World's biggest electronics fair opens its doors to sexual tech

By Marc Arcas

San Francisco, Jan 3 (efe-epa).- The Consumer Electronics Show 2020, the world's largest electronics fair, will be held in Las Vegas, Nevada, next week and - for the first time - will feature sexual technology, after the controversy that arose last year in that field.

With more than 170,000 people already registered to attend the fair and 4,500 exhibitors - 1,200 of which are emerging companies - CES 2020 this year will become the ideal showcase for the huge number of companies that have created products "for adults" and which now are being allowed limited visibility due to the fair's policies.

In mid-2019, the Consumer Technology Association, the event organizer, decided that 2020 should be a "test year" during which, for the first time, firms could display already widely available items such as vibrators, sex toys and other stimulating products and a sexual technology award was even created within the health and wellness category, which has always been a key aspect of the yearly CES fair.

The announcement broke the longstanding tradition at CES of explicitly prohibiting the exhibition and display of products that could be perceived as immoral, obscene, indecent or profane or that would contrast with the CTA's otherwise wholesome image.

The rule caused a big commotion last year, when the organization presented an award - and later rescinded it - to emerging company Lora DiCarlo for creating Ose, a massage robot that can stimulate orgasms in women.

According to its creators, Ose is designed to imitate the best characteristics of human touch, combining a massager of women's so-called internal G-spot with a tiny element to simultaneously stimulate a woman's clitoris.

The decision to cancel the award sparked indignation among fair attendees, exhibitors, media outlets and on the social networks, since it was considered to be a sexist move that undermined a product designed for women's sexual enjoyment.

The CTA was forced to reverse itself and issue a public apology, promising to reconsider its policy regarding sex tech, and a few months later this led to the decision to make the 2020 fair a "test case" in relaxing certain restrictive policies.

Besides sex tech, this year's edition of the fair will also feature the latest in 5G technology, after last year's disappointing debut, and Apple's release of its first iPhone compatible with that technology.

In addition, new types of televisions will be on display at CES, along with driverless vehicles and health technology especially designed for the elderly.

This year's fair will have 25 percent more exhibitors than last year in the health and wellness category, many of them focusing on disease detection, the care of the elderly and alerting authorities or health care providers to falls or accidents.

The fair is expected to formally begin on Jan. 7 and last through the 10th, although the days where most of the new technology will be on display will be Sunday the 5th and Monday the 6th, days exclusively reserved for the press to view and interview the new tech and company spokespeople.