01 de enero de 2020
Tourists gather on Rio's Copacabana Beach to welcome new year

Rio de Janeiro, Dec 31 (efe-epa).- Thousands of tourists who came to Rio de Janeiro to usher in 2020 gathered on Tuesday on Copacabana Beach, where starting early in the day a party atmosphere has prevailed with preparations being made for colorful musical shows later in the evening, a year-end tradition in Brazil's most emblematic city.

31 de diciembre de 2019
13:01
  • A woman places flowers for Yemanja, the goddess of the sea, during a New Year's Eve ritual on Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 31 December 2019. Thousands of tourists gathered on the iconic beach amid a party atmosphere waiting for the traditional musical and light show to welcome in the new year. EFE-EPA/ Marcelo Sayao

  • Several people participate in a New Year's Eve ritual for one of the Afro-Brazilian religious cults on Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 31 December 2019. Thousands of tourists gathered on the iconic beach amid a party atmosphere waiting for the traditional musical and light show to welcome in the new year. EFE-EPA/ Marcelo Sayao

  • Several people participate in a New Year's Eve ritual for one of the Afro-Brazilian religious cults on Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 31 December 2019. Thousands of tourists gathered on the iconic beach amid a party atmosphere waiting for the traditional musical and light show to welcome in the new year. EFE-EPA/ Marcelo Sayao

  • The midnight fireworks are seen from Mrs Macquarie's Chair during New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney, Australia, 31 December 2019. EFE/EPA/MICK TSIKAS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

  • Fireworks explode over Sydney Harbour during the Family Fireworks as part of New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney, Australia, 31 December 2019. EFE/EPA/MICK TSIKAS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

  • Fireworks explode over Sydney Harbour as part of New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney, Australia, 01 January 2020. EFE/EPA/DEAN LEWINS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY

  • South Korean celebrate on New Years Eve at the Cheonggyecheon stream in Seoul, South Korea, 31 December 2019. EFE/EPA/JEON HEON-KYUN

  • Residents and tourists watch the New Year's Eve fireworks show at Yulpo Beach in Yulpo, South Korea, 31 December 2019. EFE/EPA/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

  • People hold smoke bombs and a 2020 sign as they prepare to welcome the new year in Amritsar, India, 31 December 2019. EFE/EPA/RAMINDER PAL SINGH

  • South Korean Buddhist devotees pray at the Jogyesa temple on New Year's Eve in Seoul, South Korea, 31 December 2019. EFE/EPA/JEON HEON-KYUN

  • Pakistani children play outside on New Year's Eve during the last sunset of 2019 in Islamabad, Pakistan, 31 December 2019. EFE/EPA/SOHAIL SHAHZAD

  • Fireworks erupt over the Marina Bay Area during a New Year's eve fireworks and drone light show 'Marina Bay Singapore Countdown 2020 celebrations' in Singapore, 31 December 2019. EFE/EPA/HOW HWEE YOUNG

  • Protesters march along the waterfront on new year's eve in Tsim Sha Tsui in Hong Kong, China, 31 December 2019. EFE/EPA/VIVEK PRAKASH

  • Fireworks explode above the Sydney Harbour Bridge and the Sydney Opera House during New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney, Australia, 01 January 2020. EFE/EPA/STEVEN SAPHORE AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY EDITORIAL USE ONLY

  • Fireworks explode after midnight over Garuda Wisnu Kencana cultural park part of New Year celebrations in Bali, Indonesia, 01 January 2020. EFE/EPA/MADE NAGI

  • Revellers watch fireworks erupt over the Marina Bay Area during a New Year's eve fireworks and drone light show 'Marina Bay Singapore Countdown 2020 celebrations' in Singapore, 01 January 2020. EFE/EPA/HOW HWEE YOUNG

  • People take a photo after the Fireworks and light effects display from the Taipei 101 skyscraper during New Year's Eve celebrations in Taipei, Taiwan, 01 January 2020. EFE/EPA/RITCHIE B. TONGO

  • Fireworks explode above Petronas Twin Tower during New Year's Eve celebrations in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, 01 January 2020. EFE/EPA/FAZRY ISMAIL

  • A picture taken with a drone shows artists performing during the new year Jasn a Bhopal 2020 at board club in Bhopal India 31st December 2019. EFE/EPA/SANJEEV GUPTA

Rio de Janeiro, Dec 31 (efe-epa).- Thousands of tourists who came to Rio de Janeiro to usher in 2020 gathered on Tuesday on Copacabana Beach, where starting early in the day a party atmosphere has prevailed with preparations being made for colorful musical shows later in the evening, a year-end tradition in Brazil's most emblematic city.

The iconic tourist spot, immortalized in films and which has inspired countless songs and poems, is the meeting place for multiple generations and cultures every December 31, a place where people can forget their differences and party in the new year.

People began arriving at Copacabana Beach early on Tuesday to take a dip on the last day of the year, watch the fireworks later in the evening or carve out a little space for themselves near one of the music stages.

Others spend the morning making offerings to Iemanja, the goddess of the waters in Afro-Brazilian religious cults and whom her devotees thank for the favors they have received during the past year and to whom they make new requests for the year to come by tossing flowers into the sea or arranging on the sand offerings to the goddess.

Nevertheless, due to the huge number of tourists on Copacabana Beach, most of the followers of the Umbanda and Candomble Afro-Brazilian religious cults prefer to perform their rituals on other smaller nearby beaches, such as Urca Beach.

But quite apart from the spiritual element of the day, a festive atmosphere prevails on Copacabana, where visitors are enjoying the good weather and the sea.

Hundreds of tourists endured the bright sun and the temperature above 37 C (99 F) to take selfies near the recently erected statue of Ayrton Senna, the late Brazilian three-time Formula 1 champion considered by many to be the fastest man in the history of auto racing.

The rehearsals and sound-testing by musicians of the popular Mangueira samba school, the most famous dance institution among those at the Rio Carnaval, and other artists who will perform on New Year's Eve also helped to get the crowd primed for the Reveillon, as the year-end festival is known in Brazil.

Many of the tourists currently in Rio came to Copacabana shortly after midnight since the streets near the beach are blocked during Tuesday's daylight hours and the only access to the beach is by metro, with the special tickets for New Year's already sold out.

Businesspeople took advantage of the situation to sell white garments and invite tourists to continue the tradition of welcoming in the new year wearing white.

Rio's hotels are already almost 100 percent occupied and expectations are that about three million people, including 1.8 million tourists, will attend the music show to be offered later in the day and during the evening.

According to organizers, the fireworks this year will stand out for their brilliant colors and three-dimensional effects, a show that will last for 14 minutes.

In all, 16.9 tons of gunpowder have gone into the fireworks distributed among 10 huge rafts located 450 meters (about 500 yards) off the shore of Copacabana Beach.

The visual spectacle will be augmented by a music show ranging from classical and samba to modern funk and rock, the various concerts running simultaneously on different stages along the beach.

2020 celebrations around the world

Sydney was one of the first cities to ring in 2020 on Tuesday with a fireworks display, while Australia grappled to bring raging wildfires under control elsewhere. Other cities were gearing up to follow suit - saying goodbye to 2019 and welcoming in the New Year. EFE
