move that prompted huge amounts of condemnation and concern within the international community.

Soleimani, the Quds Force chief and the architect and enabler of several powerful Shia militias across the Middle East, was killed together with his son-in-law and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the deputy leader of the Popular Mobilization Forces, an Iraqi militia.

Taking to Twitter amid a huge media flurry over the latest developments in the US-Iran stand-off, Trump said: "Soleimani has killed or badly wounded thousands of Americans over an extended period of time, and was plotting to kill many more...but got caught!"

"He was directly and indirectly responsible for the death of millions of people, including the recent large number of PROTESTERS killed in Iran itself," the president said, adding that "He should have been taken out many years ago!"

An earlier statement from the Department of Defense said the Iranian general had been "actively planning to attack American diplomats and service members in Iraq and throughout the region."

Trump then seemed to suggest that Iraq had been ungrateful for US military help and aid.

"The United States has paid Iraq Billion of Dollars a year, for many years. That is on top of all else we have done for them. The people of Iraq don't want to be dominated and controlled by Iran, but, ultimately that is their choice."

Washington's embassy in Baghdad urged all US citizens to leave the country following the Friday morning attack.

Authorities in Iran unanimously vowed to retaliate.

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said: "A severe revenge awaits the criminals who have stained their hands with (Soleimani's) and the other martyr's blood last night."

Khamanei, who is the leader of Iran's Shia theocratic regime and has the final say in all of the country's affairs, declared three days of mourning.

President Hassan Rouhani said on Twitter that "the great of nation Iran will take revenge for this heinous crime."

Meanwhile, a spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry said the Swiss charge d'affaires, which represents US interests in Iran, had been summoned and was told that the "US action was a manifestation of state terrorism."

Iraq's caretaker prime minister, Adil Abdul-Mahdi, said: "Carrying out operations to assassinate Iraqi figures and figures from another country on Iraqi soil is a flagrant violation of Iraqi sovereignty and a dangerous escalation."

International figures also weighed in on events, with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Gutteres said he was "deeply concerned" about the escalation and urged leaders to show maximum restraint.

"The world cannot afford another war in the (Persian) Gulf," he said.

Gen. Soleimani was in charge of Iran's foreign policy strategy as the head of the Quds Force, an elite wing of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, which the US has designated as a terror organization. The Quds Force holds sway over a large number of Shia militias across the region ranging from Lebanon to Syria and Iraq.

He spearheaded Iran's intervention in Syria, providing support for President Bashar al-Assad against armed rebel groups.

Assad's other international ally, Russia, described the strike on Soleimani as an "assassination" and said he had been fighting against the Islamic State terror organization and al-Qaida-linked groups long before the US got involved in that fight.

Closer to home, Democratic Party figures questioned Trump's actions.

Former Vice President Joe Biden, who is seeking the Democratic presidential nomination to run against Trump in the 2020 elections, said that while no American would mourn Soleimani's death, the strike was a "hugely escalatory move in an already dangerous region."

"President Trump just tossed a stick of dynamite into a tinderbox," Biden said.

Iraq's Popular Mobilization Forces Shia militia confirmed that their deputy leader, Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, was also killed in the attack.

On its official Twitter account, the PMF said that a vehicle carrying Muhandis and Soleimani was targeted in an airstrike on a road outside Baghdad international airport, where Soleimani had reportedly just arrived from either Beirut or Damascus.

A source at the airport, who requested anonymity, said another seven people, including two Iranians, died in the attack.

The targeted strike took place amid increased tensions between Washington and Tehran after hundreds of protesters stormed the US Embassy in Baghdad on Dec. 31, where they managed to breach the main gate and enter some rooms, lighting fires.

On Dec. 27, more than 30 rockets were fired against the K1 military base in Kirkuk, in northern Iraq, killing an American contractor and wounding several US and Iraqi military personnel.

The Pentagon believes that the Shia militia group Kata'ib Hizbollah was responsible for attacks that since mid-October have targeted military bases and government facilities where US personnel are deployed to support the Iraqi army.

In response to the first fatality, the Pentagon carried out "defensive attacks" in Iraq and Syria against the KH, which killed at least 25 people, according to the PMF. The action resulted in the assault on the US Embassy.

On Thursday, Pentagon chief Mark Esper asked Iran to stop its attacks against the US in the Middle East and said they "will be met with responses in the time, manner, and place of our choosing."