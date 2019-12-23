23 de diciembre de 2019
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS:
Buscar
980x112
980x112
MENU
Hispanic World
Volver a "Hispanic World"

Honduras facing prison crisis

Tegucigalpa, Dec 23 (efe-epa).- Honduras is facing a crisis in its penitentiary system after riots at two prisons left 37 dead, killings attributed to groups seeking to prevent government intervention in the country's prisons, a situation amid which a local organization has called for the support of the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR).

23 de diciembre de 2019
21:09
  • Armed police officers guard the surroundings of the prison in El Porvenir, Honduras, near Tegucigalpa, , 23 December 2019, where 18 prisoners were killed the day before during a fight between armed gangs of inmates. EFE-EPA/Gustavo Amador

    Armed police officers guard the surroundings of the prison in El Porvenir, Honduras, near Tegucigalpa, , 23 December 2019, where 18 prisoners were killed the day before during a fight between armed gangs of inmates. EFE-EPA/Gustavo Amador

  • Armed police officers guard the surroundings of the prison in El Porvenir, Honduras, near Tegucigalpa, , 23 December 2019, where 18 prisoners were killed the day before during a fight between armed gangs of inmates. EFE-EPA/Gustavo Amador

    Armed police officers guard the surroundings of the prison in El Porvenir, Honduras, near Tegucigalpa, , 23 December 2019, where 18 prisoners were killed the day before during a fight between armed gangs of inmates. EFE-EPA/Gustavo Amador

  • Morgue workers transfer the corpse of one of 18 people killed in a fight between armed gangs of inmates in a prison in El Porvenir, Honduras, in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, 23 December 2019. EFE-EPA/GUSTAVO AMADOR

    Morgue workers transfer the corpse of one of 18 people killed in a fight between armed gangs of inmates in a prison in El Porvenir, Honduras, in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, 23 December 2019. EFE-EPA/GUSTAVO AMADOR

Tegucigalpa, Dec 23 (efe-epa).- Honduras is facing a crisis in its penitentiary system after riots at two prisons left 37 dead, killings attributed to groups seeking to prevent government intervention in the country's prisons, a situation amid which a local organization has called for the support of the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR).

The two incidents, in which more than 10 other inmates were injured, occurred at a prison in the town of El Porvenir, near Tegucigalpa, where on Sunday 19 prisoners died and at a prison in Atlantida province, where on Nov. 30 another 18 inmates were killed.

Special teams are investigating the causes of the two massacres, Public Ministry spokesman Yuri Mora told reporters.

To avoid a similar situation, agents with the National Interinstitutional Security Force (Fusina) on Monday occupied the prison in La Ceiba.

The assistant director for the Center for Prevention, Treatment and Rehabilitation of the Victims of Torture and their Relatives (CPTRT), Alba Mejia, told EFE that the situation in Honduran prisons is "chronic."

In her opinion, the lack of attention paid to the penitentiary system by various Honduran governments is the main cause of the recent massacres in the prisons, given that the authorities "have not been kind enough or cared enough to serve the (inmate) population."

"What's happening is the result, as the saying goes, of: He who sows the wind reaps the whirlwind," Mejia emphasized.

Honduran authorities should provide a public service in prisons "with efficiency and excellence," considering a prisoner to be "a human being who needs to be recognized as such" so that "he reacts with respect to others," she said.

However, Mejia said that when prisoners are treated "as social waste and trash," they react violently.

The CPTRT is proposing the creation of a commission of "high credibility" that would be coordinated by the IACHR so that the National Penitentiary Policy, launched in 2015 by the United Nations Development Program, can be implemented, she said.

"The safety of those of us outside (the prisons) depends on the safety of those who are inside," Mejia said.

The CPTRT assistant director, who is also a defender of human rights, said that the intervention of the military and politicians in the prisons "has not caused anything" so far, but she added that the "lack of attention" being paid to the prisons "is going to continue."

"Nobody can deny that organized crime exists within the prisons, that there is weapons and drug trafficking and extortion, but all these phenomena are the responsibility of those who run the prison system," she said.

Mejia went on to say that "the worst is happening right now" in the prison system, which includes about 30 prisons around the country.

The forces of order on Monday attributed responsibility for the two massacres to criminal groups seeking to avoid the intervention in the prisons ordered by the Juan Orlando Hernandez government last week.

"The events on the weekend are part of a specific pattern used by the criminal organizations," Col. Jose Gonzalez, the director of the Intervention Commission of the National Prison Institute, told reporters.

He added that the criminal groups have "tentacles, which infiltrate and are embedded in different systems."

Inmate riots and massacres are frequent occurrences in the Honduran prison system, which is considered by a number of organizations to be a "time bomb" because of overcrowding and the other inhumane conditions in which the prisoners live, all of which is acknowledged by Honduran authorities.

CPTRT director Juan Almendarez said that the deaths of inmates are the result of the "total militarization" of the prison system.

