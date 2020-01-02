Alonso will be driving a vehicle with a winning pedigree in Dakar Rally
By Fernando Gimeno
A Toyota Gazoo Racing Hilux driven by Qatar's Nasser Al Attiyah and co-driver Matthieu Baumel, of France, races in the 13th stage of the 2018 Dakar Rally on Jan. 19, 2018, between San Juan and Cordoba, Argentina. EPA-EFE FILE/Nicolas Aguilera
Spain's Fernando Alonso, one of the drivers with the Toyota Gazoo Racing team, celebrates after winning the 24 Hours of Le Mans in Le Mans, France, on June 16, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/EDDY LEMAISTRE
Peruvian driver Fernanda Kanno and her co-driver, Alonso Carrillo, compete on Jan. 8, 2019, in the second stage of the 2019 Dakar Rally between Pisco and San Juan de Marcona, Peru. EPA-EFE/Ernesto Arias
Madrid, Jan 2 (efe-epa).- Spanish driver Fernando Alonso, a two-time Formula 1 champion, is used to competing in great vehicles and his debut at the 2020 Dakar Rally, which starts on Jan. 5, will be no different.
The 38-year-old Alonso will be driving a Toyota Gazoo Racing Hilux 4x4, the same vehicle that won the 2019 edition of the world's most grueling rally.
The Hilux boasts advanced engineering that is almost on a par with the F1 cars that the Spanish racer has driven to victory.
Millions of dollars were invested in producing the Hilux 4x4, with the goal of creating the best vehicle of its type for the rally circuit, whose toughest testing ground is Dakar.
While the Hilux that Alonso will be driving looks from the outside like any other sold by Toyota around the world, the 4x4 features an interior and equipment that make it completely different from similar vehicles.
Alonso's Hilux has a tube-frame chassis with a structure composed of bonded carbon fibers that protect the crew in case of an accident or rollover, the kinds of things that happen often during the Dakar Rally.
The engine of the Hilux driven by Alonso, who won the F1 championship in 2005 and 2006, is mounted in the center under the drivers' seats and just behind the rear wheels, distributing the weight more efficiently and making the 4x4 more stable and easier to drive even though it weighs 1,850 kilos (2.03 tons).
The Hilux, which was built and developed in South Africa, has a 5-liter V8 engine with 390 horsepower.
In the previous editions of the Dakar Rally, the Hilux's main weakness was that it did not perform well at higher altitudes, such as in the Bolivian highlands.
That should not be a problem in Saudi Arabia, where the highest point along the Dakar Rally route will be about 1,400 meters (4,590 feet) above sea level.
Toyota's South African unit spent eight years developing the Hilux for Toyota Gazoo Racing.
Alonso won the 2018-2019 FIA World Endurance Championship behind the wheel of a Hilux, which is designed for off-road competition and has been raced in the Dakar Rally since 2012.
Alonso, who has always driven alone, will have veteran Marc Coma, a five-time rally champ in the motorcycle category, helping him navigate the route.
The Spanish driver has the triple crown of motor racing within reach.
Alonso, who has already won the F1 Monaco Grand Prix and the 24 Hours of Le Mans in the endurance category, must win the Indianapolis 500 to achieve the feat.
Briton Graham Hill is the only driver to ever win the motor racing triple crown.
If Alonso can win the Dakar Rally, he will be considered one of the best all-around drivers ever.
In Saudi Arabia, a route covering nearly 8,000 kilometers (4,970 miles), with more than 5,000 kilometers (3,106 miles) timed, awaits racers, who will start in Jeddah and finish in Qiddiyah, near Riyadh.
The Dakar Rally ends on Jan. 17. EFE
Just 12 women among 572 racers at 2020 Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia
By Fernando Gimeno
Madrid, Jan 2 (efe-epa).- The 2020 Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia, where women were not allowed to drive until 18 months ago, will have just a small number of female racers.
Just 12 women will be on the starting line when the grueling race starts next Sunday, down from the 17 who competed last year in Peru.
During this edition of the Dakar Rally, which will take place entirely within Saudi territory, women will account for just 2.1 percent of the 572 competitors.
No Saudi women are competing, while 18 men from the host country entered the race, including Yazeed Al Rajhi, a rally driver who is ranked in the top 10 in the auto category.
Four Spanish women and two South African women are competing in the race. Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Japan, the Czech Republic and Peru each have one woman entered in the rally.
Of the women competing in the Saudi desert, the best known is Spain's Laia Sanz, who has posted the best results among female competitors in the history of the Dakar Rally.
Sanz, a motorcycle racer, came in 9th in 2015 and has finished each of the nine Dakars she has entered.
Sara Garcia, a Spanish engineer, is competing in her second Dakar Rally after having to drop out of the 2019 edition early.
Garcia is competing in the "original" class, which requires riders to repair their motorcycles themselves, making do without a mechanic.
Dentist Cristina Gutierrez has become a regular at the rally and will be competing in her fourth Dakar, having achieved her goals in the three previous editions of the race.
In Saudi Arabia, Gutierrez said her goal was to keep making progress and finish in the top 25 and as close to the 15th spot as possible.
Another female competitor from Spain is Monica Plaza, who will be a co-driver, serving as the navigator for her father, Manolo Plaza.
The 24-year-old Monica will be one of the youngest competitors at the Dakar Rally, which starts on Sunday and ends on Jan. 17.
Peru's Fernanda Kanno, the only woman from the Americas competing in the rally, is back and hopes to make her mark as a racer in the Middle Eastern kingdom.
Kanno, a journalist, is the first Peruvian woman to compete in the Dakar Rally, racing in the 2018 edition and finishing the 2019 edition.
The Peruvian racer will try to top her career achievements in a land far from South America, where the Dakar Rally was held for the past 11 years.
In Saudi Arabia, there will be only one all-female crew.
Italy's Camelia Liparoti, a living Dakar legend who is competing in her 11th rally, and Germany's Annett Fischer, the wife of X-Raid Mini team owner Sven Quandt, are competing in the UTV class, which features side-by-side vehicles.
Liparoti's co-driver was originally supposed to be Spanish motorcycle racer Rosa Romero Font, the wife of two-time Dakar champion Joan "Nani" Roma.
Romero Font, however, took a spill a few weeks ago, fracturing 10 bones and being forced to pull out of the raid.
Also not competing is Germany's Andrea Peterhansel, who was slated to serve as the co-driver for her husband, French 13-time champion Stephane Peterhansel, who has won a record six titles in the motorcycle category and seven in the auto class.
The Czech Republic's Petra Zemankova, for her part, will be able to achieve her dream of racing in the Dakar with her significant other, Spain's Jordi Queralto. The couple will be making their Dakar Rally debut in a Jeep Rubicon.
South African motorcycle racers Calheine Perry and Kirsten Landman, who want to become the first African women to finish the Dakar Rally, are making their first appearances in the grueling race.
Dutch motorcycle racer Mirjam Pol, who is competing in her eighth Dakar Rally, and Japan's Mayumi Kezuka are the other women competing in Saudi Arabia.
The 26-year-old Kezuka is the only woman competing in the truck category at this year's rally and will be the mechanic for the Hino team, whose crew is made up of driver Ikuo Hanawa and his son, Yudai.
In Saudi Arabia, a route covering nearly 8,000 kilometers (4,970 miles), with more than 5,000 kilometers (3,106 miles) timed, awaits the racers, who will start in Jeddah and finish in Qiddiyah, near Riyadh. EFE