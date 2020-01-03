Jennifer Lopez, Antonio Banderas receive awards at Palm Springs film fest

Los Angeles, Jan 3 (efe-epa).- A "very happy" Antonio Banderas and a Jennifer Lopez who said it was "a magical evening" were presented with awards at the Palm Springs International Film Festival gala.

"Exhausted but very happy at 31st Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Gala Awards," said Banderas - the star of "Pain and Glory" - on Twitter, also posting images of himself and his girlfriend Nicole Kimpel and of his professional colleague Salma Hayek, who had the honor of presenting him with the festival's International Star award on Thursday evening.

In presenting the award to Banderas, Hayek spoke about the "charisma" of the "groundbreaking artist," adding that he had helped to make it "sexy to be Latino" and noting that "Thanks to him things have changed."

Meanwhile, Lopez also took to the social networks to express herself over the tribute paid to her by the California film festival.

"Thank you to the @PSFilmFest for the Spotlight Award! Tonight was a magical evening with team Hustlers. Thank you to @LoreneScafaria for your kind words presenting the award to me!" she tweeted, referring to the director of JLo's latest film, "Hustlers."

In her acceptance remarks, after receiving the award from Scafaria, Lopez said: "This was a film written, directed, produced, edited, set designed by women, about women, starring women."

"So, to all the talented women out there - support one another. Remember no is not an answer. It's an opportunity," she added.

She also thanked her manager of many years Benny Medina, her partner in producing the film - Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas - and her fiance Alex Rodriguez.

The festival also honored other film figures who were in the spotlight in 2019, including Quentin Tarantino, Jamie Foxx, Adam Driver, Cynthia Erivo, Laura Dern, Zack Gottsagen, Martin Scorsese, Charlize Theron, Joaquin Phoenix and Renee Zellweger.

Both Banderas and Lopez stood out last year with their films opening up the door for further honors during the Hollywood awards season, which kicks off on Sunday in Los Angeles with the Golden Globes, although the Palm Springs festival is widely considered to be the unofficial start of that period.

Banderas, who stunned the moviegoing public with his role in "Pain and Glory," directed by Pedro Almodovar, will be in the running at the Golden Globes to receive the best dramatic actor award.

Also competing in that category will be Christian Bale ("Ford and Ferrari"), Adam Driver ("Marriage Story"), Joaquin Phoenix ("Joker") and Jonathan Pryce ("The Two Popes").

Meanwhile, Lopez shone as both an actress and producer in "Hustlers," one of the film surprises of 2019 which triumphed at the box office with an all-female cast.

The Latina star on Sunday will be be competing for the Golden Globe award for best actress in a drama with Kathy Bates ("Richard Jewell"), Annette Bening ("The Report"), Laura Dern ("Marriage Story") and Margot Robbie ("Bombshell").