He told EFE that the introduction of weapons into the prisons is the result of "corruption (and) impunity" that has prevailed within the prison system.

He emphasized that Honduran prisons "are monitored" by the military, adding that the country's security forces have "failed" to guarantee the safety of the inmates, with the situation "worsening" due to progressing infrastructure problems.
Histórico de noticias
Honduras facing prison crisis

Tegucigalpa, Dec 23 (efe-epa).- Honduras is facing a crisis in its penitentiary system after riots at two prisons left 37 dead, killings attributed to...

23 de diciembre de 2019
Piñera launches constitutional reform to hold citizen plebiscite

Santiago, Dec 23 (efe-epa).- Chilean President Sebastian Piñera on Monday promulgated a constitutional reform to enable him to hold a citizen referendum...

23 de diciembre de 2019
Bad Bunny delivers thousands of toys to kids in Puerto Rico

San Juan, Dec 22 (efe-epa).- Puerto Rican singer Bad Bunny on Sunday in San Juan distributed thousands of toys to children at the second edition of his Good...

22 de diciembre de 2019
Museum of Illusions lets visitors surf with Trump in Miami

By Alberto Domingo Carreiro

19 de diciembre de 2019
My ouster was all about lithium, Bolivia's Morales says

By Gabriel Romano

18 de diciembre de 2019
New York prepares to welcome 7 mn tourists over Christmas

By Cristina Magdaleno

17 de diciembre de 2019
Argentine gov't sends emergency bill that hikes taxes to Congress

By Cecilia Caminos

17 de diciembre de 2019
Mexican archer sets sights on Tokyo Olympics

Mexico City, Dec 17 (efe-epa).- Mexico's Mariana Avitia, who won a bronze medal at the 2012 London Games, said in an interview with EFE that her focus was...

17 de diciembre de 2019
Crime a way of life for inmates at Bolivia's San Pedro Prison

By Gabriel Romano

17 de diciembre de 2019
2 anchors found where conquistador Cortes landed in Mexico 500 years ago

Mexico City, Dec 16 (efe-epa).- Mexican researchers have discovered two iron anchors in the waters off the coast of the city of Veracruz, both of them...

17 de diciembre de 2019
Boeing to suspend production of 737 Max jet, stock plunges 4.29 pct.

New York, Dec 16 (efe-epa).- Boeing announced Monday that it has decided to temporarily halt production of its controversial 737 Max passenger jet in...

16 de diciembre de 2019
Democrats propose roadmap for Trump's Senate trial

Washington, Dec 16 (efe-epa).- Democratic lawmakers in the US Congress on Monday proposed a roadmap to a possible Senate trial of President Donald Trump...

16 de diciembre de 2019
Cheops satellite mission ready for liftoff to study exoplanets

By Noemi G. Gomez

16 de diciembre de 2019
Ecuador forest hidden in the clouds is home to tiny endangered bird

By Susana Madera

15 de diciembre de 2019
Seu Antonio, Brazil's oldest turtle saviour

By Carlos A. Moreno

15 de diciembre de 2019
10 mn Mexican pilgrims pray to Virgin of Guadalupe for her intercession

By Miquel Muñoz

12 de diciembre de 2019
Republicans try, fail to eliminate abuse of power charge against Trump

Washington DC, Dec 12 (efe-epa).- The United States' House Judiciary Committee on Thursday postponed the vote on the political charges against President...

12 de diciembre de 2019
Federal Reserve keeps US interest rates unchanged

Washington, Dec 11 (efe-epa).- The Federal Reserve decided on Wednesday to leave interest rates unchanged at between 1.5-1.75 percent after undertaking...

11 de diciembre de 2019
Judge raises Weinstein's bail for tampering with ankle bracelet

New York, Dec 11 (efe-epa).- Harvey Weinstein will have to put up a total of $5 million in bail, a considerable increase over the $1 million he has been...

11 de diciembre de 2019
Suspects in New Jersey shootout targeted Jewish grocery, authorities say

(Updates with identities of gunmen, releads, adds info)

11 de diciembre de 2019
WH says Trump warned Lavrov on election meddling, Lavrov says no he didn't

Washington, Dec 10 (efe-epa).- President Donald Trump on Tuesday warned Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov that Russia should not interfere in the US...

11 de diciembre de 2019
US launches urgent recovery operation for 7 reefs in Florida Keys

Miami, Dec 10 (efe-epa).- US environmental authorities on Tuesday launched an "urgent" program to halt the destruction of seven coral reefs in the Florida...

10 de diciembre de 2019
Oscar Isaac: In "Star Wars" there's always hope

By David Villafranca

10 de diciembre de 2019
Former high-level Mexican security official arrested on drug charges in US

New York, Dec 10 (efe-epa).- Genaro Garcia Luna, who served as Mexico's public safety secretary from 2006 to 2012, has been indicted on drug trafficking...

10 de diciembre de 2019
ALIANZA METROPOLITAN NEWS Copyright © 2004-2019