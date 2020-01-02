Alonso will be driving a vehicle with a winning pedigree in Dakar Rally

By Fernando Gimeno

Madrid, Jan 2 (efe-epa).- Spanish driver Fernando Alonso, a two-time Formula 1 champion, is used to competing in great vehicles and his debut at the 2020 Dakar Rally, which starts on Jan. 5, will be no different.

The 38-year-old Alonso will be driving a Toyota Gazoo Racing Hilux 4x4, the same vehicle that won the 2019 edition of the world's most grueling rally.

The Hilux boasts advanced engineering that is almost on a par with the F1 cars that the Spanish racer has driven to victory.

Millions of dollars were invested in producing the Hilux 4x4, with the goal of creating the best vehicle of its type for the rally circuit, whose toughest testing ground is Dakar.

While the Hilux that Alonso will be driving looks from the outside like any other sold by Toyota around the world, the 4x4 features an interior and equipment that make it completely different from similar vehicles.

Alonso's Hilux has a tube-frame chassis with a structure composed of bonded carbon fibers that protect the crew in case of an accident or rollover, the kinds of things that happen often during the Dakar Rally.

The engine of the Hilux driven by Alonso, who won the F1 championship in 2005 and 2006, is mounted in the center under the drivers' seats and just behind the rear wheels, distributing the weight more efficiently and making the 4x4 more stable and easier to drive even though it weighs 1,850 kilos (2.03 tons).

The Hilux, which was built and developed in South Africa, has a 5-liter V8 engine with 390 horsepower.

In the previous editions of the Dakar Rally, the Hilux's main weakness was that it did not perform well at higher altitudes, such as in the Bolivian highlands.

That should not be a problem in Saudi Arabia, where the highest point along the Dakar Rally route will be about 1,400 meters (4,590 feet) above sea level.

Toyota's South African unit spent eight years developing the Hilux for Toyota Gazoo Racing.

Alonso won the 2018-2019 FIA World Endurance Championship behind the wheel of a Hilux, which is designed for off-road competition and has been raced in the Dakar Rally since 2012.

Alonso, who has always driven alone, will have veteran Marc Coma, a five-time rally champ in the motorcycle category, helping him navigate the route.

The Spanish driver has the triple crown of motor racing within reach.

Alonso, who has already won the F1 Monaco Grand Prix and the 24 Hours of Le Mans in the endurance category, must win the Indianapolis 500 to achieve the feat.

Briton Graham Hill is the only driver to ever win the motor racing triple crown.

If Alonso can win the Dakar Rally, he will be considered one of the best all-around drivers ever.

In Saudi Arabia, a route covering nearly 8,000 kilometers (4,970 miles), with more than 5,000 kilometers (3,106 miles) timed, awaits racers, who will start in Jeddah and finish in Qiddiyah, near Riyadh.

The Dakar Rally ends on Jan. 17. EFE