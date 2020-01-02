Just 12 women among 572 racers at 2020 Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia

By Fernando Gimeno

Madrid, Jan 2 (efe-epa).- The 2020 Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia, where women were not allowed to drive until 18 months ago, will have just a small number of female racers.

Just 12 women will be on the starting line when the grueling race starts next Sunday, down from the 17 who competed last year in Peru.

During this edition of the Dakar Rally, which will take place entirely within Saudi territory, women will account for just 2.1 percent of the 572 competitors.

No Saudi women are competing, while 18 men from the host country entered the race, including Yazeed Al Rajhi, a rally driver who is ranked in the top 10 in the auto category.

Four Spanish women and two South African women are competing in the race. Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Japan, the Czech Republic and Peru each have one woman entered in the rally.

Of the women competing in the Saudi desert, the best known is Spain's Laia Sanz, who has posted the best results among female competitors in the history of the Dakar Rally.

Sanz, a motorcycle racer, came in 9th in 2015 and has finished each of the nine Dakars she has entered.

Sara Garcia, a Spanish engineer, is competing in her second Dakar Rally after having to drop out of the 2019 edition early.

Garcia is competing in the "original" class, which requires riders to repair their motorcycles themselves, making do without a mechanic.

Dentist Cristina Gutierrez has become a regular at the rally and will be competing in her fourth Dakar, having achieved her goals in the three previous editions of the race.

In Saudi Arabia, Gutierrez said her goal was to keep making progress and finish in the top 25 and as close to the 15th spot as possible.

Another female competitor from Spain is Monica Plaza, who will be a co-driver, serving as the navigator for her father, Manolo Plaza.

The 24-year-old Monica will be one of the youngest competitors at the Dakar Rally, which starts on Sunday and ends on Jan. 17.

Peru's Fernanda Kanno, the only woman from the Americas competing in the rally, is back and hopes to make her mark as a racer in the Middle Eastern kingdom.

Kanno, a journalist, is the first Peruvian woman to compete in the Dakar Rally, racing in the 2018 edition and finishing the 2019 edition.

The Peruvian racer will try to top her career achievements in a land far from South America, where the Dakar Rally was held for the past 11 years.

In Saudi Arabia, there will be only one all-female crew.

Italy's Camelia Liparoti, a living Dakar legend who is competing in her 11th rally, and Germany's Annett Fischer, the wife of X-Raid Mini team owner Sven Quandt, are competing in the UTV class, which features side-by-side vehicles.

Liparoti's co-driver was originally supposed to be Spanish motorcycle racer Rosa Romero Font, the wife of two-time Dakar champion Joan "Nani" Roma.

Romero Font, however, took a spill a few weeks ago, fracturing 10 bones and being forced to pull out of the raid.

Also not competing is Germany's Andrea Peterhansel, who was slated to serve as the co-driver for her husband, French 13-time champion Stephane Peterhansel, who has won a record six titles in the motorcycle category and seven in the auto class.

The Czech Republic's Petra Zemankova, for her part, will be able to achieve her dream of racing in the Dakar with her significant other, Spain's Jordi Queralto. The couple will be making their Dakar Rally debut in a Jeep Rubicon.

South African motorcycle racers Calheine Perry and Kirsten Landman, who want to become the first African women to finish the Dakar Rally, are making their first appearances in the grueling race.

Dutch motorcycle racer Mirjam Pol, who is competing in her eighth Dakar Rally, and Japan's Mayumi Kezuka are the other women competing in Saudi Arabia.

The 26-year-old Kezuka is the only woman competing in the truck category at this year's rally and will be the mechanic for the Hino team, whose crew is made up of driver Ikuo Hanawa and his son, Yudai.

In Saudi Arabia, a route covering nearly 8,000 kilometers (4,970 miles), with more than 5,000 kilometers (3,106 miles) timed, awaits the racers, who will start in Jeddah and finish in Qiddiyah, near Riyadh. EFE